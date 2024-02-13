Aegon Is Now Fairly Valued

Feb. 13, 2024 1:49 PM ETAegon Ltd. (AEG) Stock, , , 1 Comment
Labutes IR
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • Aegon has made significant improvements in its business fundamentals and completed a merger with ASR Nederland, unlocking shareholder value.
  • The company aims to grow its U.S. business, reduce capital allocated to U.S. Financial Assets, and improve its product offering and customer service.
  • Aegon has reported positive operating performance, with growth in the U.S. and Brazil, but faces challenges in the U.K., China, and Spain.
In this photo illustration, Aegon logo is seen on a...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has improved its business fundamentals a lot over the past few years, but this seems to be reflected in its valuation, which is at a significant premium to its history.

As I covered back in November 2022, Aegon has

This article was written by

Labutes IR
4.06K Followers
Labutes IR is a Fund Manager/Analyst specialized in the financial sector, with more than 18 years of experience in the financial markets. I have worked at several type of institutions in the industry, always at the buy side and related to portfolio management. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AEG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News