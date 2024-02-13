Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HPI: Take Some Of Your Profits Today

Feb. 13, 2024 12:55 PM ETJohn Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)PFF, LQD, C, NYCB, CITI:CA
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund offers a high level of income, with a current yield of 9.21%, comparable to junk bond and leveraged loan funds.
  • The HPI closed-end fund has not cut its distribution despite the decline in the value of preferred stocks, but its net asset value has decreased by 20.89% over the past three years.
  • The fund's holdings are primarily in preferred stocks and corporate bonds, with significant exposure to the banking sector, but it is probably reasonably safe.
  • It is very difficult to justify the level of rate cuts that are priced into this fund.
  • The fund is trading at a premium valuation, so it may be best to take some gains right now.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Retro Styled Man Celebrates in Falling Money

RyanJLane

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that can be employed by income-focused investors who are looking to derive a substantial level of income from the assets in their portfolios. The fund manages

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.68K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HPI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.