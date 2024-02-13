Wong Yu Liang/Moment via Getty Images

A hot January CPI disrupts the disinflation narrative. (0:16) Odds of Fed rate cuts tumble. (1:49). Coca-Cola impresses with strong guidance. (3;17)

The Bureau of Labor Statistics put a damper on one of the biggest days of the year, at least for Wall Street.

Inflation is rearing its head again, and that could be a big problem for the Fed.

Markets are scrambling to adjust their expectations for interest rates this year after the January consumer price index came in hotter than expected.

The January headline CPI rose 0.3%, more than the 0.2% economists expected. The annual rate of retail inflation fell to 3.1%, disappointing traders who were looking for a first print below 3% since April 2021.

The more-closely-watched core rate, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.4%, also a little more than the forecast. The annual rate stayed at 3.9%, with the consensus for a drop to 3.7%.

Rent was a big driver, with shelter +0.6%. Medical care was also strong, while used cars and apparel saw declines. Real average hourly earnings were soft.

Wells Fargo economists said: "While core goods prices remained in deflationary territory, core services inflation came in hot at 0.7%, the largest gain in 16 months."

"This morning's CPI data are a reminder that the road back to 2% inflation likely will have some potholes," they added. "The good news is that core goods inflation is already roughly back in line with its pre-pandemic pace. With supply chain pressures no longer easing, we see more limited scope for goods disinflation without a more marked cooling in demand. Services will therefore need to take the disinflation baton. The bad news is that, for January at least, services inflation dropped the baton."

There was a sharp market reaction.

The odds of a rate cut in March dropped to just 5%, while the first rate cut was pushed out to June. Fed swaps pricing in less than 100 basis points, or 4 quarter-point cuts, for all of 2024. Just recently, traders had priced in six cuts.

Skyler Weinand, CIO of Regan Capital, predicts three rate cuts this year and says even though inflation is decelerating, "rate cuts aren’t justified in the near term as GDP, wage growth, unemployment, and inflation are all pointing to an economy that continues to run hot. As long as all of these numbers are hot, cuts aren’t justified by any other metric other than recency bias of near-zero interest rates, as investors are still stuck on the idea that rates should always remain low."

Stock futures, which were already seeing tech weakness, sold off after the report. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is the lowest of the major averages, at -1.4%. But that’s off the opening lows, and we’ve seen the dip buyers ride to the rescue in this situation before.

The dollar index (DXY) is at its highest level since mid-November.

And rates are popping. Traders had been leaning to a soft number, with Treasury yields lower ahead of the report, but they reversed sharply. The 10-year yield (US10Y) is now back up to 4.30%, where it was around the pivot trade.

“We’re not at all surprised to see yields spiking after these data, but the numbers don’t change the big picture at all, and the back-up just sets the stage for a hefty rally over the next few months as it becomes clear that inflationary pressure is fading and, probably, the labor market is materially softening,” Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson said.

Among active stocks

Coca-Cola (KO) sailed past organic sales estimates with its Q4 earnings report, setting strong guidance.

Organic revenue was up 12% during the quarter vs. the +8.8% consensus estimate. The organic sales growth mark was notably higher than PepsiCo's (PEP) 4.5% mark for a roughly overlapping period. Looking ahead, Coke sees full-year adjusted organic revenue growth of +6% to +7% vs. the +5.9% consensus.

Shopify (SHOP) was under pressure after just narrowly topping Q4 consensus marks. The e-commerce giant said gross merchandise volume increased 23% in Q4 to $75.1 billion vs. $71.6 billion consensus. Looking ahead, Shopify sees revenue growth at a low-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis, which translates into a year-over-year growth rate in the mid-to-high-twenties when adjusting for the 500 to 600 basis points impact from the sale of the logistics businesses.

Biogen (BIIB) disappointed investors with its Q4 2023 financials and indicated declining revenue this year amid a flat topline contribution from its new Alzheimer’s therapy, Leqembi. It expects its 2024 revenue to contract by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage amid a flat contribution from its core pharmaceutical revenue.

In other news of note

Testers who used Microsoft's (MSFT) new artificial-intelligence assistant software for over six months noted that the tool is useful but often does not live up to its price. That’s according to The Wall Street Journal.

The tech giant is hoping that Copilot for Microsoft 365 can be a big success. The AI tool, which plugs into Word, Outlook, and Teams, is similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and can generate text and summarize emails, among other things.

Companies that have tested it noted that their employees have been wanting to try out the tool, at least initially. However, shortcomings with software, including Excel and PowerPoint, and its tendency to make mistakes have worried some testers.

"I wouldn’t say we’re ready to spend $30 per user for every user in the company," said Juniper Networks' Chief Information Officer Sharon Mandell. Juniper has been testing Copilot since November.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

Citi says the S&P 500 will close out 2024 at 5,100 (based on a 21x P/E, $245 EPS). Citi says that it expects greater market participation and prefers adding to cyclical positions on pullbacks, and warns against macro complications as the Fed looks to pivot.

Strategists said: “Our recent bottom-up valuation work suggests the S&P 500 is not as expensive as traditional index valuations imply. However, it’s far from cheap, and fundamental growth likely remains more important to forward returns.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley released its Fresh Money buy-rate stock list.

Names include Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Verizon (VZ), McDonald’s (MCD), and Walmart (WMT).