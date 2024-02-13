Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (Transcript)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference February 13, 2024 8:40 AM ET

Dr. Baisong Mei - Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Jay Olson

Hello everyone and welcome to Oppenheimer’s 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. I am Jay Olson, one of the biotech analysts at Oppenheimer and I want to thank you for joining us. It's my pleasure to welcome Editas to our conference, and it's an honor to introduce Dr. Baisong Mei, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. [Operator Instructions]

And with that, we'll get started. Thank you so much for joining us, Baisong.

Dr. Baisong Mei

Thank you for the opportunity, Jay.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jay Olson

Our pleasure. So maybe just to get started, congrats on all the progress you've made in the past year. Can you just give us a brief summary of Editas for those who may not be familiar with your story, and also, if you could highlight some of the recent updates? That would be great.

Dr. Baisong Mei

Thank you. Happy to Jay. Editas is a clinical stage company. We specialize in a CRISPR-mediated genome editing. We are pioneer in the gene editing space, and we just celebrated our 10th anniversary last year. We have a strong scientific foundation in gene editing space. Since our CEO, Gilmore O'Neill, joined about 18 months ago, Editas is going through a transformation from a technology platform company to become a commercial therapeutic company. So that's our goal.

And what we have done is to really change our strategy to focus on three pillars. One is on the reni-cel, which is a clinical stage program, indicated for indication of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. And we'll talk a bit more afterwards about that. And the second pillar is actually our in vivo pipeline. So for the future, our pipeline, we have a focus on in vivo gene editing instead of, actually or gene editing. The third pillar is about the business development, and we are the exclusive licensure for Cas9, CRISPR enzyme, and then we also have, our strong foundation of many other IPs.

And then, we also think about that for business development, it's not just we are licensing our IP, but also we are interested in technology from others to be able to enrich our pipeline. So, those are the three pillars our focus since the beginning of last year we shared. And for reni-cel, our goal is really driving this molecule to fight for BLA and commercialization. And for in vivo, we're going to expand our pipeline to other disease areas, devastating disease areas, and use gene editing on technology.

As you're aware that, we hired new to our CSO, last year, Linda Burkly, and who is driving our new pipeline on that too. And from BD end, we recently had a deal with Vertex to have a non-exclusive license show for Cas9 enzyme for their molecule of treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, Casgevy. And we feel that this BD activity is important for us, because it provided unvalued capital for us and this allow us to extend our cash run rate to 2026. So we'll continue to do that in this direction.

So just briefly in 2024, we're going to continue to drive reni-cel clinical program, and we will have a huge emphasize on our in vivo pipeline. We will have preclinical proof-of-concept by end of this year. And then for BD side, as we're going to -- we will have both for our licensing to have this, our CRISPR enzyme IP as well as in licensing a technology to reach our pipeline. So that's kind of generally what we're thinking about 2024.

Jay Olson

We'll get into each of those three pillars in more detail, maybe starting off with reni-cel, for sickle cell and thalassemia, you had the RUBY trial update not too long ago. It's definitely a key catalyst for investors. We're all watching it very closely. Can you just remind us about the data that you shared at ASH last year?

Dr. Baisong Mei

So, we are very pleased with the momentum for both the RUBY trial for sickle cell disease and EdiTHAL trial for transfusion dependent beta thalassemia. At ASH in December last year, we presented a data set of 17 patients for safety and efficacy, including 11 sickle cell patient and 6 beta thalassemia patients. That is representing 12 additional patients since we actually shared at the end of June 2023 to evade these with the momentum. From the data perspective that the reni-cel demonstrated can drive early and robust correction of anemia to normal physiological range of total hemoglobin.

And from fetal hemoglobin perspective, reni-cel drives substantial increase of fetal hemoglobin in excess of 40%. And then, all the RUBY study sickle cell patient is free of vessel occlusive events. And for the EdiTHAL patient and they stop red blood cell transfusion. And from safety perspective, all the patient dosed have successful engraftment on neutrophil and platelet engraftment. And the safety profile is consistent with the busulfan myeloablative conditioning and then autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Additionally, when we see all the patients with a different follow-up time period but the trajectory of total hemoglobin expression level and the fetal hemoglobin expression level in both sickle cell patient and thalassemia patients in the same trajectory at the similar time points. So, this gives us more confidence that we have not only a competitive product but potentially differentiated product with the normalization of total hemoglobin.

I mean, just a couple of things to add on that for differentiation perspective, we have a different approach of treating the sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia with this gene editing approach. We use a different enzyme. We're using AsCas12a instead of Cas9 for gene editing, which should give us more specificity and high editing efficiency. And we're targeting the promoter reaching of hemoglobin gene and to be able to have high fetal hemoglobin expression and also normal red blood cell health and also the red blood cell production. That's kind of consistent with our clinical observation and we see the good fetal hemoglobin expression as well as correction of anemia.

Jay Olson

Excellent, that’s super helpful. Thank you for those details from your ASH update. And just focusing on the patients in the RUBY study who had total hemoglobin levels in the normal range, can you just talk about how that translates into the clinical benefits and what should we expect to see in that clinical data?

Dr. Baisong Mei

Yes. So for sickle cell patient, it's actually called sickle cell anemia. So, the major manifestation is actually hemolytic anemia. And when patient has anemia then of course, they cannot have this physical activity and/or have a low quality of life and organ damage. So, what we see is we'd be able to correct the anemia and not only increase the fetal hemoglobin to prevent the sickling, but also correct the anemia and bring the hematological range of total hemoglobin. We will impact not only the hematology parameter wise, but also will improve the end organ function and improve patient quality of life.

So from clinical trial perspective, we have monitored for three category of endpoints. One is hematological parameter and for total hemoglobin hemolytic markers, and we also monitor for end organ function for example a pulmonary function, cardiovascular function, liver and kidney functions, and the central nervous system. So those are the parameters we monitor during the clinical trials.

And another very important thing to monitor is actually patient report outcome quality of life. For example, fatigue is a major complaint for sickle cell patients. And when you corrected anemia, it is likely that fatigue will be really corrected. So, those are the just example the quality of life change that we're expecting because of correction of anemia.

Jay Olson

And any guidance for investors on when they should expect to see for example improvements in end organ function clinical data?

Dr. Baisong Mei

We are actually in the new territory because sickle cell has no meaningful treatment before. And now, we'd be able to correct the anemia, correct the sickling, and we're trying to see how those would directly impact the end organ function quality of life. There's very little literature that we study in this space, but we do see some publication from allogeneic transplant perspective.

And from the limited data, we have seen that the after allogeneic transplant for sickle cell patient, they do see cardiovascular function improved. They do see central nervous system function and for example blood flow in central nervous system in the brain actually changed in there too. So, we are looking into that space.

We actually do not have good information to say how long it would take, but we do see that sign of that improvement there too. But for hematological parameter, we expect to see sooner. For the quality of life, we would expect to see like 6-12 months, we'll see some improvement. So that's kind of direction we're expecting and we have to see how the data goes.

Jay Olson

I'm glad you mentioned hemolysis. I think that was in the ASH poster that you mentioned. You saw markers of improvement in hemolysis. Do you think that's an important part of reni-cel's differentiation?

Dr. Baisong Mei

We're certainly pleased to see the improvement for all key hemolysis biomarkers for example LDH reticulocytes and bilirubin in there. And it is very possible this hemolysis biomarker could be a potential important parameter differentiation, we're collecting more data on that. I think that from -- if you correct the sickling, you will reduce the hemolysis. But for improvement or normalization of fetal hemoglobin that could be contribute by at least two factors. One is reduced hemolysis, one is healthy erythrocytosis, which means actually red blood cell -- healthy red blood cell production. So, those are the two factors contributed to the fetal hemoglobin expression, but we do vaguely to see that hemolysis biomarker improvement in all aspects.

Jay Olson

Can you just talk about, why did we see differences between the total hemoglobin levels for sickle cell versus thalassemia patients?

Dr. Baisong Mei

Yes. So maybe I'll step back a little bit to kind of describe a little bit about the difference between sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. In both disease, the pathology is actually the fetal globin. In sickle cell case, they do express fetal globin, but the globin is mutated therefore cause sickling. But in beta thalassemia, their problem is actually reduced or very minimal expression of beta globin. So, that's got two different pathologies.

So in the sickle cell case, we express fetal hemoglobin and that allow to dilution of the sickle globin, therefore prevent the sickling. And in the beta thalassemia case, they do not or do not have enough beta globin. And we use that fetal hemoglobin expression to substitute the missing fetal globin. So the pathology is slightly different. And therefore, especially initially you'll see slightly lower total hemoglobin level for beta thalassemia patients because they do not have endogenous beta globin, that's purely dependent on the fetal globin expression.

In our case, we see very high level of fetal hemoglobin in beta thalassemia patients. And the fetal hemoglobin level exceed at 9 gram per deciliter. That's totally coming from the impact of the editing mostly. And that's 9 grams per deciliter is considered to be threshold to prevent or to be transfusion dependent. So, that's kind of how the therapeutic goal of beta thalassemia patients.

Jay Olson

And then, I guess, following the FDA approval of Casgevy. How are you seeing the interest level from investigators and patients to participate and enroll in the RUBY study? And then, were there any particular read across or takeaways from the AdCom, the FDA AdCom, and the approved love label for Casgevy?

Dr. Baisong Mei

We are very pleased with approval of Casgevy. That is very good for the patients and is very good for the field. One is from CRISPR gene editing itself. It's large, because it's the first, the molecule being approved using CRISPR gene editing technology, which is only like 11 years after the first publication of this technology. It's incredible how this methodology become a group of drug. And then, of course, further demonstrate that fetal hemoglobin increase can really treat the disease. So, that's really this will be great. And we continue to see strong momentum for our enrollment for the RUBY trial.

And so, we do not see any negative impact. If anything, probably, it'll cost you to see, this is a technology that can work well. So, we are very pleased to see that. And in terms of regulatory perspective wise, we also see very positive impact. We actually monitor closely on the AdCom discussion. And you can see that FDA and the panel of experts, how they view the safety of the CRISPR editing in general and CRISPR editing for sickle cell disease. So, that's a very, very positive.

From approval perspective, we can say that FDA spent a lot of energy in this disease area. They know much more. They have a lot of engagement with the manufacturers including ourselves. We see very positive way to say now the agency know this very well and also have very collaborative interaction with the manufacturing sponsors including ourselves.

Jay Olson

And then, I guess following the recent news that CMS is going to negotiate on behalf of Medicaid with sickle cells disease therapeutics manufacturers based on patient outcome measures. What's your take away from that announcement? And given the different pricing between Casgevy and Lyfgenia, even though it's early, are there any initial thoughts on pricing of reni-cel?

Dr. Baisong Mei

We are very pleased to see that CMMI actually have this access model for cell and gene therapy and also choosing sickle cell as their first program. So, this is significant for us. So this significant in a way to say, CMS as well as entire community and the healthcare system increasingly appreciate the benefit and value of cell gene therapy and that can change the patient life and they have a heath economic value of that, and also choosing sickle cell as the first program is a further indication on that medical needs for this patient population. So, we're very pleased to see the way.

And towards your question about pricing, I'm not going to be able to comment on other people's pricing, and it's too early to comment on our own pricing strategy. But I think, generally, we feel very positive way to say, okay, this is a new era to do cell gene therapy. Admittedly, the initial cost is high and how we together not only just the payers and community and then also together, how do we address this healthcare system to be able to work together find a model. Now, CMS is leading the way to say, look, we see the value, we want to find a way to help out the patient and be able to drive the economics and help the patient live. So, we see this very positively. We're going to be very actively engaged and monitor this process.

Jay Olson

And then, just from a timing perspective just to set investor expectations, can you please remind us, when should we expect to see the next clinical update on reni-cel? And I know you've commented on this before, but could you please remind us the expected timeline for a BLA filing, and how will your regulatory submission look in terms of the data package? We're assuming the second half of 2025 for a BLA submission. Is that would you think that might be accurate?

Dr. Baisong Mei

I think you have two parts of question. When is related data? The other one is data package for BLA. I can start with the second part question first about the BLA. We want to be very careful to say exactly what the BLA package going to be because we have to get alignment with the regulatory agency.

What we can say is that and we will have two data released this year. Middle of this year and end of this year, we'll have two data released. In the middle of this year, we're going to have large data cohort substantial data with the three to five months follow-up period and which will confirm -- further confirm the safety and efficacy data from we have shared before. And we have a further data release end of this year for both RUBY and EdiTHAL trials.

And we continue to dose patients and we expect to dose larger number of patients this year. And then by the time of next year, we have a good follow-up period for those patients in 2025. So that's kind of our view on that. And the specific data package that we will have to get alignment with FDA on those specifics. But we are very optimistic about our data collection, about the enrollment and the data to be available for next year.

Jay Olson

Maybe just to focus on manufacturing for a second, can you just talk about, you had your expanded collaboration with Azzur. Can you just describe the manufacturing preparedness and the importance of that for the launch?

Dr. Baisong Mei

Yes. We have expanded the collaboration with Azzur about reni-cel manufacturing. Right now, we already have this existing collaboration with them to support our clinical trials. And we expand that the collaboration with expanded manufacturing capacity with two things in mind, right? One is for BLA filing and one is for commercialization.

And this expanded collaboration will allow us to support not only the BLA, but commercialization. What I want to note is that this model of collaboration is not a conventional CDMO. It's actually we use their facility from Azzur, but supply with our manufacturing staff members and to be able to manufacture in their facility. And this way, we do not have so-called technical transfer process because it's our staff, our process, our equipment go to their facility.

And also will allow us to wisely using our capital, so we do not have to have a capital investment for manufacturing facility given the size of company to our strategy focus. We feel this is ideal for our size of the company and strategy focus we have to allow us, to actually in early stage to get our BLA ready to be able to get commercial manufacturing ready with this model.

Jay Olson

And are there any lessons or takeaways you'll be watching for from the Casgevy launch or the Lyfgenia launch in terms of reducing manufacturing time or reducing number of collections?

Dr. Baisong Mei

Certainly, we are monitoring the launch from other molecules. And so, I think from that launch will be several elements. Manufacturing certainly is one, but also that how to reach out to patients, how to work with treatment standard physicians, how to work with payers. You asked question about CMS, which is important piece of that too.

And from manufacturing perspective, we are taking measures to understand how the way we can do shorten the manufacturing timeline. Especially when we do the manufacture, the majority of the time spent is actually for QC release for those assays to see after the manufacturer, what's the quality of the molecule? We do extensive testing to see the quality of the manufacturer. So, there are opportunity to shorten this timeline for example to find the logistics in between on that, we're working on that perspective.

Jay Olson

This has been a really fantastic deep dive on the first pillar. As you described, it would be great to talk briefly a little bit about the second and third pillars. Starting with the second pillar, can you just give us a short overview of your of plans for in vivo gene editing? And it seems like you have a couple of undisclosed targets, anything that you could share with us on potential indications that Editas is working on for in vivo?

Dr. Baisong Mei

I will let our CSO, Linda Burkly, to share more in the future, but just high level-wise. So, our strategy to feel that in vivo editing is important is in a way that they can address in many different disease and can also be more accessible to patients because it's easier for patient access on that too. And then, we are looking into the new target of disease indications to see that one is devastating disease and two is that we can be able to differentiate from standard care, not only standard care of now, standard care when that time we actually launch our drug.

But we when we look into that is we say, we want to see what is the technical, clinical, regulatory success, but also what is the commercial success of that molecule. So that is very important there too. So, we are working into several different diseases working on that, we will share more in the future and including of course delivery technology and tissues we are looking into in that aspect too. So Linda will share more in the future at appropriate time.

Jay Olson

And then with regards to the third pillar of business development, congrats on the recent non-exclusive licensing agreement that you signed with Vertex for Cas9. Should we expect something similar to that with other gene editors using your technology?

Dr. Baisong Mei

We are very pleased to have this deal with the Vertex and allow this CRISPR technology to have more patients and we'll continue to do that. And just in general, a different partnership, different stage of the Company, we may have different model partnership on that too. But we're looking forward to have more collaboration with different companies, for example, whether for the mature and large company like Vertex. We have this model for other early stage company, we may have different model in terms of the collaboration wise. And we see part of the interest in this space and we're looking forward to the collaboration with the partnership into bringing the CRISPR technology in to help patients, and we expect more activity this year.

Jay Olson

And then just one last question from the audience regarding your third pillar, are there any particular technologies that you're interested in licensing?

Dr. Baisong Mei

We are in licensing our technology, mostly is in reach our pipeline. For example, delivery technology among other things could be our interest. We have not shared a lot of specifics wise, but our goal is to say, we will not be able to do everything ourselves. We are here and open for business for the partnership on the CRISPR enzyme, but we're also open for business to actually collaboration with others when they have advanced technology and other things can be used in initial pipeline. We're very much willing to have that collaboration.

Jay Olson

Excellent. Well, thank you so much, based on this brings us to the end of our time. It's been great catching up with you. Really appreciate you bringing us up to speed on all the impressive progress you're making in Editas. So, thank you for joining us and sharing your time, and thanks to our audience.

Dr. Baisong Mei

Thank you for having me, Jay.

Jay Olson

Our pleasure. Look forward to future updates.