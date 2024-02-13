Is A Demographic-Based Secular Bull Market Underway?

© Marco Bottigelli/Moment via Getty Images

Introduction

In theory, given sound personal finance habits and a coherent, long-term strategy, investing should be simple. That's the experience of great and famous investors. To paraphrase the late, great Charlie Munger, investing is about buying good companies at fair prices, then waiting for time to do its helpful work.

For the vast majority that entrust their financial and retirement futures to the markets, investing is complicated and even frustrating. They lack the knowledge, self-confidence and patience that the "legends" possess. When markets do not "behave" and go down or sideways, the flight piece of the fight-and-flight mechanism starts to make noise.

This piece is written for all of us not named Munger or Warren Buffett. Its purpose is to look at the next 10 years, approximately, and predict what kind of market investors can expect.

It's my belief that we are still in the early stages of a secular bull market. This market is likely to be driven by multiple factors - the primary one being the impact of favorable demographic trends. If it plays out as I expect, that does not mean a smooth ride up. Corrections and blips will appear along the way. The drawdowns that occur can deceive investors and provoke rash decisions.

Various macro factors may threaten the thesis and accentuate irrational investor habits and behaviors. Events of different kinds may impact markets negatively, and black swans might come into play. Still, the patient and the consistent and the optimistic usually stand to benefit the most.

What is a Secular Bull Market?

Markets are driven by trends that may occur at local or large-scale levels. A bull market is powered by a combination of mostly positive trends. It can be seen as a market context - “an overall backdrop…(that) exhibits investor confidence, favorable economic conditions, and optimistic expectations…”

“A secular market is a market that's driven by forces that could be in place for many years, causing the price of a particular investment or asset class to rise or fall over a long period… positive conditions such as low interest rates and strong corporate earnings push stock prices higher.”

Cyclical bull markets also exist, but are short-term creatures that should attract traders but leave investors wary or apathetic. As with bull markets, bear markets can be long-run and secular or relatively brief (cyclical).

Declines in the various market averages will invariably occur during a secular bull, but most will be relatively brief and eclipsed by the general upward drive. However, investor perceptions are affected by the mind's habit to focus on the present and on bad news. A severe correction, even if relatively brief, might also affect enough investor behavior to delay market recovery.

Here are some additional characteristics of a secular bull market:

Sustained Uptrend: The upward movement of stock prices is a consistent rise that extends over prolonged periods, often setting new records and rarely retreating to prior lows. Economic Vitality: Strong GDP growth is evident, reflecting a healthy economy. A complementary low unemployment rate signals job stability and growth across sectors. Surge in Investor Confidence: An overarching sentiment of optimism prevails. Investors display confidence in market conditions and pour capital into assets. High Trading Activity: The volume of shares traded daily is substantial, reflecting the willingness of investors to buy and sell stocks. This behavior implies both liquidity and engagement. Flourishing Corporate Profits: Most businesses report higher earnings quarter after quarter. This consistent profitability draws further investments and signals corporate. Sectoral Outperformance: Certain industries and sectors emerge as frontrunners, outpacing others. Over a long, secular bull, different sectors will emerge and recede as investment draws. Decline in Interest Rates: Lower interest rates set by central banks, make borrowing more affordable and catalyzes business expansions and generic economic activity. Media’s Positive Spin: Stories of record highs, booming sectors and corporate triumphs reinforce bullish sentiment. Merger & Acquisition Boom: There’s an uptick in mergers and acquisitions. Companies eyeing seeing potential for growth and diversification create strategic partnerships or make acquisitions. Consumer Optimism: Spurred by belief in a prospering economy and job stability, consumers spend more, boosting sectors and the overall economy.

The role of expansionary monetary policies such as low-interest rates and quantitative easing measures, can also stimulate economic growth and boost stock market performance.

Money supply plays a role in both economic and market behaviors. An increase in the money supply tends to lower interest rates, spur investments and put more money in consumers’ hands.

When business activity is healthy, this increases the demand for labor and raises the demand for capital goods. In a buoyant economy, stock market prices tend to rise and successful public firms issue equity and debt.

Note: I address the role of money supply in the section “Counter-Trend Theses” later in this article.

Historical Bull Market Examples

Historical bull markets can serve as important factual reference points in order to understand the chronology and flavors of bull markets. While these citations are not predictors, they demonstrate different circumstances in which a secular bull may arise.

Bull markets can create exciting case studies, as with these four prominent examples in modern history:

Post-War Boom: Seven Years

One of the most striking examples of a bull market is the post-war American boom after WWII. While the war created untold losses for many American families, the wartime need for advanced technology and machinery helped create strong economic conditions once the war was over.

United States manufacturing strength helped win the war, and this expanding production impacted export and domestic markets. Factories were repurposed to produce consumer goods.

Reagan’s Tax Boom: Five Years

In the early 1980s, Ronald Reagan inherited an economy that was in deep turmoil from high unemployment and 10% inflation. American families were struggling financially. The Federal Reserve had pushed interest rates to very high levels to combat inflation, which had marred the business landscape.

It was in these circumstances that Reagan made his famous tax cuts. Reagan cut the top federal tax rate from 70% to 50%, which boosted the economy and laid the groundwork for a bull run. He also increased federal spending on infrastructure and defense. The Federal Reserve then lowered rates. The combination produced a much-needed economic stimulus that translated to improved market performance.

Internet Age: 113 months

In 1990, a bull run began due to favorable corporate earnings results and the introduction of various tech companies. Toward the end of the decade, tech companies began to receive outlandish valuations, driving huge returns in a frenzied stock market.

In fact, from 1995 to 2000 alone, Nasdaq company stock prices grew more than 400%. When the bubble burst, it damaged strong companies along with the weak.

Longest Bull Market: 131 months

The longest bull market in modern American history extended from March 2009 to March 2020. This market came as a surprise to many, given the preceding subprime mortgage crisis that resulted in economic loss and turmoil. It also triggered liberal central bank monetary policies such extremely low-interest rates. The access to cheap capital allowed businesses to invest and corporate earnings improved. Over the course of this bull run, the S&P 500 grew more than 400%.

Factors Driving An Emerging Secular Bull

I believe that markets in the United States and beyond are poised for a long and enduring bull market. It should be separated from the 2009-2020 run, and really began after COVID, the COVID recovery and the fiscal and monetary policies that drove high inflation starting in 2021.

Those in turn clearly impelled tougher monetary policies from the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank while national governments’ distribution of cash to relatively strapped populations were ended or reduced. The result was a correction from which the economy and markets are recovering.

The fundamental factors that will produce such a run - to last for about 10 years - are coming together as I write. They include the primary cause, investor demography, but also a technology-driven revolution. These technological changes are in place and propelling massive revenues and profits for both giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google - and a host of smaller and newer entrants.

Note: I discuss the technological product disinflation trend in the section below that I call “Technology Revolution & Disinflation Trends.”

The Demographic Thesis

The demographic thesis as the basis for a new and profound secular Bull is presented well by Chris Brown:

“Secular markets refer to market activities that unfold over long time horizons and are not heavily influenced by short-term factors…these trends tend to last from 10 to 20 years in duration… there could be a prospective tailwind when assessing our current secular market trend — U.S. population demographics.”

“…Over the past 90 years, the U.S. economy has experienced two previous secular bull market trends in the S&P 500. The first secular bull market occurred from 1950 to 1967 and the second happened from 1982 to 2000...you can see the long-term secular bull and bear market cycles that have occurred over the past 90 years within the S&P 500.”

Synods Personal Resource Center

“…The bull market in the 1950s, also known as “The Nifty Fifty,” was a time of economic expansion led by U.S… this time is also known as the building of modern America, a secular trend that lasted approximately 16 to 17 years. Four recessions occurred during the first secular bull market and two recessions occurred during the second secular bull market of the 1980s and ‘90s. During these long-term market trends, volatility — in one form or another — remains present during a secular uptrend and is only revealed to investors in the rearview mirror.”

Corrections or 'standard' recessions do not cancel or de-validate a long Bull run. They cause discomfort to investors and might cause market volatility in the short run.

This graphic shows the correlation between income and expenditure by age bracket:

Synovus Personal Resource Center

If there's strength in numbers, then demographics may be a larger contributor to overall long-term economic growth than many give credit. Individuals representing up to 25-years-old and those 75 and older are at the lower income and consumption levels, resulting in low economic impact when it comes to growth and productivity. The highest income and expenditures are between the ages of 35 and 54 years and have the most impact on economic growth and productivity. These are considered the peak earning years for U.S. consumers where income is greater than consumption.

As the multitude of millennials reaches peak earnings and savings, their activities push secular economic expansion. As demographics go, so too the economy.

The impact on markets can be seen here:

Synovus Personal Resource Center

Baby boomers have been one of the largest generations in the U.S. consisting of approximately 74 million people. In 1982, the oldest group of boomers just started to reach their top earning years. They began aging beyond the 54-year-old peak earnings years circa 2000.

During this time of high growth and consumption, new industries came forth and made way for market bubbles to bust — leading the U.S. economy into secular bear market cycle for the next 10 years. Millennials account for 72 million people in the U.S. and began to enter peak earning years in 2014. This will continue until the older band start turning 54 in 2035.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President and CEO Loretta Mester has described how these demographic shifts impact economies and markets. They influence the economic growth rates, structural productivity growth, living standards, savings rates, consumption and investment trends.

Technology Revolution and Disinflation Trends

Another factor driving a bull market is technology, the rapid pace of change in technological products and solutions - and how they affect individual company and overall market prospects. The AI Revolution, as it is typically labeled, is really a broader technological thrust that includes:

Developments in hardware, software and networking that enable massive jumps in compute power for various enterprise customers, plus specific solutions in spaces including autonomous driving, virtual modeling, streaming, gaming and others.

The concomitant massive revenue and profit opportunities for those producing the "picks-and-shovels" for these applications and solutions and for companies using them. A good example is Nvidia’s industrial simulation solution that lets customers with large, complex manufacturing facilities create more efficient factories. BMW is the example of such a customer at its US facilities in South Carolina.

The consistent funneling of both products, such as AI chips into an expanding range of applications. Customer purchases of these compute infrastructure-related products helps the buyers create value for their own customers. An example is streaming, in which network infrastructures and speed catalyze a satisfying streaming experience for subscribers.

Counter-Trend Theses

There's no market thesis without accompanying risk. Those that I identify include:

A fiscal cliff that results from the growth of massive government deficits and related budget deficits. This risk is accentuated by projected weak governmental responses that may lead to runaway inflation;

that results from the growth of massive government deficits and related budget deficits. This risk is accentuated by projected weak governmental responses that may lead to runaway inflation; Central bank monetary policy, specifically higher-than-expected interest rates and quantitative tightening; and

Related potential money supply constrictions that reduce the levels of liquidity essential to the maintenance of a bull market.

Fiscal Cliffs

A fiscal cliff refers to a critical imbalance in the federal government's revenues vs. obligations, creating a looming budget deficit shortfall if Congress does not act quickly.

Great bull runs may come to an end because massive deficits - already a problem for the United States and other nations - grow to a point where servicing related debt becomes difficult-to-impossible. To pay for a deficit, the federal government borrows money by selling Treasury bonds, bills, and other securities. The national debt is the accumulation of this borrowing along with associated interest owed to the investors who purchased these securities. Reoccurring deficits, which are common, causes the national debt to grow.

Here's a view of the growth of the US deficit over the past several years:

US Treasury Website - Fiscal Data

Pressure grows on politicians to address such deficits and the debt they spawn. Few politicians have the political standing or courage to address the issue by emergency taxation or budget austerity measures, and the result may be a crippling runaway inflation that sends markets plummeting and economies into free fall.

This graphic shows how the US government funded total spending for fiscal year 2023 - deficit spending in action (the fiscal year ends in September):

US Treasury Site - Fiscal Data

What is a budget deficit and what are its effects?

Levels of taxation and spending affect a government's budget deficit. Common scenarios that create deficits by reducing revenue and increasing spending include:

A tax structure that goes easy high-wage earners but overtaxes low-wage earners.

Increased spending on programs like Social Security, Medicare, or military spending.

Increased government subsidies to specific industries.

Tax cuts that decrease revenue but provide corporations with funds to increase employment.

Low GDP, or gross domestic product, results in lower tax revenue.

To pay for government programs in the shadow of growing deficits, the federal government borrows money by selling U.S. Treasury bonds, bills, and other securities.

Building deficits over many years eventually drives politicians to a crisis point in which they must decide: Raise taxes sharply, reduce essential spending, or print massive amounts of money that may very well trigger runaway inflation.

Once inflation breaks past a certain point - 10% or some similar figure - an economy may quickly resemble a large airliner that is losing stability in flight. That may well be the point of a market rebellion.

A Jerome Powell 60 Minutes interview just last month illustrated how the "director" of US monetary policy is alarmed by current trends.

“In the long run, the U.S. is on an unsustainable fiscal path,” Powell warned.”

Even as the U.S. economy avoided a widely forecast recession in 2023, record government spending and lower tax receipts caused the national debt to surge to an all-time high. The U.S. government debt to GDP ratio, a measure of total public debt to economic growth, has grown from just over 100% in 2019 to over 120%. As Powell put it, the government’s debt is still “growing faster than the economy.”

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned last month that the U.S. economy is headed for a “cliff” if something isn’t done to address the federal government’s excessive debt burden.

“We see the cliff. It’s about 10 years out. We’re going 60 miles an hour (toward it).”

Monetary Policy Tightening

The "dance" between fiscal policy set by administration and central bank monetary policies is also a factor in the process of deciding a nation’s economic future. Central banks have major power, and when the US Federal Reserve saw inflation begin to ascend quickly in 2021, it began raising interest rates sharply. This shook business and investor confidence, and markets responded that not only slowed the US economy but also affected the stock markets. Starting at the end of 2021 and continuing until June 2022, the markets corrected significantly. The markets then stayed flat until investors saw an end in sight to the Fed interest rate raises.

For the sake of argument, what might have happened in the markets had Jerome Powell and the team at the Federal Reserve raised the basic interest rate to 7%? We do not know, but had that happened, markets would likely have taken longer to resume the march higher.

The Federal Reserve, though it was right to raise rates for a time, may have raised rates too quickly and over an exaggerated period of time. Some statistics suggest that inflation is being beaten but that deflation is a genuine risk. If so, a recession might cause a correction that derails the secular Bull and dents investor confidence.

Money Supply Risks

The money supply itself, which is related to central bank policies such as quantitative easing and tightening, can also influence markets. Reductions in money supply can impact liquidity and that can subdue market activity.

In June 2023, changes in the flow of money supply caught the eye of analysts at Julius Baer.

“Recently, US money supply dynamics have caught investors’ attention, explicitly because we are witnessing the first monetary contraction in the US since the 1930s. The latest reading is -4.6%, which would imply a significant disinflationary impulse. What this figure hides is that there is a huge base effect at play: the US M2 money supply exploded in the aftermath of COVID-19, aided by the swiftly enacted USD 6 trillion in pandemic relief payments.”

A reduction in money supply and potential impact should be seen in relation to base levels. If they are high enough, then liquidity will remain adequate. If the supply drops too much, trading and investing activity might be affected.

The set of risks described shows that even a strong secular trend might be derailed when fiscal and monetary policy head too far in one direction or the other. Fortunately, this has not happened so far.

Summary

The purpose of this article is to identify likely market performance over a relatively long period - about 10 years. I believe that the markets should do well, driven by dominant demographic trends and assisted by a technological revolution that also pushes disinflation. The companies that produce and use such technology should enjoy excellent market performance, as should their investor communities.

Yes, there are countervailing factors and possibilities. The fiscal and deficit/debt cliff is probably the most likely. If and when it reaches a certain level, and if government policy in response should trigger either deep recession or runaway inflation, the secular Bull will be threatened.

And there are other possibilities - events from super pandemics to geopolitical disasters like a world war. The Chinese economy appears to be a wild card, and there are other risks such as American political-cultural deterioration that could affect economic and market stability.

There's also the straightforward possibility that the Millennials do not step up to the investing plate even if their income and wealth match most projections. Sociological and attitudinal reasons might see shy away from the markets as consistently as previous generations.

Nothing is guaranteed, but I believe that the new secular bull is underway. Despite all the daily or weekly financial and market blips and blurbs, this is a fine time to invest - given a 10-year time frame.

The continued threat of a fiscal cliff exists, and those most anxious about economies and markets sliding off its edge are eyeing 2035 as an approximate date of disaster. Still, what might happen then is not a reason to ignore the wisdom of Charlie Munger today.

Best of luck in investing and life.