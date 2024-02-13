Philip Thurston/iStock via Getty Images

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) traded some of its accounts receivables from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority [PREPA] to SPCP Group in exchange for upfront cash. This deal gave Mammoth $46.3 million in additional cash, while the SPCP Group receives the next $54.4 million that is paid out by PREPA. If that full $54.4 million isn't paid by PREPA by the end of March 2024, the remaining amount due to the SPCP Group starts increasing at a compounded rate of 1% per month.

Mammoth used part of these proceeds to pay down the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and plans on using the rest for business investments. The cash influx gives Mammoth some additional liquidity at a time when its core business results may be poor. Mammoth had talked about its hopes that there would be more demand for its pressure pumping fleets early in 2024, but weak natural gas prices means that pressure pumping fleet demand may be limited throughout all of 2024 now.

Mammoth appears to be able to handle continued weak pressure pumping fleet demand throughout 2024, but this reduces Mammoth's estimated value to $4.75 to $5.25 per share now. In November, I had previously estimated Mammoth's value to be $0.75 per share higher than that, reflecting an expected recovery in pressure pumping fleet demand in 2H 2024. I have now revised my expectations for a demand recovery to 1H 2025.

Monetization Of Accounts Receivable

Cobra Acquisitions (Mammoth's subsidiary) entered into an agreement with SPCP Group on December 1st, 2023. This agreement involved Cobra transferring the rights to the first $63 million in outstanding accounts receivables (paid by PREPA from October 6 onward) to SPCP Group at a 12% discount.

Cobra received $8.6 million from PREPA from October 6 to December 1, so this deal was adjusted accordingly so that Cobra transferred the rights to the first $54.4 million in remaining PREPA accounts receivables for $46.3 million in net proceeds.

Any remaining (as of March 31, 2024) amount of that $54.4 million will increase at a compounded rate of 1% per month, until it is fully paid off. After the transferred claims amount is fully paid off, Cobra/Mammoth will be entitled to all the remaining payments from PREPA.

If the PREPA claim is disallowed (or reduced to an amount less than the claims remaining with SPCP Group) or if Cobra enters into a settlement with PREPA for an amount less than the claims remaining with SPCP Group, then Cobra will need to repurchase the remaining claims from SPCP Group.

Mammoth's A/R Monetization (mammothenergy.com)

Source: Mammoth's 8-K Filing.

As an example of how this works, if PREPA paid $20 million on March 31, 2024 and then another $20 million on November 30, 2024, SPCP would be owed another $17.4 million at the end of 2024. If there was another $20 million repayment on June 30, 2025, then Mammoth would receive $1.5 million of that payment, and SPCP Group would receive $18.5 million, with the transferred claim paid off in full then.

There is another $150 million in PREPA accounts receivables (not including accrued interest) due to Mammoth outside of the claims that it has transferred to the SPCP group.

Potential 2024 Results

Mammoth's business results are largely dependent on the performance of its Well Completion Services division. Mammoth's pressure pumping fleets have seen limited demand throughout much of 2023 due to weak natural gas prices. It had only one of its six pressure pumping fleets in operation in late 2023 and it looks like this situation (low demand) may continue for a while.

Previously Mammoth hoped that well completion activity would pick up in early 2024, but natural gas strip prices have fallen considerably over the last few months. Henry Hub futures are below $2 for the next three months and do not reach above $3 until December 2024. Thus there is a good chance of low demand for Mammoth's pressure pumping fleets throughout all of 2024 now.

This could result in Mammoth delivering adjusted EBITDA (excluding interest on PREPA accounts receivables) of under $10 million for 2024. Such a scenario would likely result in Mammoth having some cash burn during 2024, although it should have sufficient liquidity as long as it is prudent about its capital expenditures. I am currently forecasting Mammoth's 2024 free cash flow to be around zero before capital expenditures. So if it had $20 million in 2024 cash expenditures, it would also have $20 million in 2024 cash burn.

Mammoth's credit facility was undrawn after the recent paydown, and it has a $35 million borrowing base for that facility.

Estimated Valuation

I have reduced Mammoth's estimate value to around $4.75 to $5.25 per share now. This is a reduction of $0.75 per share compared to my previous estimates. Part of that reduction is due to the assumption that Mammoth's pressure pumping fleet demand does not recover until 1H 2025 now, compared to prior expectations for a 2H 2024 recovery. Mammoth should have sufficient liquidity now to manage through a downturn in demand that lasts into 2025 though.

As well, while the deal with the SPCP Group is quite helpful for Mammoth's liquidity, it is also giving up roughly $8 million (plus potential increases) in accounts receivables in order to get the large lump sum payment upfront.

Conclusion

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.'s near-term business environment looks challenging, with its pressure pumping fleet demand now likely to remain depressed during the remainder of 2024. This means that Mammoth may generate roughly neutral cash flow in 2024 after interest costs, but before any capital spending. If Mammoth's capex budget is $20 million for 2024, it may end up with roughly $20 million in cash burn.

Mammoth's ability to weather a period of weak demand has been enhanced by its monetization of PREPA accounts receivables though. This deal gives it $46.3 million in net cash proceeds up front, although it is giving a discount $8 million (before any potential accumulated interest) in exchange.

As a result, I believe that Mammoth will be able to manage through things until a 2025 recovery in pressure pumping fleet demand. The potential for a challenging 2024 reduces its estimated value to $4.75 to $5.25 per share though.