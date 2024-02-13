Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dynagas LNG: Impressive Backlog And Attractive Yields On Preferred Units

KD Research
Summary

  • Dynagas LNG has three ships equipped with steam turbines, and the other three fitted with TFDE (triple fuel diesel-electric) propulsion. Five of the company’s ships are ice class.
  • The company has a $1.16 billion backlog. The average time charter duration is 7.2 years.
  • DLNG has significantly reduced its debts over the last five years. The total debt/equity dropped from 218% in 2018 to 97.8% in 2024.
  • DLNG's preferred units offer attractive dividends with a forward yield above 8%. DLNG trades at 25 % P/NAV. For reference, FLNG trades at 106% P/NAV and CLCO at 68%.
Tanker Ship With Container Ship Convoy

Introduction

Dynagas LNG (NYSE:DLNG) is an LNG carrier owner. It has a fleet of six vessels with an average age of 13.3 years. Three have 150,000 cbm capacity and are equipped with steam turbines, and the other three have 155,000 cbm capacity

This article was written by

KD Research
I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community. I am associated with the existing author Banks and Beyond.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLNG.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
mwhuffington
Today, 4:15 PM
Comments (673)
Thnks for the highlight. I have the assets at $675MM due to the weaker charter contracts on the steamers. Common still undervalued by $1. Looking forward to hopefully positive developments on the refi. Will be interesting to see if the company plans on growing or winding down once charters expire given the large order book
