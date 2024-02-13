Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Loukas Barmparis - President

Konstantinos Adamopoulos - Chief Financial Officer

Polys Hajioannou - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Climent Molins - Value Investor's Edge

Operator

Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Safe Bulkers Conference Call on the Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2023, Financial Results. We have with us Mr. Polys Hajioannou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President and Mr. Konstantinos Adamopoulos, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Following this conference call, if you need any further information on the conference call or on the presentation, please contact Capital Link at 212-661-7566. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today February 13, 2024.

The archive webcast of the conference call will soon be made available on the Safe Bulkers website, www.safebulkers.com. Many of the remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from the results projected from those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that can cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the fourth quarter ended December 31st, 2023 earnings release, which is available on the Safe Bulkers website, again, www.safewalkers.com.

I would now like to turn the conference call to one of your speakers today, President Loukas Barmparis. Please go ahead, sir.

Loukas Barmparis

Good morning. I'm Loukas Barmparis, President of Safe Bulkers. Welcome to our conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. During the last quarter of the year, we operated