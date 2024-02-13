Phiromya Intawongpan

Investment Rundown

In a very recent earnings report by Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI), the company posts strong top-line growth at 18% YoY but a slight drop in the adjusted EPS instead, a 1% drop YoY. HI has been a very stable company for the past few years, but no significant returns have been able to be collected by investors. With a stock price barely moving upwards for 5 years, the question arises of how much value can be withdrawn here. I don't think it's enough to warrant a buy, and the poor stock performance I think is very much tied in with the lack of growth for the company. YoY numbers can look very good when you acquire a new business and then integrate it into the company. Growth is good, but I think going forward, a lot of that growth will be inorganic for HI, which likely means higher debt levels and a bigger risk premium attached as well. The dividend seems fine, and something the company can afford to continue paying out. What I conclude though is a hold rating here as I initiate coverage of the company.

Company Segments

HI operates globally as a solutions business, including in the industrial sector, divided into two segments: Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment focuses on engineering, manufacturing, and servicing equipment for various industries, including plastics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The Molding Technology Solutions segment delivers injection molding, extrusion equipment, and services for industries like automotive and electronics. The company strategy at the moment seems to be breaking into new markets and shifting existing ones too. As shown, HI now has a 3% revenue source from recycling, up from 1% previously. But perhaps the most significant shift and impact from this strategy is the increased exposure to food & Pharma. What signifies the company in the industry is its ability to deliver solutions for business that ultimately help drive higher margins and profitability.

Market Shift (Investor Presentation)

Throughout the past few years, the company has increased its exposure to less cyclical end markets and instead focused more on reliable markets. These markets tend to better make HI able to generate strong FCF and continue its M&A activity. The shift seems to have also added additional revenues to business, as a bigger portion of revenues are from food & pharma, compared to a few years ago. As far as TAM, the company has a combined $55 billion they target through their two segments. Advanced Process Solutions targets the largest at $35 billion and Molding Technology targets $20 billion. Most of the revenues for the business are from the US, but just around 60% of total revenues. This means that HI is a quite well-diversified business, not just in the end market it targets, but also in which regions it targets. After the US, the biggest market is Europe at around 25 - 30% for each segment, followed by APAC.

Capital Position (Investor Presentation)

With the less cyclical nature of revenue generation for HI, they should more easily be able to battle any upcoming debt maturities, which would be in 2025 and 2026, with a combined $775 million. This would represent around 40% of the total debt position of the company, so it's a substantial amount. EBITDA can cover both annual repayments if they continue to generate around $483 million. I think the focus on delivering on less cyclical markets will ensure HI continues to generate this amount. The hold rating I think is further supported by the scheduling and upcoming debts. I would assume that HI will hold off on any significant acquisitions until these debts are paid off, and they can operate from a less leveraged position. With not a lot of potential catalysts in the short term, I think holding off on adding more is the best route to go.

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

On February 5, HI delivered its Q1 FY2024 results for investors. The top line did expand by 16% YoY which was largely due to the integration of some previous acquisitions the company had made during the year which are now fully operational. One of the trends that characterized the quarter was extended decision timing by customers, which ultimately seems to have led to more stable orders, but no significant increases as Capex spending continues to be cautious.

When we move further down on the income statement, we can see that the bottom line dropped quite a bit YoY, going from an adjusted EPS of $0.35 to $0.25. Even as the revenues climbed YoY, the cost of goods remained high and HI didn't seem like they could efficiently hike prices and grow margins. Operating expenses rose almost across the board for HI, especially the amortization expense, climbing from $19.1 million to $25.5 million. An additional $8.3 million pension settlement charge was also present in the operational expense lists. Overall, I think high costs will continue and what might finally break the stock price of the current downtrend is more activity in the market, along with HI potentially showcasing price hikes for their products and services.

Revenue Outlook (Earnings Report)

HI included some outlooks for FY2024 as well in the report, which included revenue guidance of $3.2 - $3.4 billion in total, representing a 16 - 22% YoY growth, driven entirely by the advanced process solutions segment. This would put HI at a FWD p/s of 0.97. The discounted valuation against the sector I think comes from the fact there is a lot of weakness in the second-largest segment. The risk exists that this could extend and drag down overall revenue growth for the business. Adjusted EPS range for FY2024 is $3.6 - $3.95, putting HI at a FWD multiple of 11.8. I think this seems achievable should the advanced process solutions segment continue growing in the same fashion it has, and the loss in revenue from molding solutions doesn't fall that bad in 2024. I think it's positive that HI is also not guiding that wide, the EPS range is quite tight, which hints at them having a good grasp of what 2024 will bring. That multiple is nearly 60% below the sector, indicating a significant discount. I worry that expenses will continue to be high for the company and with debt maturities in the following years, I would not expect any significant expansion plans or announcement until it's paid off. Because of this, I will be rating HI as a hold instead.

HI has mostly been trading at an average earnings multiple of 12.7 so using that with the EPS estimate of $3.6 which is the lower end of the guidance to provide a little more conservative numbers, I arrive at a price target and fair value in 2024 of $45.7. This implies very little upside from the current price levels, which goes in line with why I have it as a hold. Should we see a 15% drop from the PT, which is $38.8 per share, I think the value and upside potential would be too good to pass on. Following the development of the molding segment is the most important right now. If revenues fall faster than expected, it would justify future stock price drops and a lower valuation and price target than what I have.

The trend on the balance sheet has first off been a declining cash position in the past years, going from an ATH of $446 million in 2021 to under $200 million. This declining trend has been visible constantly in the past years. Inventory levels have reached over $600 million in value and are up nearly 4x since 2019. HI has in the past 2 years also taken on more debt, which now sits at $2 billion in total, a pretty rapid increase from just 2 years ago when it was $1.2 billion. The financials seem to tell a story of a company that is increasing its risk profile and creating a more leveraged balance sheet. During the past years, the bottom line has improved greatly, so one could argue the strategy has paid off.

Risks

The risks with HI, I think, revolve around their need to now fund growth by taking on more debt. In late September of last year, for example, the company closed the acquisition of Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials for a price tag of roughly $790 million. This was largely funded through debt, which meant an even more leveraged balance sheet. The risk here is that the growth following the acquisition does not match up with the valuation of the business.

In the last quarter, the company also noted additional softness in the modeling technologies solutions segment as the market remained hesitant. This triggered HI to start putting in more cost-cutting measures to battle this and still maintain a solid generation of earnings. Here the risk is that softness in end markets continues and HI is forced to tackle it head-on and tap into cash reserves to fund the dividend or buybacks if they want to keep up strong shareholder returns.

Final Words

As HI recently delivered their earnings report, they managed to deliver solid revenue growth, and the EPS outlook for FY2024 indicates a significant discount to the rest of the industrial sector. However, expenses are rising and weakness in the molding technologies segment continues as customer hesitation seems widespread. I think this is baked into the current share price and with over 40% of total debt maturing over the next two years, there will be a lot of earnings going that way. Limited expansion in the short term seems likely, so I will conclude by rating HI a hold as I initiate coverage.