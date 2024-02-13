Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

The Hot January CPI Report

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released the CPI inflation report for January 2024 - and the actual inflation numbers were higher than the consensus estimates. More importantly, the monthly inflation accelerated from the previous month.

Let's take a step back and first state that the Fed's target core inflation is 2%, which means on average monthly inflation has to be around 0.17%.

The January core CPI month-over-month inflation came at 0.4%, which is above the 0.3% consensus expectation and above the December reading of 0.3% inflation - and it translates to approx. 4.8% annual core CPI inflation.

Note, core headline CPI inflation was also above the consensus expectation at 0.3% month-over-month, which is consistent with approx. 3.6% annual inflation.

It's important to repeat - the monthly inflation has to be in the 0.1-0.2% range to be consistent with the annual target inflation of 2%. Thus, it is obvious, the January CPI inflation numbers were hot - well above the Fed's target.

Inflation on the rise

After the seasonal adjustments to CPI data, I noticed that inflation has been possibly on the rise since the summer of 2023. The January CPI report actually confirms this observation.

The chart below shows the monthly core CPI inflation. After the inflationary spike in early 2023, it seemed like the core inflation reached the top range of the Fed's target in June 2023 with core CPI month-over-month at 0.195% - this was encouraging.

However, this was also the low point in the disinflationary process - since June 2023 the monthly core CPI numbers were rising, and the January 2024 reading of 0.392% is the highest inflation reading since April 2023. In fact, the January core CPI is consistent with the inflationary shock period.

The question is whether the January 2024 core inflation monthly reading is the highest point of the recent rise in inflation. If not, we are indeed in another inflationary spike.

The (annual) disinflationary process is stalling

When you look at the annual core CPI numbers, presented in the chart below, it's becoming obvious that core CPI is stalling around the 4% level. In fact, core CPI decreased only by 0.2% from September 2023, from 4.1% to 3.9% in January 2024. The annual inflation at 4% is consistent with monthly inflation of slightly above 0.3% - and we are above that in January at 0.4%.

The disinflationary process could continue until June 2024 if the monthly core CPI numbers come at 0.3% or possibly 0.2%, as the inflationary shock data from February and April 2023 is replaced with the lower numbers. But, at that point, the disinflationary process is likely to stall and inflation could start rising again on an annual basis.

Overall, it appears that the disinflationary process could continue until the annual core CPI reaches 3.6% in June, and then we could see the stall or possibly a rise back towards 4%.

What's driving inflation higher

Within the context of economic data, we know that the labor market is still very tight with the unemployment rate at 3.7% with 353K non-farm jobs created in January. As a result, the wages are rising, as reflected by a 0.6% increase in average hourly earnings in January. Thus, the consumer demand should be very strong.

I look at 3 key components of the January CPI report to gauge consumer demand, and all of them are on the rise.

Food away from home increased by 0.5% in January, meaning people are eating out.

Airline fares increased by 1.4% in January, meaning people are traveling.

Lodging away from home including hotels and motels is up by 2.4% in January, meaning people are staying at the hotels.

These three items describe a very strong discretionary spending on leisure and entertainment - and it's inflationary.

I also look at the key structural non-cyclical components related to demographics (aging population) - and that's medical care.

Medical care services were up by 0.7% in January

Hospital and related services were up by 1.6% in January.

Health insurance was up 1.4% in January.

Given the ageing U.S. population, these areas will continue to be inflationary. We can also track the trends in the health sector by monitoring the job openings in health in social assistance, which are still near the pandemic highs.

The inflation whale - shelter and OER

But the major driver of the overall inflation in the shelter, and particularly the Owner's equivalent rent (OER), which accounts for almost 70% of the January overall increase in inflation. Why?

The relative importance of the shelter component is 36%, while the OER alone accounts for 26% of overall inflation. Obviously, that's the major expense for the consumer, thus the heavyweight in the CPI.

Owner's equivalent rent was up by 0.6% in January month-over-month, and that's the highest reading since April 2023 - it's re-accelerating, as the chart below shows.

What's causing the reacceleration in the shelter inflation? I think it has to do with the loosening of the financial conditions since the Fed signaled the normalization plans in October. Lower interest rates boosted the housing market - I think that's obvious.

Implications

The Fed wants to normalize, and they really hope that the disinflationary process continues, so they can start cutting interest rates - the Fed wants to declare victory on inflation, and they tried in December.

But it should be obvious that they can't cut interest rates when 1) the unemployment rate is at historically low levels of 3.7%, 2) the stock market bubble is adding wealth and boosting confidence, 3) the housing market bubble is adding wealth, boosting confidence, and boosting rents.

This cycle is likely to follow the other boom-to-bust cycles. The stock market (SP500) needs to crash, and the recession is necessary to restore price stability. The Fed can cut only when the unemployment rate starts spiking - as the clear evidence of a recession. That's the normal cycle.

However, the Fed will still try to manage the expectations and continue to be dovish, possibly leading in the November election, or until the inflation really starts rising during the summer. This translates into a range for the S&P500 (SPY, SPX) over the near term.

Additional note on shelter inflation

The New Tenant Rent Index turned negative in Q42023, and this possibly leads the shelter inflation by a year, although the evidence on this is limited. But the implication is that there could be a major deflationary episode soon, which is consistent with the boom-to-bust cycle.