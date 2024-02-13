Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mammoth Energy: Improved Liquidity By Partially Monetizing Accounts Receivables

Elephant Analytics
Summary

  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. exchanged some of its Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority accounts receivables for cash upfront from a third party.
  • Mammoth will give the next $54.4 million paid by PREPA to the SPCP Group and is receiving $46.3 million in net proceeds.
  • The proceeds help pay off Mammoth's credit facility debt and gives it the ability to weather a period of challenging business results.
  • Demand for Mammoth's pressure pumping fleets is likely to be limited throughout 2024 due to weak natural gas prices.
  • This results in projected cash burn for 2024 equal to Mammoth's 2024 capex budget.
Close up of elephant tusks.

Philip Thurston/iStock via Getty Images

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) traded some of its accounts receivables from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority [PREPA] to SPCP Group in exchange for upfront cash. This deal gave Mammoth $46.3 million in additional cash, while

Elephant Analytics
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

