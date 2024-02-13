Alexander Spatari/Moment via Getty Images

Who would have though Denmark would have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of weight loss drugs? With a weighting of 23% in the iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN), it's no wonder that the fund has done well. Of course, this ETF is more than just a single stock, and it's worth exploring the investment case here.

EDEN is a fund designed to closely track the investment results of a broad-based index composed of Danish equities. The ETF provides its investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to a wide range of companies operating in Denmark, offering a targeted access to Danish stocks. It is an ideal investment vehicle for those looking to express a single country view.

EDEN was launched on January 25, 2012, and it trades on the Cboe BZX Exchange, formerly known as BATS. The ETF operates with an expense ratio of 0.53%, with total assets under management, or AUM, of about $240 million. A relatively small fund, but that's okay if looking for underappreciated and allocated parts of the marketplace.

An Analysis of EDEN's Holdings

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF comprises of 45 individual holdings. The top five holdings account for a substantial portion of the fund's total assets, reflecting the concentration of the Danish equity market. Top holdings include:

Novo Nordisk Class B: A global healthcare company that specializes in diabetes care. This company accounts for approximately 23.62% of the ETF's holdings. It's been a big winner because of WeGovy on the GLP-1 side. DSV: A global transport and logistics company. This company represents around 6.30% of the ETF's holdings. Vestas Wind Systems: A Danish manufacturer, seller, installer, and servicer of wind turbines. This company constitutes roughly 5.48% of the ETF's holdings. Danske Bank: A Danish bank that offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and wealth management. This company represents around 4.13% of the ETF's holdings. Genmab: A biotech firm focused on innovating and advancing unique antibody treatments aimed at combating cancer. This company makes up about 3.62% of the ETF's holdings.

Sector Composition of EDEN

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a diverse sector composition, with the highest weightage given to the Healthcare sector (41.07%), followed by Industrials (23.75%), Financials (13.47%), and Consumer Staples (5.71%). The remaining sectors, including Materials, Consumer Discretionary, Utilities, Information Technology, and Energy, collectively account for the rest of the ETF's holdings, providing a balanced spread across various sectors of the Danish economy.

ishares.com

There aren't any other pure play Denmark funds out there that EDEN competes against, further adding to the argument that this is the fund to look at for single country exposure to a part of the world that few pay attention to.

The Pros and Cons of Investing in EDEN

Like any investment, investing in the iShares MSCI Denmark ETF comes with its own set of advantages and potential drawbacks. On the positive side, EDEN provides exposure to a broad range of Danish equities, offering investors an opportunity to diversify their portfolios and gain access to the Danish market. Moreover, the ETF has a competitive expense ratio and has demonstrated strong historical performance.

On the downside, there are risks associated with investing in the ETF. These include market risk - the risk that the value of the securities in the ETF's portfolio may decline due to various market factors, foreign currency risk - the risk that changes in exchange rates may adversely affect the value of the fund's foreign investments, and concentration risk - the risk of loss from heavily weighting the portfolio to a particular country, sector, or industry, in this case, Denmark. And while it is diversified, Novo Nordisk makes up a 20% allocation, so it will be driven to some extent by the performance of that one stock.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest

EDEN is a good fund. I prefer global diversification here, and the country tends to not get much investment attention from U.S. money. I think this is worth considering for a broader allocation.