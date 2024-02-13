Service Corporation International (SCI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Debbie Young - Director, Investor Relations

Thomas Ryan - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Eric Tanzberger - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

A.J. Rice - UBS

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

John Ransom - Raymond James

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America

Operator

Good day and welcome to the SCI Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I now like to turn the conference over to SCI management. Please go ahead.

Debbie Young

Good morning, this is Debbie Young, welcome today to our fourth quarter earnings call. We're going to have some prepared remarks about the quarter as well as our outlook for this year in just a moment, but before that, let me quickly go over the Safe Harbor language.

Any comments made by our management team that state our plans, beliefs, expectations or projections for the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors identified in our earnings release and in our filings with the SEC that are available on our website. During this call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in the tables at the end of our earnings release and also on our website.

And with that, I'll now turn it over to Tom Ryan, Chairman and CEO.

Thomas