HPI: Take Some Of Your Profits Today

RyanJLane

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that can be employed by income-focused investors who are looking to derive a substantial level of income from the assets in their portfolios. The fund manages to do this very well, as its 9.21% current yield is comparable to that offered by some of the better junk bond and leveraged loan funds. It is also substantially above the yields offered by the Flaherty & Crumrine preferred stock funds, which is perhaps the fund house that is best known for its array of preferred stock funds.

This fund is also one of the few fixed-income funds that did not cut its distribution in response to the rapid increase in interest rates during 2022. This is surprising, as that event caused the price of preferred stocks to plummet fairly severely and the fund almost certainly took heavy losses. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the fund’s net asset value over the past three years:

Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, the size of the fund’s portfolio has decreased by 20.89% over the past three years. This strongly suggests that we need to take a closer look at this fund, as there are some reasons to believe that it may not be able to afford the distribution that it pays out.

As regular readers can likely recall, we previously discussed this fund in mid-November. At the time that article was published, fixed-income securities were shooting up rapidly in price as investors widely began anticipating that the Federal Reserve would start cutting rates drastically in 2024 and were attempting to grab up income-producing assets before that occurred. This situation continued following the date that the article was published, and as such the fund’s share price has risen by 8.72% over the intervening period:

Seeking Alpha

This is certainly a very respectable performance that seems certain to appeal to any investor, not only those interested in earning a high level of income. The fact that the fund managed to outperform the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) adds to its appeal. However, it is not unusual for a closed-end fund to outperform a comparable index during a strong market upswing as the leverage employed by these funds amplifies their gains. Of course, the reverse is also true, and we can expect that this fund will decline more than the index in the event of a market reversal. As we will see over the course of this article, there could be some reasons to expect that the market’s current expectations with respect to interest rates are misguided and that this fund is significantly overpriced.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. It has a secondary objective of capital preservation. This makes sense considering the strategy that this fund employs in order to achieve this objective. As the name of the fund suggests, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund invests primarily in preferred stock, although it also has some exposure to bonds, convertible securities, and various other things:

John Hancock Funds

As we can see here, the fund’s assets consisted mostly of a 53.55% allocation to preferred securities and a 41.77% allocation to corporate bonds as of January 31, 2024. However, that is a pretty big change over a single month. On December 31, 2023, the fund’s assets were 54.78% invested in preferred stock and 41.12% invested in corporate bonds. Thus, it appears that the fund decreased its preferred stock allocation in favor of a slight increase in corporate bonds. This was almost certainly not caused by simple market fluctuations. As we can see here, preferred stocks outperformed corporate bonds during the month of January by quite a lot:

Seeking Alpha

The two index funds shown in the chart above are tracking the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred and Hybrid Securities Index and the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (LQD) respectively. These two funds are probably pretty decent proxies for each of those two types of security. The fact that preferred stocks outperformed corporate bonds over the month of January but the fund’s weightings to each of these security types went in the opposite direction leads to the conclusion that the fund must have actively sold some of the preferred stock in its portfolio over the course of the month. This may not be a bad decision given the very strong performance that these securities delivered during the month.

Recent comments by the Federal Reserve suggest that preferred stocks do not deserve some of the gains that they delivered, so the fund might be trying to take a little profit off of the table and lock-in gains. Honestly, I would probably do the same thing if I were managing this fund.

The fund’s objective of trying to maximize its income while maintaining the value of its principal works pretty well with a fixed-income portfolio like the one that this fund possesses. After all, one of the big advantages of corporate bonds is that investors who hold the bond to maturity are guaranteed not to lose any money (on a nominal basis, at least) as long as the issuing entity does not default. Thus, bonds are fairly good investments for investors who simply do not want to lose money. It is a different story with preferred stocks though, as most preferred stock issues do not have maturity dates. Thus, there can be no guarantee that we will ever get our money back when buying a preferred stock.

With that said, the price of these securities usually does not fluctuate too much, and the yields of most preferred issues are high enough that anyone who holds them for more than a few years will typically end up with a positive total return. We certainly see this with the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. As shown in the introduction, the net asset value of the fund is down quite a bit over the past three years. However, investors in the fund have actually earned a 6.95% total return:

Seeking Alpha

This is because the distributions that the fund paid out over the period were greater than the decline in the value of the net asset value or the share price. The same thing will be the case with just about any preferred stock issue.

As such, we can see that the fund should be able to easily achieve its objectives of providing current income and capital preservation with the portfolio that it has selected. Unfortunately, we can also see that the fund’s total return over the trailing three-year period was insufficient to offset the impact of inflation. This is one of the big problems with any fixed-income security, particularly those issued in the low-interest rate environment that has prevailed over the past twenty years. As I pointed out in a recent article, there may be some reasons to expect inflation to be permanent going forward. This could be problematic for this fund, which may then have to use high levels of leverage in order to achieve any capital preservation in a real sense.

In previous articles (such as this one) on the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund, I pointed out that the fund has significant exposure to the banking sector. This is still the case, which we can clearly see by looking at the largest positions in the fund. Here they are:

John Hancock Funds

As we can see, four of the five largest positions in this fund are banking institutions. In addition, we have Citigroup (C) in eighth position, which means that fully half of the companies on the largest positions list are banks. This could be concerning for some investors given the recent media coverage surrounding New York Community Bancorp (NYCB). As the Wall Street Journal explains,

The bank swung to a loss for the fourth quarter and slashed the hearty dividend it was known for. It pointed to worrisome signs in property loan books that make up big parts of its balance sheet. It reshaped its management, naming Alessandro DiNello, the former head of Flagstar, as executive chairman. He said he is considering selling assets and shrinking the bank.

The market grabbed upon this news as a sign that the Federal Reserve has to cut interest rates in order to save the banking sector. However, there are other ways that the central bank can prop up banks negatively impacted by unrealized losses on their bond or loan portfolios beside cutting interest rates so the market may be wrong here. In particular, the Bank Term Funding Program that was established following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last year could very well be extended past the current expiration date in March.

With respect to this fund, we can very quickly see that the banks whose securities represent a substantial portion of the fund’s total assets are all very large banks. For the most part, they are all among the "too big to fail” banks. All of the problems in the banking industry that have spooked investors over the past year or two have been among regional banks. As such, there could be some reasons to assume that the fund’s banking sector holdings are rather unlikely to fail given the support that banks like these tend to receive from the Federal Reserve. In addition, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is investing in preferred stock, not in common equity. Preferred shareholders are theoretically in a safer position than the common stockholders during any bankruptcy or liquidation event. As such, we probably do not need to worry too much about losses due to default or bank failures. There will still be interest rate risk, however.

Interest Rate Risk

As mentioned earlier in this article, the market started aggressively bidding up the price of most fixed-income assets in the middle of October 2023. The reason for this is that investors began to expect that the Federal Reserve will rapidly reduce interest rates over the course of 2024. As such, the federal funds rate is expected to be lower in December 2024 than it was in October 2023. This sparked a repricing of long-term fixed-income securities, resulting in rising prices. After all, bond and preferred stock prices increase when interest rates decline.

This has certainly benefited the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The ten-year U.S. Treasury Note (US10Y) peaked at a 4.9880% yield on October 19, 2023. Here is how this fund has performed since that date:

Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, the shares of the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund have appreciated by a whopping 21.43% since long-term interest rates peaked. This is a phenomenal return for a fixed-income fund over a four-month period. Indeed, it is above the long-term average annual return for common stocks!

However, there are some reasons to believe that the market is wrong about the degree to which interest rates will be reduced this year. According to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s Fed Watch tool, the fed funds futures market is currently assigning a 64.2% probability that the federal funds target rate will be in the 400-450 basis point range at year-end 2024:

Chicago Mercantile Exchange

That would require four or five 25-basis points cuts over the remainder of the year. There has only been one time in history when the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates to that degree in the absence of an incredibly severe recession. Recent economic data is far too strong to support the idea that the economy is on the verge of a recession, so it seems unlikely that it will plunge into one within the next few months. Thus, it is difficult to make the case that rate cuts are necessary to avoid a recession.

We can further argue against the case for interest rate cuts by looking at the current financial conditions in the economy. Here is the Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The black line on this chart is the average level for financial conditions since 1971. As of right now, the index sits at -0.49078, which is the lowest level that it has had in the past year. In fact, this is the lowest level that the index has had since the first week of February 2022. That was before the Federal Reserve even started on its monetary tightening regime. This alone suggests that not only are rate cuts not necessary, but the rate cuts so far have had absolutely no effect on slowing the economy or achieving the central bank’s policy goals. As such, there is no reason to really expect rate cuts right now as they are not needed. The market itself has already accomplished the same effect that rate cuts will. Indeed, cutting rates in this environment could very easily cause inflation to take off once again. It would reflect very badly on the Federal Reserve to cut rates only to have to raise them again to stop a resurgence of inflation.

For its part, the Federal Open Market Committee, which is the governing body that sets the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy, has strongly stated that interest rate cuts as deep as the market is currently expecting are highly unlikely. The median estimate among the members of the committee is an effective federal funds target rate of 4.5% to 4.75% at year-end 2024. That corresponds to three basis point cuts, not the four or five that the market is expecting.

If the Federal Reserve does not deliver on the market’s current expectations, as seems likely, it strongly suggests that the assets held by the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund are significantly overpriced. Thus, they could give up some of their recent gains as the market becomes less sure of its current convictions. That would naturally pressure the fund’s share price downward. Investors in the fund may want to take profits by selling some of their shares right now in order to avoid a loss. After all, there would undoubtedly be an opportunity to buy back into this fund or a similar one following such a decline.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting its effective yield. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase preferred stocks and bonds. As long as the preferred assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This because leverage boosts both gains and losses.

As of the time of writing, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 38.11% of its portfolio. This is an improvement over the 39.92% leverage ratio that the fund had when we discussed it in mid-November. That is not exactly surprising, as its net asset value increased over the intervening period:

Barchart

As we can clearly see, the fund’s net asset value is up 7.73% since the last time that we discussed it. This means that the price of the assets held by it has gone up and the total value of the fund’s assets is now higher than it was three months ago. As long as the fund does not borrow any additional money, this situation will result in its leverage representing a smaller percentage of the fund’s total assets. That is exactly what we see here.

As regular readers are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any closed-end fund’s leverage exceed a third of the value of its assets. This one is obviously a bit above that level. However, it is probably still okay. Fixed-income assets are not usually as volatile as common equities, and they provide cash flow that can be used to cover the interest payments on the leverage. This fund is not out of line with other fixed-income funds in terms of leverage, so it does not appear excessively reliant on it. As such, we should not really need to worry about it too much.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests its assets in a portfolio of preferred stocks and corporate bonds. These assets deliver the bulk of their total return in the form of direct payments to investors, which obviously serve as a source of income. The fund collects all of the payments that it receives from the assets in its portfolio, and then it borrows money in order to collect payments from more securities than it could control solely with its own equity capital. That has the effect of boosting the effective yield that the fund receives from the portfolio because it can use the dividends and coupon payments to pay the interest on the borrowed money and pocket the difference (this is why the yield on the purchased assets needs to be higher than the interest rate on the borrowings). The fund combines any capital gains that it manages to realize with this pool of money. It then distributes the money to its shareholders, net of its expenses. We might expect that this will result in the fund’s shares having a fairly high distribution yield.

This is certainly the case, as the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1235 per share ($1.482 per share annually), which gives it a 9.21% yield at the current share price. The fund has generally been pretty consistent with respect to its distribution over the years:

CEF Connect

As we can clearly see here, the fund has changed its distribution a few times since its inception, but it has generally done a pretty good job of keeping its payouts stable. This is overall a much more attractive distribution history for those investors who are seeking to earn a safe and secure income from their assets than the distribution history of most fixed-income funds. However, it also poses some questions since it seems unlikely that the fund has been able to generate such a stable level of investment profits when its peers have not been able to accomplish the same feat. Indeed, we have already seen that the fund’s net asset value is down 20.89% over the past three years but it did not cut its distribution. That strongly suggests that the fund has not managed to earn sufficient returns to cover its distributions, which is concerning.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on July 31, 2023. This is quite disappointing, as the report will not include any information about the fund’s financial performance over the past six months. That was a period that included both a bear market and a bull market for fixed-income securities. After all, over most of the summer of 2023, the market was beginning to accept that its optimism about 2023 interest rate cuts was misplaced, and investors began selling off most fixed-income assets. That caused the price of those securities held by this fund to decline and yields to rise. The reverse started happening in October, as we have already discussed.

The first period could have caused the fund to suffer some losses and the second period could have provided the opportunity for significant capital gains. This report will not give us any indication of how well the fund navigated these disparate environments and made profits. Hopefully, the fund will release its semi-annual report in a few weeks, and we will have this information. For now, we have to use the information that we have available to us.

The most recent financial report for the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is the same one that we had available the last time that we discussed it. As such, there is no sense in repeating my analysis. Please consult the previous article on this fund for detailed information about its financial performance. In summary, though, the fund failed to earn sufficient investment returns to cover its distribution during the full-year period that ended on July 31, 2023. That was the second year in a row that it failed to cover the distribution. Thus, we have a very concerning situation here as the fund’s distributions appear to be destructive to its net asset value. That is not sustainable over any sort of extended period.

Fortunately, it does appear that the fund has managed to correct this problem, at least temporarily. Here is the fund’s net asset value since the closing date of its most recent financial report:

Barchart

As we can see here, the fund’s net asset value has increased by 3.08% since the start of its current fiscal year. This tells us that it has covered every distribution that it has made so far with some money left over. This is a promising sign, although there are reasons to believe that the fund will not be able to hold onto this performance. If it gives up some of its gains, it could end up in a situation where it overdistributes. Thus, we should keep an eye on the fund’s net asset value, as there are some risks here that it might be unable to sustain the distribution.

Valuation

As of February 9, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is available), the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a net asset value of $15.75 per share but the shares currently trade for $16.16 each. This gives the fund’s shares a 2.60% premium on net asset value at the current price. That is a much higher price than the 1.20% premium that the fund’s shares have had on average over the past month. It is also generally inadvisable to purchase any fund at a premium to the net asset value. As such, the current price does not look very good for someone looking to enter into a position. However, it is a good price to sell shares.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has acquired a pretty good reputation for itself over the past few years. This is almost certainly due to the fact that this fund did not cut its distribution despite the net asset value destruction that it suffered over the past three years. The fund has delivered a remarkably strong performance during the recent market run, which was almost certainly due to the fund’s popularity among investors.

Unfortunately, that has resulted in this fund trading at a premium to its actual assets. In addition, there are signs that the market has pushed the price of the assets up too far and they could suffer declines over the next few months. As such, it is probably a bad idea to add to a position right now and it may even be a good idea to take advantage of today’s high price and lock in your recent gains.