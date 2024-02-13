Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Olo Needs To Break Out Of Growth With Operating Losses Cycle

Feb. 13, 2024
Donovan Jones
Summary

  • Olo Inc. had an optimistic debut in public markets in March 2021, but concerns remain over slower growth and increasing operating losses.
  • The global restaurant management software market is expected to reach $15.3 billion by 2030, presenting a growth opportunity for Olo.
  • Olo's recent financial trends show steady revenue growth, but operating cash flow has dropped into negative territory, leading me to wonder about client stress.
  • I reiterate my Neutral [Hold] outlook on Olo Inc. stock due to continued operating losses, sharply worsening operating cash flow, and deteriorating earnings.
Restaurant, business owner and team laptop with store sales and cafe barista with smile. Coffee shop, startup and staff with teamwork and communication with manager, internet loan and digital bills

Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) went public in March 2021, pricing its shares at $25 and jumping 35% on its opening day of trading in an optimistic debut in public markets during the global pandemic.

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

