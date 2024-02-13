January's Inflation Report Pushes Rate Cuts Further Out

anyaberkut

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index for January. After a tame downgrade of the December numbers earlier in the month, investors were surprised to see inflation kicked up in January. Inflation rose by 0.3% in January and is up 3.1% year over year. When the volatility of food and energy is removed, core inflation rose 0.4% in January and 3.9% year over year.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

The markets responded with a volatile sell-off in equities and a jump in Treasury interest rates. While some are trying to explain today’s report as a one-off, further evidence continues to build that rates may need to hold at these levels until at least the second half of the year, as the year over year inflation trends are showing signs of bottoming out or possibly rising.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

When annualizing recent inflation reports, the trend of inflation firing up becomes more apparent. The annualization of recent inflation reports demonstrates much higher price instability than the longer-term reports. Regardless of whether or not this is a “one-off” report or not, the price surges in the January report are going to stick around for subsequent months.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Several economists have referred to the January inflation report as a “one-off” event, caused by companies implementing new pricing structures for their goods and services for the year 2024. While an examination of the month over month core inflation shows this jump, it also shows that January’s month to month price increases were near identical to January 2023’s monthly inflation, which is not a good sign in suggesting disinflation is continuing and does not make the “one-off” argument adequate in explaining price changes in my view.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

In addition to the core pattern, service sector inflation has become very stubborn. In January, service sector inflation rose by nearly 0.7%, the highest increase since the fall of 2022 and the fourth highest increase recorded post-pandemic. On a year-over-year basis, service sector inflation reversed its recent downward trend and came in at 5.4%. Service sector inflation plays such a large role in overall inflation that the economy would need to have deflation on the goods side to get core inflation anywhere near 2% overall.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

There are some silver linings to report. Despite the big jump in month over month housing inflation, the year over year trend is continuing downwards at 4.7%. Rents saw their smallest month over month price increase since 2021 and the year over year disinflationary trend has accelerated downwards at 6.1%. Investors should continue to be hopeful that disinflation in the housing space will continue.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

Durable goods deflation continued to accelerate in January. On a month over month basis, durable goods recorded a price decrease of nearly 0.5%, the lowest since the supply chain began to normalize in late 2022. Nondurable goods saw a month over month decline in pricing for the fifth time in the last twelve months, with year over year inflation at around 1%.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

While headline inflation may appear to be tame at 3.1%, a huge influence of its control has been the price of energy. Energy prices have been in decline for seven of the last twelve months and at some point, they will reverse. With that, investors can expect the tailwinds of inflation to follow and bleed into core prices in subsequent months.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

The market seems to finally be catching on to the fact that “higher for longer” means just that. Fed fund futures for December 2024 have nearly returned to their November 2023 levels and are implying three to four rate cuts in 2024. This is a more reasonable comparison to the Fed’s forecast of two rate cuts than it was a few weeks ago when futures projected nearly six rate cuts!

Barchart

Yet, today’s inflation report raises a new possibility. In March, the Federal Reserve will provide new targets for inflation, employment, and the Fed funds rate. It is very possible that the Fed will not only hold rates in the March meeting, but project fewer rate cuts for the duration of 2024. I’ve said this for several months and recent data holds true to it; getting inflation from 4% to 2% is going to be far harder than the journey from 6% to 4%.