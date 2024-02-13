Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Based in the United Kingdom, Dr. Martens (OTCPK:DOCMF) sells shoes under the Dr. Martens brand internationally. The company’s sales come mainly from direct-to-customer channels, but also from wholesale. The brand differentiates itself from competitors with the distinct yellow stitching seen in all of Dr. Martens’ shoes. The company has been able to grow the brand into a well-recognized player in the industry.

After the stock started trading on the U.S. OTC market in early 2021, Dr. Martens’ stock has lost the majority of its value as growth has started to lag. The stock price is still very near the all-time low, and seems to represent an attractive entry point into the long-term growth story. Dr. Martens currently pays out an expected dividend yield of 6.81%.

A Paused Growth Story with Strong Margins

Dr. Martens has been able to grow revenues very well organically, with a CAGR of 16.7% from FY2015 to current trailing revenues as of Q3/FY2024. The growth has been done without cash acquisitions in the period, as the Dr. Martens brand has gained brand recognition.

Dr. Martens has historically had very strong margins. After H1/FY2024, the company’s trailing EBIT margin stands at 17.0%. The margin is down from a figure of 23.1% in FY2020, achieved prior to the Covid pandemic’s large impact on financials. Overall, the EBIT margin is still very healthy, and has risen well from earlier years in the past decade.

The growth story has paused in FY2024, as consumer spending has been pressured in most of Dr. Martens’ markets. On the 25th of January, the company reported preliminary revenues of 267.1 million GBP for Q3 of the fiscal year. The figure represents a fall of -18% in constant currencies year-over-year after a Q1 fall of -11% and a Q2 growth of 1% - sales seem to be taking a large hit. Dr. Martens guides for a FY2024 revenue fall in high single-digits, representing quite a similar performance for Q4 in terms of growth. Wholesale revenues have taken the largest hit, as wholesale customers are balancing their inventories with a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Dr. Martens has seen a soft demand especially in the United States.

Despite the weak anticipated FY2024 revenues, I don’t see a reason to believe that the company’s long-term growth story has stopped yet. Wholesale customers’ inventory management and a weak consumer spending should only be temporary headwinds, unless Dr. Martens’ brand image worsens. At the moment, the brand doesn’t seem to be underperforming compared to many competitors – for example, Rocky Brands’ revenues fell by -14.8% year-over-year in Q3, and Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 pro-forma revenues fell by -20.0% in Q3, representing Dr. Martens’ fiscal year’s Q2 period, where the company’s revenues only fell by -2%.

As the macroeconomic sentiment eventually improves, Dr. Martens should likely be back on track for more growth, in my opinion. In line with the company’s history, margins should also rise slightly from the currently pressured level with operating leverage. While the timeline for such improvements is still very clouded, and upcoming quarters are likely to be turbulent, the long-term growth story should persist.

Priced for Non-Existent Growth

Currently, Dr. Martens is priced at a trailing P/E multiple of 8.5 – the stock seems cheap even with the current earnings and doesn’t seem to account for growth in the future. To estimate a rough fair value for the stock, and to visualize the seeming underlying undervaluation, I constructed a discounted cash flow model in my usual manner.

In the DCF model, I estimate Dr. Martens’ FY2024 and partly FY2025 to be challenging, as I estimate a revenue decrease of -11.5% for FY2024 and a very slow growth of 2% for FY2025. Afterwards, I estimate the company’s growth to resume, although at a lower-than-historical level – from FY2025 revenues to FY2033, I estimate a total CAGR of 6.1% with the growth gradually slowing down into a perpetual level of 2.5%. I estimate some further pressure for margins in FY2024 with an EBIT margin estimate of 15.8%, that recovers back with operating leverage into a sustained level of 18.0% within a few years. Dr. Martens’ cash flow conversion has been decent, although the estimated future growth should require some working capital increases and capital expenditures, worsening the free cash flow estimates.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 11.03%, the DCF model estimates Dr. Martens’ fair value at $1.70, around 50% above the stock price at the time of writing. In my opinion, future growth clearly represents an opportunity for investors at the current level in terms of the valuation, even when estimating a lower-than-historical growth for the future.

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In the past twelve months as of Q2/FY2024, Dr. Martens has had 20.0 million GBP in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, Dr. Martens’ annualized interest rate comes up to 6.36%. Dr. Martens uses quite a good amount of debt, and I estimate the long-term debt-to-equity ratio to be 20%.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United Kingdom’s 10-year bond yield of 4.09%. The equity risk premium of 5.48% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United Kingdom, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Dr. Martens’ beta at a figure of -0.03. I do not see the beta as very representative; overall, Dr. Martens does see pressure from macroeconomic challenges. Instead, I use the average beta of three fairly comparable companies – Nike’s beta of 1.11, Rocky Brands’ beta of 2.02, and Steven Madden’s beta of 1.18, crafting the used beta of 1.44. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3%, crafting a cost of equity of 12.28% and a WACC of 11.03%.

Takeaway

Dr. Martens’ stock has been beat down significantly in the past couple of years. Sales are looking to decrease quite significantly in FY2024, and as consumer spending worries persist, upcoming quarters are still likely to have turbulent financials. I still believe that Dr. Martens’ great long-term earnings growth story still stands, though – the beat-down stock price has made the company’s valuation quite appetizing. As my DCF model clearly represents upside with growth that I anticipate for the future, I have a buy rating for the stock.

