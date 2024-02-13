Netlist, Inc. (NLST) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 13, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Smargiassi - IR, The Plunkett Group

Chuck Hong - Chief Executive Officer

Gail Sasaki - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Netlist Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Smargiassi of The Plunkett Group. Please go ahead.

Mike Smargiassi

Thank you, Rocco, and good day, everyone.

Welcome to Netlist's Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Leading today's call will be Chuck Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Netlist; and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, you can access the earnings release and a replay of today's call on the Investors section of the Netlist's website at netlist.com.

Before we start the call, I would note that today's presentation of Netlist's results and the answers to questions may include forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. The actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of the number of risks and uncertainties that are expressed in the call, annual and current SEC filings and the cautionary statements contained in today's press release. Netlist assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Chuck.

Chuck Hong

Thanks, Mike, and hello, everyone.

We saw a promising uptick in the fourth quarter as product revenue improved to $33 million, an increase of 100% on a sequential basis and a 54% increase over Q4 2020. The memory market continues to rebound, and Netlist is benefiting from the improved demand environment. Pricing has strengthened for DRAM and NAND products, including SSDs, with price increases of more than 100% since the fall of 2023 for