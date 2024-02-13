Laures/iStock via Getty Images

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

IWD strategy

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) started investing operations on 5/22/2000 and tracks the Russell 1000 Value Index. It has 847 holdings, a 12-month trailing yield of 2.02% and an expense ratio of 0.19%. Distributions are paid quarterly.

As described by FTSE Russell,

The Russell 1000® Value Index measures the performance of the large-cap value segment of the US equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000 companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios, lower I/B/E/S forecast medium-term (2 years) growth and lower sales per share historical growth (5 years).

The underlying index represents about half of the total market value of the Russell 1000 Index. The fund's portfolio turnover rate was 15% in the last fiscal year.

IWD portfolio

IWD invests almost exclusively in U.S. companies (99% of asset value). Large and mega-cap companies weigh about 62%, mid-caps 32% and small caps 6%. This article will use as a benchmark the parent index Russell 1000, represented by iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB).

As expected, IWD is significantly cheaper than IWB regarding the usual valuation ratios, and its growth metrics are inferior:

IWD IWB Price/Earnings TTM 17.31 23.45 Price/Book 2.29 4.04 Price/Sales 1.72 2.6 Price/Cash Flow 11.46 16.22 Earnings Growth 10.17% 15.87% Sales Growth 7.09% 8.64% Cash Flow Growth 3.93% 8.54% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity.

The heaviest sectors are financials (22.1%), healthcare (14.8%) and industrials (14.1%). Other sectors are below 10%. Compared to the Russell 1000, the fund massively underweights technology, and, to a lesser extent, consumer discretionary and communication. It overweights all other sectors, mostly financials and energy. As a result, IWD is better balanced across sectors than its parent index.

IWD sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: iShares)

The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with valuation ratios, represent 17.2% of asset value. The heaviest one, Berkshire Hathaway, weighs 3.57%. The fund is better diversified than the Russell 1000, where the heaviest constituent, Apple Inc. (AAPL), weighs 6.76%.

Ticker Name Weight% P/E TTM P/E fwd P/Sales TTM P/Book P/Net Free Cash Flow Yield% BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 3.57 11.33 23.06 2.48 1.65 32.33 0 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2.47 10.79 11.00 2.11 1.70 4.92 2.40 XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation 2.02 11.45 11.43 1.22 1.99 22.05 3.73 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 1.85 28.11 14.70 4.10 5.35 98.26 3.04 PG The Procter & Gamble Company 1.47 26.36 24.36 4.63 8.14 68.58 2.39 CVX Chevron Corporation 1.27 13.31 11.69 1.43 1.75 33.20 4.32 MRK Merck & Co., Inc. 1.27 948.94 14.72 5.27 7.70 54.56 2.46 WMT Walmart, Inc. 1.18 28.10 26.18 0.72 5.76 69.68 1.35 BAC Bank of America Corporation 1.11 10.77 10.48 1.52 1.01 12.28 2.90 CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. 0.99 15.13 12.97 3.53 4.53 18.35 3.11 Click to enlarge

Performance

Since 6/1/2000, IWD has underperformed IWB by 41 bps in annualized return. Volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns) and Sharpe ratio (risk-adjusted performance) are similar to the benchmark. However, the maximum drawdown is deeper, as reported in the table below.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility IWD 396.20% 6.99% -60.10% 0.42 15.43% IWB 443.55% 7.40% -55.38% 0.42 15.68% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

IWD has steadily underperformed IWB since 2017. Over the last 12 months, it has lagged the benchmark by as much as 16%.

IWD vs. IWB, last 10 years (Seeking Alpha)

IWD vs. IWB, last 12 months (Seeking Alpha)

The next chart plots the 10-year total returns of IWD and four of the largest passively managed large-cap value ETFs:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV).

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV).

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE).

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV).

IWD is behind the S&P 500 Value Index ETF and the Vanguard Value Index ETF in both 10-year and 12-month time frames.

IWD vs competitors, 10-year total return (Seeking Alpha)

IWD vs competitors, 12-month total return (Seeking Alpha)

Comparing IWD with my Dashboard List model

The Dashboard List is a list of 60 to 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, and Price/Free Cash Flow. An exception in utilities: the Price/Free Cash Flow is not taken into account to avoid some inconsistencies. Then, the 10 eligible companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, and communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares the fund's performance since 6/1/2000 with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: here the Dashboard List is rebalanced annually to make it comparable to a passive index.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility IWD 396.20% 6.99% -60.10% 0.42 15.43% Dashboard List (annual) 1159.19% 11.28% -56.24% 0.6 17.42% Click to enlarge

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Calculation with Portfolio123.

The Dashboard List beats IWD by 4.3% in annualized return. However, keep in mind the fund's performance is real and the list is simulated.

Two weaknesses of value indexes

I like the idea of mixing various ratios to rank value stocks. However, I think most value indexes doing so have two weaknesses, and IWD is no exception. The first one is to rank all stocks on the same criteria. It means the valuation ratios are considered comparable across sectors and industries. Obviously, they are not: my monthly dashboard here shows how valuation and quality metrics may vary across sectors.

The second weakness comes from the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk to the strategy. Historical data shows that a large group of companies with low P/B has higher volatility and deeper drawdowns than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e., 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/2000 and 1/1/2024 with elements in equal weight.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.86% -73.88% 0.47 23.25% Cheapest quarter in P/E 10.63% -63.06% 0.55 19.88% Cheapest quarter in P/S 11.60% -68.78% 0.54 22.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.65% -64.24% 0.62 20.63% Equal Weight Index (RSP) 9.16% -59.92% 0.5 17.55% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This explains why I use P/FCF and not P/B in the Dashboard List model.

Takeaway

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF invests in large and mid-cap stocks with lower price-to-book, sales growth and forecasted growth. IWD is better diversified across sectors and holdings than the Russell 1000. It has lagged the benchmark in total return since inception, especially since 2017. The Russell 1000 Value Index has underperformed the S&P 500 Value Index and the Vanguard Value Index over the last 10 years. Most passively managed value funds have two weaknesses: ranking stocks regardless of their industries and relying too much on the price/book ratio. Moreover, the value style has been out of fashion for almost a decade, and the market rally that started at the end of October 2023 was driven by growth stocks once again.