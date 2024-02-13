South_agency

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) is successfully holding progressed levels despite the recent downturn in pulp prices that began to be reflected in the previous quarters. We think it's because the Cerrado project is approaching its end. Cerrado will have a substantial impact on overall volumes, we remember disclosure about a 25% increase. Moreover, while Suzano is large, its production and the increases from Cerrado are only a couple of percent of the global pulp production, so the impact on prices should not be too fierce from introducing that supply.

Looking at the upcoming Q4 (post-market on February 28th), we think that EBITDA should remain resilient. Importantly, this year Cerrado also comes to a close. Assuming no impact from added supply on prices, that could be a major EBITDA bump since Cerrado will produce more profitably than the current operations, which should bring EBITDA back to local peaks and beyond from the last couple of years, also relieving Suzano of the heavy CAPEX burden they've been having. Overall, Suzano continues to look solid, and we think a flat Q4 should keep things uneventful till Cerrado is complete this year.

Q3 to Q4

The latest results were the Q3 figures. Average net pulp prices had come down meaningfully from peaks, with cyclicality finally coming through.

Q3 Highlights (Q3 Pres)

It peaked in Q1, with prices having fallen pretty meaningfully, reflecting the commodified nature of the business. Cash costs are also coming down (around 10%) thanks to lowered chemical and other core input prices. Wood, as always, never really moves in price, since there are really plenty of forests out there, especially for Suzano which sources efficiently from within Brazil.

Wood Pulp Prices (FRED)

Since the close of the last quarter, average wood pulp prices seem to have stayed more or less in line. We expect flat EBITDA evolutions into the Q4, more or less, with some additional negative contribution coming in from the paper business which is around 20% of EBITDA, but not an extreme effect as that business is less commodified.

Cerrado

We've been talking about Cerrado for years. Physical progress is almost complete, at around 78%. Financial progress is lagging at 68%, meaning big outlays are still waiting in the final sprint as we approach the June 2024 finish. CAPEX has been massive for Cerrado, around R$7 million or so in excess. This will return 10% back to the FCFY, and with Suzano having been open to a dividend for the last couple of years, that could come out in part as a hefty dividend after the project is complete, after, of course, some deleveraging that they are likely to want to do.

Cerrado Progress (Q3 Pres)

What about EBITDA? In our old article on the project, the company highlighted the cost efficiencies that Cerrado has relative to the current industrial footprint, among other things related to internal logistics.

Cerrado Efficiency (Old Article)

The cash costs are almost half on this new 25% compared to the current profile. So the 25% volume growth should have a 50% EBITDA growth effect given current prices for the pulp segment. Just from the growth in the pulp segment, we get to a run-rate 6.6x EV/EBITDA which is rather low. After Cerrado, deleveraging will also start in earnest.

Bottom Line

Of course, there are risks with Suzano S.A. Pulp held record levels for a long time, but that has come to an end, and it happened quite suddenly. Fall in global industrial demand is also a concern. While the U.S. is doing great, other economies are not. These businesses have very meaningful operating leverage, and further declines in prices could become a problem. Leverage is also quite substantial. Thankfully, it is all dollar denominated, which takes out FX considerations, but it's at 2.7x with higher interest costs. Cerrado has made deleveraging impossible over the last two years. It could start now, which would be a great return lever for the business, but not if prices fall.

For our personal considerations, we'll pass on Suzano as we are taking some risks elsewhere. Nonetheless, while carrying commodity risks, Cerrado is a bonus that the markets might not be fully appreciating, and deleveraging as well as likely a higher dividend should be draws for non-opportunistic and more long-term investors.