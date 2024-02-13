Inflation Remains A Clear And Present Danger To The Market

Alex Wong

The CPI report continues to show us that inflation is still a problem and that the market, as in the collective of rates, equities, currencies, and commodities, front-running Fed rate cuts are not only premature but foolish. If the current trends of this recent inflation report persist, the conversation may have to shift from Fed rate cuts back to Fed rate hikes.

Beneath the surface are a few very concerning trends that suggest inflation is not going away; it is accelerating.

Concerning Trends In Inflation

The CPI report showed that prices rose by 0.3% m/m in January, hotter than estimates for 0.2% m/m, while rising by 3.1% versus estimates of 2.9%. Meanwhile, core CPI came in at 0.4% hotter than estimates for 0.3% and 3.9% y/y hotter than estimates for 3.7% y/y.

Looking deeper, we see real troubling signs, especially in the super core - less housing and core services - less shelter. The core services less housing metric rose by 0.85% m/m in January, while core services less shelter rose by 0.7% m/m. Both were the biggest jumps in these metrics since 2022.

Bloomberg

Additionally, both super core services, less shelter and less housing, increased year over year by 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively, and both appear to be moving higher over the past few months. Neither appears to be in a trend of showing continued progress in disinflation; in fact, one can see they are accelerating fairly easily.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, core services less housing has now seen its three and 6-month annualized rate of change accelerate in January to 6.6% from 4% in December and 5.5% from 4.4%, respectively.

Bloomberg

This is a big concern because this trend is not favorable to bring inflation back to target, and more importantly, it came in a month where energy prices fell by 0.9%, driven by a 3.3% decline in gasoline. Gasoline prices in February aren't as likely to be as favorable. So far this month, gasoline prices, on average, are up around 2.4%, and based on RBOB gasoline futures contracts, the average national gasoline price is likely to continue to head higher into the month's end.

Bloomberg

Market Reactions

The hotter inflation print has traders paring back bets on Fed rate cuts and now see less than four rate cuts in 2024, which is down from seven at the end of December, while the odds for a March rate cut are now at just 7%, and May has fallen to just 37%.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, 1-year and 2-year inflation breakevens are jumping on the day, as are 1-year and 2-year inflation swaps, with breakevens returning to levels seen in the spring of 2023.

Bloomberg

The hot report has nominal Treasury rates breaking out across the yield curve, with the biggest moves coming between the 2-year and 5-year Treasury rates today, rising between 10 to 15 bps out to 10-years.

Bloomberg

It is setting up a potential move to even higher levels in the 10-year, back to around 4.35%. This is a key level for the 10-year because it was the high seen in October 2022, and, more importantly, it has been acting as a support and resistance level for the 10-year rate over the past few months.

Trading View

Meanwhile, the dollar index broke out and pushed above resistance at 104.25. This could put the DXY index on a path to move back to the October high of around 107.

Trading View

Stocks are moving lower as a result, and if the current moves in the rates and the dollar persist, it will move to tighten financial conditions again, as the recent easing of financial conditions has likely set the Fed back in its fight against inflation. As financial conditions tighten due to rising rates and a stronger dollar, it will weigh on stocks, making it tough for stocks to advance.

The CPI report today was not good and again shows that the Fed's fight against inflation is not over; if data like this continues to persist for another month or two like the January report, the conversation may shift from rate cuts back to rate hikes sooner than we may think.