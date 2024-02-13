Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer Is The Clear Leader Over Enbridge

Feb. 13, 2024 1:30 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET) StockENB, ENB:CA8 Comments
Summary

  • Energy Transfer has achieved a meaningful reduction in leverage in recent quarters.
  • ET's acquisition of Crestwood is expected to generate operational efficiencies and commercial synergies in key basins.
  • Enbridge's acquisition of natural gas distribution companies from Dominion Energy raises concerns about increased debt levels, but also brings diversification benefits.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) are prominent players in the midstream sector known for their robust dividend yields and reliance on long-term contracted revenues from pipelines, minimizing direct exposure to volatile commodity prices. Both companies

I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around selecting stocks with strong growth potential as well as stocks with stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

s
smelly_farts
Today, 2:41 PM
Comments (1.18K)
I did not see Fitch upgrade on February 7th, thanks for sharing. The most recent debt offering was used to redeem the C and D preferreds and then the Es when they become redeemable in May. That will also be a nice chunk of DCF going back to the commons.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 2:19 PM
Comments (1.84K)
I own both, and have for quite some time. There is a lot to like about ENB, but the level of debt is troubling… appx 5 years ago they (wisely) decided to pay down their high debt level (to assuage rating agencies who were considering a downgrade) by selling investments in North Sea wind farms. I thought they had learned a lesson, maybe, maybe not.

ET’s history is that of an acquirer who never met an acquisition it didn’t like. 3 or so years ago they cut their div to pay down debt, but now they’ve borrowed to buy Crestwood… accretive, yes, but back to their old ways… maybe, maybe not?

Time will tell in each case. GLTA
a
ahengst
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (23)
@Spanishmoss Same here. Can't go wrong either way. ENB is the large giant with less volatility, ET is more like a race horse.
edaskew profile picture
edaskew
Today, 1:51 PM
Comments (6.89K)
ENB pays a qualified dividend. ET doesn't. You can hold ENB in your IRA and there's no problem with the dividend. If you own ET, you have to worry about UBTI. So, they're both good companies. I own both. ET and ET-I in the taxable and ENB in the IRA.
Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (58)
@edaskew thank you for sharing your valuable insights. I also like both, just a bit more concerned about the growing leverage at ENB even though I don't think it is a wholly unsustainable debt burden.
adriano321 profile picture
adriano321
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (713)
As a longtime ET unitholder I really value the balanced approach of modest dividend growth alongside deleveraging. This is a recipe that wins for ET and allows mgmt. to be opportunistic should other assets be placed on the sale rack.
Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
Today, 1:54 PM
Comments (58)
@adriano321 agreed 100%. Leverage can be a good thing if used to buy good assets at the right time. The problem comes in if your debt load is already high. It is this reduction in ET's debt while still expanding that makes me rate the stock positively.
O
Optician52
Today, 1:41 PM
Comments (416)
2 core holdings with full positions in both !
