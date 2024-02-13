imaginima

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) are prominent players in the midstream sector known for their robust dividend yields and reliance on long-term contracted revenues from pipelines, minimizing direct exposure to volatile commodity prices. Both companies have been addressing concerns about leverage, with ET notably reducing its debt to achieve a lower leverage ratio, and receiving credit rating upgrades as a result.

ET's acquisition of Crestwood is further anticipated to bolster operational efficiencies and generate additional commercial synergies, particularly in key basins like the Permian and Williston. In my view, this acquisition enhances the long-term investment thesis for ET and should contribute meaningfully to growing distributable cash flow.

Conversely, Enbridge's acquisition of natural gas distribution companies has raised apprehension due to increased debt levels, although it also brings about diversification benefits which could be a net positive for Enbridge in the long run. At present, I prefer ET and use the ENB comparison to showcase the different approaches to leverage and ET's leadership in this respect.

The balance sheet

The higher interest rate environment in recent years has dampened investor interest in highly leveraged plays such as ENB and ET somewhat. This has contributed to an increased deleveraging effort among some of these players. This is also true with respect to ET, with SA analyst Samuel Smith noting that the company has adopted a more conservative approach to leverage by paying off significant debt to reduce their leverage ratio to the lower end of their target range, 4.0x to 4.5x. The company has also shown a clear commitment to further decreasing it below 4.0x to de-risk their balance sheet and ensure sustained distribution growth.

The improvement in ET's leverage also recently saw its credit rating upgraded by Fitch, with the ratings agency observing that "The ET upgrade is due to the company's track record of balancing growth opportunities with credit-supportive financial policies and practices." In my view, the deleveraging has a substantial impact on the long-term sustainability of the dividend as interest rates remain elevated and refinancing of debt in the near term could be more costly. Nevertheless, in the case of ET, there has already been an indication that the cost of refinancing debt has lowered in recent months. This can be seen by, for example, considering the partnership's issuance in October 2023 of $1.5 billion notes at 6.55% with maturity in 2033. This compares to its January issuance of $1.25 billion at 5.55% with maturity in 2034.

While these interest rates remain higher than the rate on some of its other debt maturing in 2024, such as the 4.5% senior notes maturing in April 2024, the overall risk of a substantial increase in interest expense is further diminished by the recent declines in interest rate on the partnership's new debt issuance. The well spread out nature of ET's debt is also worth mentioning, with SA analyst High Yield Investor having provided a comprehensive discussion of the spread out nature of ET's debt maturity profile. While that article was written in 2022, its conclusion - i.e., that "ET should be able to fully meet all of its debt and equity obligations for the foreseeable future without having to depend on the interest of bond or equity investors" - remains true today.

In contrast, there has been growing concern over Enbridge's debt and the increase in its debt load related to the recently announced acquisition of three natural gas distribution companies from Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). The market reacted negatively to the announcement with the shares slumping by around 7% with Ryan Bushell, the President of Newhaven Asset Management, observing that "I don't see how you can keep piling more issuance - debt and equity - on this company at these rates. The market is clearly telling them they don't have a strong currency to do so."

Furthermore, analysts have raised concern that despite the relatively large acquisition, management seems to have maintained its medium-term EBITDA growth targets unchanged. This could be suggestive of weakness elsewhere in the business and lend credence to the criticism that the acquisition appears to be defensive and aimed at making up for declining EBITDA growth in other parts of the business. However, in my view, management's subsequent clarification that the EBITDA guidance is limited to the existing business allays these concerns.

Nevertheless, despite the general concern surrounding the increase in debt, Fitch has viewed the planned acquisition in a somewhat more positive light. Although the increase in leverage is of concern to Fitch as it is to other ratings agencies and market observers, Fitch is of the view that the negative impact on the leverage ratio is offset by the increase in regulatory and geographic diversification brought about by the acquisition. In this respect, the agency observed that -

ENB, which already owns the largest gas LDC in Canada, is expected to benefit from an increase in regulatory and geographic diversification, in addition to raising the contribution from regulated utility operations to overall consolidated results. The transmission, distribution and storage of natural gas is expected to make up nearly half of ENB EBITDA after these transactions close, balancing ENB's position as the largest exporter of crude oil from Canada and one of the largest crude oil transporters in North America. Collectively, Fitch considers ENB to have slightly lower business risk following the addition of the three U.S.-based gas LDCs."

While I broadly agree that the acquisition will contribute to this increase in regulatory and geographic diversity, the high level of leverage by Enbridge remains a concern for me personally. In my view, ET is the clear winner in the balance sheet category and is likely to witness less share price volatility related to concerns over its debt levels in the near future.

Earnings and the safety of the dividend

ET currently offers a forward dividend yield of 9.04% compared to 7.59% for ENB. In the third quarter of 2023, ET reported distributable cash flow [DCF] well above its dividend, with the partnership seeing $1 billion in DCF above its dividend. Management has also indicated that there will be a continued balance between distribution growth and the reduction of leverage. In my view, this will see distribution growth remaining within the 3 - 5% growth target indicated by management, despite the substantial excess DCF in some past quarters. When ET reports earnings later this week, I expect management to provide clear guidance in this respect, albeit it seems unlikely that the distribution growth target will exceed 4% given the continued focus on deleveraging.

ET's acquisition of Crestwood is also expected to be immediately accretive to DCF. Moody's predicts that Energy Transfer will experience significant operational and cost advantages as it incorporates Crestwood's operations. This is due to the overlap in asset footprints and the increased operational size, notably in the Permian and Williston basins. Moreover, there is potential for further commercial benefits stemming from the merger of Crestwood's logistics sector, which boasts 10 million barrels of storage capacity and 13 trucking and rail terminals, with Energy Transfer's NGL, refined products, and crude oil assets. In my view, the Crestwood acquisition significantly adds to the long-term earnings prospects of ET and further underscores the buy case for this stock.

Enbridge recently announced its fourth quarter earnings and while the initial reaction to the results appeared negative, the share price quickly recovered. In my view, ENB delivered a fairly solid set of results that highlights a sustainable dividend, despite my reservations over its elevated debt levels. The company currently expects to generate DCF in the region of C$5.4 - C$5.8 per share in 2024, which is well above its current annual dividend.

Enbridge's dividend is further supported by the guidance for EBITDA growth of around 4%. While this does not represent a particularly high EBITDA growth rate, it is important to note that this guidance excludes the acquired businesses and only includes the core business. Management currently expects at least some contribution to EBITDA from the acquisition, albeit some uncertainty remains over the precise closing date.

In my view, both ET and ENB offer strong dividends with reasonable DCF coverage ratios. They both also demonstrate a clear ability to continue growing earnings, which is further supportive of the sustainability of the dividends. While ENB's acquisition raises some concerns about over-leverage, the acquisition will undoubtedly bring about certain long-term benefits, including increased exposure to businesses with relatively stable earnings. ET's latest acquisition will also contribute positively to DCF, and the benefits it can achieve from economy-of-scale cost advantages also appear highly likely to materialize in the medium term.

Valuation

ENB is currently trading at a price-to-cash flow ratio of around 6.826 times cash flow. This is well below the company's price-to-cash flow ratio in recent years and suggests that the stock is trading at a slight discount on a historical basis. In contrast, ET's price-to-cash flow ratio has slowly been ticking upwards, suggesting a slight premium on a historical basis.

In my view, the uptick in ET's case is part of a longer-term rerating of the stock as the market rewards the partnership for the reduction in leverage. The lower price-to-cash flow ratio for ENB likely results from concern over the risk associated with the latest acquisition. The lower valuation for ENB suggests that there could be quite some upside potential for investors. However, from a valuation perspective, I prefer ET as well. Its price-to-cash flow ratio remains lower than that of ENB and could gradually rerate to a level closer to that of ENB.

Conclusion

While both ET and ENB maintain strong dividend coverage ratios and exhibit growth potential in earnings, ET appears to have a stronger balance sheet currently, with less volatility related to debt concerns. With a higher forward dividend yield and positive DCF outlook, ET's recent acquisition of Crestwood further bolsters its long-term earnings prospects, making it a favorable investment option.

Conversely, Enbridge's acquisition of natural gas distribution companies from Dominion Energy reflects a strategic pivot toward diversification, albeit accompanied by concerns over increased debt levels. While this move promises long-term stability and regulatory advantages, its immediate impact on leverage prompts me to be more cautious about investing in the stock at this time. This ultimately leads me to assign a buy rating to ET and a hold rating to ENB.