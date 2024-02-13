ipopba

There is no shortage of metrics that justify a Strong Sell position in Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) or DT. Recently, the stock is down by around 25% after posting results that came under what analysts had estimated and a soft guidance. Trading at less than $4 with a trailing sales multiple available at a discount of more than 70% relative to the IT sector, this thesis aims to show that it is a buy.

For this purpose, I will identify how the company is positioning itself to take advantage of alternative distribution and monetization opportunities in the fast-evolving app economy currently dominated by the Apple (AAPL)-Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) duopoly with their App Store and Google Play marketplaces respectively.

First, I explain what went wrong for this company which is operationally structured into two segments, AGP (App Growth Platform) and ODS (On-Device Sales), and whose third quarter for fiscal year 2024 revenues fell by 12% YoY.

Facing Headwinds Due to Lower Device Sales and Advertisement Spend Together with Some Technical Issues

The company operates a mobile platform for advertisers, publishers, wireless carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for Android phones. Its ODS segment is driven by more than 40 partnerships with carriers and OEMs, and, by brokering slots on new phones based on subscriber data provided by the likes of AT&T (T) or Verizon (VZ), DT automatically chooses which apps to pre-install.

This middleman position ensures that in exchange for on-device service, app (or application) developers pay DT to place their product on the phone while the company shares usage-based revenue with the operator. In this way, the latter can partly monetize the screen space instead of just acting as a conduit for the AppStore or Google Play.

However, less carrier-related content was generated during the holiday season (or December last year) resulting in the ODS segment declining by 2% YoY (or from $96.3 million to $94.3 million as pictured below) during Q3. Additionally, some technical issues lasting a few weeks were encountered when migrating away from the legacy system. Looking further, the segment is also dependent on device volumes to hit the market which was down in 2023.

Now, smartphone shipments should make a comeback starting in 2024, driven mostly by on-device AI capabilities according to Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) according to a publication by TechCrunch. Still, a full recovery will also depend on the AGP business which was down by 17% and whose customers are mainly advertisers and publishers.

Looking at the market, AGP's underperformance is somewhat aligned with the position of researchers at LUMA Partners, according to whom AdTech and digital content deal activity for last year was down 10% compared to 2022, and they also point to a recovery this year. This idea of recovery was voiced out by DT’s CEO during Q3's earnings call, who said demand has significantly improved compared to what it was one year back. For this purpose, AGP's revenues improved to $49.2 million in Q3 from $46.1 million in the prior quarter.

However, shifting to a negative tone, the $550 million (mid-point) topline guidance for the fiscal year 2024 which ends in March would represent a 17.4% decrease relative to FY-2023. This means that it is also important to factor in the competition.

DT has a Competitive Advantage and is Trading at a Discount

A comparison of quarterly revenue growth as per the chart below shows that competitor AppLovin (APP) whose next quarter's earnings are scheduled for around February 14, has been less impacted by the advertising slump as of 2022.

In this case, AppLovin’s AXON 2.0 AI tool upgraded from version 1 during its fiscal second quarter of last year helped tremendously both in user acquisition and spending, especially in navigating the period of uncertainty caused by Apple rolling out the no tracking feature which resulted in advertisers unable to target users based on first-party data (or information on the customer base).

On the other hand, for an investor who is prepared to stomach near-term volatility, DT has some competitive advantages, especially the unique way it partners with mobile operators and device OEMs which means it can leverage first-party data. Also, while declining, the quarterly revenue growth chart in orange remains on a timid uptrend.

This justifies an investment in DT also because, at a trailing P/S of 0.69x, it is already trading at an 87% discount relative to AppLovin's 5.51x. Hence, the stock deserves better, or $4.88 based on a 25% upside applied to the share price of $3.91 at the time of writing. The catalyst for such an upside could come from additional AI-driven customer engagement together with improvements in device shipments and advertising spending resulting in better-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter. For this purpose, I specifically choose 25% as it is the downside suffered since the company announced dismal results.

Moreover, thinking longer term as the management returns the business to growth, DT also differentiates itself using the alternative app strategy.

Taking on the Duopoly with Alternative Distribution

Most of us are mostly aware of Apple’s App Store or Alphabet's Google Play which come already packaged with the devices we buy. These stores display apps developed by mobile software developers which we can purchase, normally after a period of trial. Now, given an opportunity to switch to an alternative app store or one not owned by either Apple or Google, many software developers would do so primarily because of the 30% commission fees charged by the two big techs for those making less than $1 million in sales annually.

Here, DT is appropriately positioned with a revenue model based on the number of devices together with usage and on a perpetual basis or during the entire period someone uses a specific app. Talking innovation, the company has also developed a new feature called "SingleTap", which significantly improves the likelihood of an app being installed when a user clicks on advertising linked to a particular service. To this end, gradual progress has been made in expanding the product since 2021 with a partnership recently inked with South Korean alternative app provider ONE Store with a coverage of 40 million devices.

Detailing further, this partnership also involves DT taking a $10 million stake in ONE Store equity ownership. This follows an investment of €8.5 million in Aptoide, another Android app store in Europe in November last year. One of the funding objectives is to further develop the game app store GamesHub, a joint effort between the two companies.

Thinking aloud, SingleTap technology could also be licensed to other platforms, but to be realistic, it is not easy to break the Apple-Google duopoly, and, to this end, Meta Platforms (META), which was already generating over $100 billion in annual Ad Tech revenues last year is also planning to enter the alternative app marketplace.

Still, I remain optimistic as to DT's prospects as it could get a boost by the Digital Markets Act or DMA which will be launched in early March in the EU. Without going into details, the DMA should encourage more competition as it will allow smartphone owners to use application stores other than those of Apple and Google, and other big tech including Meta which already possesses a core social media platform and is expanding into alternative apps.

Therefore, the ingredients for DT to become a disruptor in the alternative app distribution market are present but this will also depend on execution as the growth effort involves investing capital to modernize the tech stack, which consumes about 40% of its resources. This burden for a company with a market cap of less than $400 million can impact short-term results especially if things take time to deliver.

This Potential Disruptor is a Long Term Buy but there are Risks

In this context, some changes were brought to DT's AI machine-learning models aimed at improving customer engagement. This proved successful but the problem came with the monetization part as advertisement revenues did not follow. Still, as seen with AppLovin's AXION, AI can indeed help with revenues, but this will again depend on how DT executes. For this matter, the CEO announced some leadership changes during Q3's earnings call, as part of an organizational restructuring.

Moreover, it has extended its partnership with Motorola and taken a minority stake in Flexion which offers game developers monetization opportunities and supports them to reach alternative app stores like Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi, and Amazon Appstore. In this respect, there is also the ONE Store investment I touched upon earlier. Now, these partnerships involve spending money and may scare away risk-averse investors when considering the balance sheet has only $49 million of cash and $374 million in debt.

As such, DT's Capex exceeds AppLovin's as per the comparison table above, but its debt-to-equity ratio remains well below AppLovin's signifying that it still has room to spend. To this end, DT is a cash-generating business with an FCF margin of 13.18% which is way above the IT sector median of 8.96%. Two reasons for this are that it takes equity ownership in partners instead of outright acquiring them and revenues are continuously generated by its middleman position for distributing alternative app products, together with innovative products, like with the newly launched DT Hub.

In conclusion, this thesis has made the case for an investment in DT based on its positioning both as a distributor of alternative apps for mobiles and its middleman position between developers, wireless carriers, and OEMs.

However, investors are reminded that in a competitive market where the company is essentially trying to break a big tech duopoly and is pitched not only against AppLovin but also heavyweights like The Trade Desk (TTD) for AdTech, things can take longer to materialize. If ever this happens and the restructuring plan does not deliver, this may entail volatility and the stock may dip below the $3 level as in 2018-2019. Worse, in case the price approaches $1, delisting risks could potentially come into play.