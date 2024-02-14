3 Sweet REITs That Are Hard To Beat (The Valentine's Day Edition)

zianlob/E+ via Getty Images

Do yourself a favor.

Don't do a Google search for "worst Valentine's Day cards ever."

It's really not worth it.

Sure, you might find some funny ones in there such as a quote from The Office's Dwight saying:

"All you need is love: False. The four basic human necessities are air, water, food, and shelter."

And the UUEFKTN Ted Lasso one that reads, "You make me feel like I fell out of the lucky tree and hit every branch on the way down" is mildly amusing too.

But overall, I'd call them bewildering.

They make me wonder what in the world the creators were thinking.

One of the "better" - if I can even use that word here - examples is the WOWcard with a banana on it that says, "In banana years, you are bread." It's listed on Amazon as:

"Banana pun card, funny puns anniversary card, funny birthday card, I love you card, Thank you card, Valentine day card, card for husband wife boyfriend girlfriend, cute greeting card."

Judging by the rest of the description, it seems clear that English is not the maker's first language.

So who knows… maybe in his or her culture, such a bold crack about someone's age generates warm fuzzy feelings galore.

But if I tried giving that to MY wife?

Let's just say I'd be sleeping on the couch for a month.

Or more.

Fortunately for all of our relationships this Valentine's Day, there are much more appropriate gifts to get.

A Common-Sense Valentine's Day Guide

Look guys (and gals too - even though you tend to be much more savvy when it comes to gift-giving), sometimes the answer is simple.

Chocolates, flowers, and/or jewelry, topped with a sweet, sincere card. It really doesn't need to be more difficult than that.

Of course, there's the matter of personality to consider. What is her (or his) exact taste?

If your valentine is a no-muss, no-fuss type, then the stereotypical dozen red roses and "I love you so much" card might be all she really wants. Or if she's into the finer things, you should probably add a trip to the jewelry store.

Is she a stereotypical, pink-loving, self-proclaimed "girly girl?" She might melt at a pair of sparkling, dangly earrings.

Is she obsessed with fitness? Cut out the chocolates and replace it with a romantic dinner at a tasty, trendy, health-conscious restaurant.

Is she the mother of your still-in-the-house children? In that case, a spa day might be in order.

But one way or the other, just try combining common sense with who your significant other is.

Oh. And your budget too. No offense to the high-maintenance guys and gals out there, but Valentine's Day is not a good reason to go into debt.

There are actually very few reasons to "go" there, including if you're:

Starting or running a business - in an intelligent fashion

Buying a home

Advancing your education (again, in an intelligent manner).

How about using leverage to buy stocks?

That's a whole different discussion for a whole 'nother day. This day is about real love and how to express it.

Which is why I'd like to point you to several sweet REITs that are hard to beat.

"Oh Baby, I Can't Think of Anyone Else I'd Rather Be Bored With"

Nothing says "I love you" quite like financial stability.

And nothing says "financial stability" quite like safe, steady, growing real estate investment trusts.

I know they seem boring, especially in this market where stocks like Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) can climb 19% in a single day.

But I will point out Yahoo Finance's post from Friday (February 9), which highlighted how Nvidia "has rallied so much this year… it's now threatening to overtake Amazon.com" as "the fourth-most valuable U.S. company."

Call me a coward if you'd like. But I'm just not comfortable putting the same value on a tech company that reported total revenue of $26.97 billion in the year ending January 31, 2023, as one that reported over $500 billion in that same basic timespan.

And there are similar discrepancies in gross profits and year-over-year gains.

To me, that's the same as trying to equate puppy love with married-for-25-years-or-more love. The first might end up becoming the second, but treating them equally right from the get-go is risky.

As the Yahoo Finance article adds:

"The shares are up more than 40% so far in 2024 amid signs that demand for its chips used in artificial intelligence computing remains strong. But the stock has run so far, so fast that it's reigniting concerns about whether the gains are sustainable, ahead of Nvidia's earnings due later this month."

This might make me old, but I think being able to continue providing a roof over my family's heads in beds we can sleep well in with no fears about our financial future…

That's better than all the sparkly, shiny things in the world.

Except on Valentine's Day, of course. Because you'd better believe I'm using common sense to get my wife something nice along with the following lovely REITs.

Realty Income Corporation (O) - 5.8% Yield

You may not be surprised to see Realty Income in this article. After all, Realty Income has been one of my favorite REIT investments for a very long time.

And, in light of Valentine's Day, we cannot take any risks!

Not taking any risks is what Realty Income is all about.

As we can see in our proprietary Ratings Tracker below, Realty Income is one of the best-scoring REITs when it comes to both quality and valuation.

Not only that, but all of the stocks below have a credit rating of at least BBB+, which is one step below the A-range.

iREIT® on Alpha

Especially in light of economic headwinds like sticky inflation and elevated rates, it is key to focus on safety. This is not the time to play games.

For example, in 2021, credit card delinquency rates started to increase. At first, it was just a normalization trend after the pandemic had caused a steep decline in delinquencies.

However, as we can see below, delinquencies are now rising at the fastest pace since the Great Financial Crisis!

Bloomberg - via X/@LizAnnSonders

That's why we focus on quality so much.

Looking at the table below, we see that companies with an A rating or better have a 15-year default probability of less than 2%!

S&P Global - via Firstlinks

Companies with a rating of less than BBB have delinquency ratings of at least 14% during this period, with bankruptcies among CCC-rated companies having roughly the same chances as a coin toss (53%).

Based on that context, when it comes to seeking out a blend of income and consistent growth with a fortress balance sheet, Realty Income stands as a beacon of stability in the investment landscape.

Realty Income

Not only does it hold the title of America's largest triple-net lease retail REIT, but its track record is virtually unparalleled in its sector.

Branding itself as "the monthly dividend company," Realty Income, with a market cap exceeding $44 billion, is one of the most reliable dividend stocks on the market.

With a legacy spanning over half a century and a track record of 29 consecutive years of dividend growth, this company rightfully earns its place among the elite few known as Dividend Aristocrats, with a spot in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Since 1994, Realty Income has consistently increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually, a remarkable feat particularly for a high-yield stock. Even in the past five years, this growth has remained robust at 3.7%.

Diving into its expansive portfolio, Realty Income boasts ownership of more than 13,000 commercial properties spread across every state in the U.S., as well as strategic locations in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Ireland.

The core of its portfolio revolves around single-tenant, free-standing commercial retail properties, though it also maintains a diversified presence in industrial and gaming properties.

A significant portion of its revenue, approximately 83%, comes from its extensive retail property holdings, with industrial properties contributing 13.1% and gaming properties, notably the Encore Resort and Casino in Boston, providing 2.6% of its annual rent.

Realty Income

Furthermore, last year's strategic moves, including a partnership with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust ("BREIT") to acquire a stake in the Bellagio Las Vegas and a merger agreement with Spirit Realty, further fortify Realty Income's portfolio and extend its reach into the gaming and industrial sectors.

This consolidation not only diversifies its assets but also enhances exposure to key tenants, reinforcing its position as a preferred choice for major corporate lessees.

Looking at its tenant base, it becomes evident that Realty Income has strategically positioned itself with reliable anchors like Dollar General (DG), Walgreens (WBA), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and 7-Eleven, providing a solid foundation for sustained growth and safety.

Realty Income

While these tenants have pricing power over landlords (who doesn't want to have a tenant like Dollar General or 7-Eleven?), Realty Income is able to deliver a degree of safety that (most) smaller REITs or private companies just cannot compete with.

Moreover, a significant portion of its rent is sourced from anti-cyclical segments such as convenience stores, grocery stores, and dollar stores, offering a buffer against economic downturns.

As of the third quarter of 2023, Realty Income reported an impressive portfolio occupancy rate of 98.8% and a weighted average lease term ("WALT") of 9.7 years, underscoring its reputation as a low-risk investment option.

In terms of performance, investors have reaped substantial rewards, with Realty Income delivering an annualized return of 13.4% since 1994, boasting a beta of 0.5 compared to the S&P 500.

This translates to superior market performance with minimized risk exposure, offering investors a compelling value proposition.

The stock is also attractively valued!

Realty Income trades at a blended P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) of just 13.1x. The company's normalized valuation is 17.7x.

This year, AFFO is expected to grow by 5%, potentially followed by 4% growth in 2025 and 3% growth in 2026.

Although the company is currently trading at a discount, it remains strong due to its solid balance sheet, A- credit rating, sale-leaseback benefits, safe tenant portfolio, and high occupancy rates. The discount is caused by the potential threat of prolonged elevated funding rates and inflation.

If the company gradually works its way back to 17.7x AFFO over the next few years, it could return between 19% and 20% per year, including its dividend. While this is a theoretical assessment, it shows that Realty Income is offering both safety and an attractive valuation, even if it may take time before REITs start to recover again.

FAST Graphs

This brings me to the next stock, which has a lower yield but tremendous growth potential - on top of a stellar balance sheet (BBB+ rating).

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) - 3.2% Yield

Rexford operates in a more cyclical industry than Realty Income. After all, it's an industrial REIT.

However, it's not just a random industrial REIT but one of the best-performing REITs on the market across all industries.

Since its IPO in 2014, the stock has returned 16.3% per year!

With that said, Rexford Industrial Realty stands out as a California-based industrial real estate investment trust ("REIT") with a strategic focus on the vibrant infill markets of Southern California.

With an impressive portfolio comprising over 670 buildings across 374 properties and serving approximately 1,600 tenants, Rexford caters primarily to warehousing, transportation, wholesale trade, and manufacturing sectors.

Its clientele includes transportation giants, automotive and EV suppliers, as well as some of the nation's most innovative aerospace companies.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Benefiting from robust tenant demand and the supportive dynamics of the Southern California market, Rexford has demonstrated remarkable growth, with funds from operations ("FFO") per share soaring by an impressive 16% annually over the past five years.

This outpaces the average growth rate of its peers, which stands at a respectable 11% per year.

Rexford Industrial Realty

During its recent earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2023, Rexford underscored its position to seize growth opportunities within the infill Southern California industrial markets.

The company highlighted a robust pipeline of value-added repositioning projects and the potential for substantial rent escalations, which are poised to fuel further expansion and value enhancement.

Looking ahead, Rexford forecasts a substantial 42% internal cash net operating income ("NOI") growth over the next three years, translating to an impressive $240 million incremental NOI within its existing portfolio.

This trajectory is expected to propel total cash NOI to over $800 million during the same period, assuming current rental rates and no additional acquisitions.

Furthermore, Rexford aims to capitalize on external growth prospects by expanding its market share in the Southern California region, leveraging its expertise to drive further value for stakeholders. The company's commitment to maintaining investment-grade status and its low-leverage balance sheet provide a solid foundation for executing its value-creation strategy.

With a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.6x and substantial liquidity of $1.2 billion, including full availability on its $1 billion revolver, Rexford is well-positioned to navigate market uncertainties and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Furthermore, despite challenges such as labor negotiations at the Port of LA/LB and post-pandemic market adjustments, Rexford remains resilient.

Meanwhile, market rents for industrial properties similar to those in its portfolio have shown stability, with nominal positive rent growth of approximately 1.2%.

Moreover, the overall infill market vacancy rate remains exceptionally low, underscoring the strength of Rexford's market positioning.

After all, please bear in mind that the SoCal industrial real estate market is a league on its own! It has severe supply shortages and strong demand, as California is still the biggest industrial market with a huge customer base.

The chart below visualizes this:

Rexford Industrial Realty

As a result of these tailwinds, Rexford announced a 10% increase in its first-quarter dividend, yielding 3.2% and supported by an 84% 2024E adjusted FFO payout ratio.

It is also attractively valued.

REXR is currently trading at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 30.2x. While this may seem like a high valuation, its long-term normalized valuation multiple is 35.2x. This number is displayed by the blue line in the chart below.

With regard to growth, 2024 is expected to see 15% AFFO growth, potentially followed by 21% growth in 2025 and 16% growth in the year after that.

Combining the stock's dividend with a 35.2x fair valuation multiple and expected AFFO growth gives us a theoretical annual return of 26.4%.

FAST Graphs

Again, just like the Realty Income valuation, this is a theoretical number - no guarantee!

While it may take a while until rates come down substantially, REXR is one of the most promising REITs on our radar, benefitting from safety, growth, and secular benefits in its home market and industry.

Stock number three is different, yet similar when it comes to having a competitive edge.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) - 5.6% Yield

When it comes to preparing something special for Valentine's Day, there are not many cities as accommodative as Las Vegas, a city that is home to some of the fanciest restaurants and hotels in the world.

In this world, VICI Properties, a significant player along the iconic Vegas strip, stands out among its peers with its strategic approach and promising outlook.

Here is an overview of the Las Vegas assets in its portfolio:

VICI Properties

Sporting an appealing 5.6% yield, VICI is not just confined to Vegas, as it's swiftly expanding its portfolio, smartly diversifying its assets while keeping a robust balance sheet, setting the stage for potential outperformance in the REIT sector.

While giants like Realty Income boast thousands of tenants, VICI takes a different path, focusing on quality over quantity.

With a concentrated portfolio (as of Q3 2023) of 54 gaming properties, 38 family entertainment centers, and 12 tenants, VICI minimizes risks despite its focused tenant base.

The dominance of major players like Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) in its revenue stream adds stability, with iconic properties like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace supporting earnings stability.

As we can see below, before the company added new deals like the Youth Sports investment with Homefield Kansas City, it generated close to 40% of its money from Caesars Entertainment, followed by MGM Resorts and The Venetian, which adds close to $260 million in annual rent on its own.

VICI Properties

Essentially, what sets VICI apart is its non-commoditized real estate and triple net lease agreements, mitigating risks and ensuring steady cash flows.

Moreover, with an average lease term of 42 years, VICI enjoys remarkable stability, supported by 100% rent collection even during challenging times like 2020, when the city (and the entire world) was shaken by the pandemic.

VICI Properties

With that said, many people wonder where growth is coming from if VICI is only focused on top-tier assets that are hard to replicate.

Well, VICI is expanding beyond Vegas, where it currently generates roughly half of its income, as recent deals include ventures like the Bowlero deal to buy bowling alleys, the Canyon Ranch deal to own top-tier luxury retreats and the aforementioned Homefield Kansas City deal to expand into youth sports and improve the overall growth pipeline.

VICI Properties

It also has a healthy balance sheet.

As of Q3 2023, it has a net leverage ratio of 5.7x EBITDA, a favorable maturity profile with six years weighted average years to maturity, 83% secured debt, 99% fixed-rate debt, and an investment-grade BBB- credit rating.

With regard to its dividend, it currently has a 5.6% dividend yield, which comes with a 74% 2024E AFFO payout ratio and a five-year CAGR of 10.0%, with its most recent hike being 6.4%, announced on September 7.

Valuation-wise, VICI is currently trading at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 13.8, which is well below its normalized valuation multiple of 16.5x AFFO.

In 2024, AFFO is expected to rise by 5%, potentially, followed by 4% growth in 2025 and 3% growth in 2026.

While these growth rates may not be overwhelming, the valuation is still attractive, which paves the road for a theoretical annual return of 15.5% through 2026.

FAST Graphs

Just like in the case of Realty Income and Rexford, this is a theoretical return. While it may take time until the market favors REITs again, VICI offers tremendous opportunities at current prices.

Takeaway

When it comes to expressing love on Valentine's Day, skip the risky business of offbeat gifts and focus on what truly matters: financial stability and thoughtful gestures.

Just as real love endures, so do the dependable returns of REIT investments.

Opt for tried-and-true choices like Realty Income, offering stability akin to a sturdy relationship with its impressive track record and consistent growth.

Embrace the potential for growth with Rexford Industrial Realty, a dynamic option poised for expansion in the SoCal industrial segment.

And for a touch of luxury, consider VICI Properties, a strategic investment offering both stability and growth opportunities.

This Valentine's Day, show your affection with gifts that stand the test of time, just like these sweet REITs.