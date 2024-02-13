Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) went public in March 2021, pricing its shares at $25 and jumping 35% on its opening day of trading in an optimistic debut in public markets during the global pandemic.

I previously wrote about Olo in June 2023 with a Hold outlook due to my concern over slower growth and increasing operating losses.

While revenue growth has certainly progressed on-trend, the company continues to produce substantial operating losses and operating cash flow has fallen sharply into negative territory on higher accounts receivable, a negative signal.

The firm’s Olo Pay transaction service is a bright spot, but only accounts for single-digit revenue, so I reiterate my previous Neutral [Hold] outlook on Olo for the near term.

Olo’s Market and Approach

The global restaurant management software market was an estimated $4.56 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $15.3 billion by the end of 2030, according to a market research report by Grand View Research.

If achieved, this would represent a CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2030, which is a pretty high compound annual growth rate.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% through 2030 and the chart below shows the historical and projected growth trajectory for various segments within the market:

Grand View Research

The global pandemic pulled forward demand for restaurant ordering for take-out purposes, driving demand for more integrated software solutions from vendors.

Notably, the table and delivery management segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6%, indicating increasing customer demand for this functionality and perhaps explaining why delivery services like DoorDash have fared better than software-only providers in the post-pandemic environment.

Olo’s approach has been to provide integrated software to enable online ordering, search and social integration, order management, kitchen display and dispatch integrations for in-house or third-party delivery services.

More recently, Olo has added its Olo Pay transaction processing service integrated within its software stack, whether for Olo’s ordering system or with other ordering platforms and loyalty programs.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has risen steadily in part due to growing average revenue per user ("ARPU") by increasing the number of modules and higher-than-expected adoption of Olo Pay; Operating income by quarter (line) has fluctuated within a range because of the offsetting effects of reduced gross margin, but also reduced SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue.

Seeking Alpha

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has continued to trend lower partially as a result of processing costs for its Olo Pay transaction processing service; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have also dropped over time due to increasing scale economies over time.

Seeking Alpha

Earnings per share (Diluted) have trended lower as revenue has grown but gross profit margin has declined.

Seeking Alpha

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

Compared to direct competitor Toast (TOST), Olo’s stock has underperformed over the last twelve months as the chart shows below:

Seeking Alpha

Below is a table comparing major valuation metrics for the two companies:

Metric Toast Olo Variance EV/Sales ("FWD") 2.6 2.7 3.9% EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 211.2 27.6 -86.9% Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 41.5% 20.1% -51.7% Net Income Margin -8.6% -23.6% --% Operating Cash Flow $24,000,000 -$12,440,000 --% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data.)

For a full side-by-side comparison of all metrics of the two companies, click here.

Why I’m Unenthusiastic About Olo

Olo has pulled through the end-of-pandemic doldrums fairly well, with revenue continuing to grow on a reasonable trajectory.

I prepared a chart analyzing the frequency of certain keywords and phrases in the most recent conference call, as shown below:

Seeking Alpha

The chart shows generally few negative sentiment signals, although one of the "cycle" mentions was related to slower-than-anticipated implementation progress in Q3 and into Q4 (not yet reported) that will slow its net new location results.

The firm is pushing forward on strategic partnerships with companies such as franchisor FAT Brands and has seen strong increase in its ARPU.

However, operating cash flow has recently dropped sharply into negative territory, as the chart shows here:

FinChat.io

This operating cash flow drop was due to a sharp increase in accounts receivable during the quarter, a negative signal indicating the potential early signs of client stress.

By comparison, operating cash flow for competitor Toast has been at nearly record levels of $50 million and $48 million in the last two quarters, respectively.

Also, the firm appears to be losing Wingstop as a customer, as the restaurant chain brings its system in-house.

Olo continues to burn through liquidity, from a post-IPO high of around $586 million to the most recently reported $377 million, and can’t seem to make any progress toward operating breakeven while retaining a meaningful growth trajectory.

The market’s EV/Sales multiple has dropped substantially in the past year, as the Seeking Alpha chart shows here:

Seeking Alpha

While the multiple has risen in recent weeks, likely due to lower cost-of-capital assumptions in a lower inflation environment, the firm’s bottom line performance has only worsened, with its earnings trend continuing to drop.

The company has enough liquidity to continue its growth efforts while generating operating losses, but management has made no indication of wanting to ‘turn the corner’ and manage for profitability rather than growth.

Customer churn is a potential concern, especially when a significant customer such as Wingstop brings its system in-house.

Olo has quoted a 119% net revenue retention rate, which is good, so maybe the Wingstop loss is not indicative of a possible trend.

For the stock to perform better in the quarters ahead, investors would need to see improved revenue growth, reduced operating losses or continued multiple expansion.

But, revenue growth appears baked in and uneventful. Operating losses continue to remain significant, a negative.

Multiple expansion is the only reasonable hope for Olo Inc. stock appreciation in the near term, and that is an unknown element at the whim of macroeconomic conditions, which are highly uncertain.

So, until management can make a move toward reduced operating losses and reverse its operating cash flow drop, I remain Neutral [Hold] on Olo Inc. stock.