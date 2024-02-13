Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2024 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Edward A. Egl - Senior Director of Investor Relations
James C. Fish - President and Chief Executive Officer
Devina A. Rankin - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
John J. Morris - Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
Tara J. Hemmer - Senior VP & Chief Sustainability Officer
Conference Call Participants
Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer
Bryan Burgmeier - Citi
Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs
Tyler Brown - Raymond James
Michael E. Hoffman - Stifel
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
John Mazzoni - Wells Fargo
Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities
Kevin Chiang - CIBC
James Schumm - TD Cowen
Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets
Hilary Lee - Morgan Stanley
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the WM Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ed Egl, Senior Director of Investor Relations.
Edward A. Egl
Thank you, Josh. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.
With me this morning are Jim Fish, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Devina Rankin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. You'll hear prepared comments from each of them today. Jim, will cover high-level financials and provide a strategic update. John, will cover an operating overview, and Devina will cover the details of the financials and our 2024 outlook.
Before we get started, please note that we have filed a
- Read more current WM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts