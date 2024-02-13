LNG Tanker Moored To The Jetty Felix Cesare/Moment via Getty Images

In late January, President Biden issued a statement announcing a "pause" on pending approvals for new LNG export terminals. The negative response from the Republicans and the O&G industry was expected and did not disappoint. However, the "pause" does not impact LNG terminals that have already been approved by the Biden administration. As most of my followers know, I have been reporting on ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) pivot from investing heavily in shale to expanding its global LNG footprint. One of those investments is the Port Arthur LNG project led by Sempra Energy (SRE). Today, I will give investors a quick update on that project.

Meantime, it is instructive to understand that the U.S. became the #1 LNG exporter on the planet under the Biden administration - with the vast majority of that capacity coming from terminals licensed by the Obama/Biden administration. It is also important to understand that according to the EIA and under existing approvals, U.S. LNG export capacity is expected to roughly double from today and to approach a whopping 25 Bcf/d:

EIA

Investment Thesis

As I have been reporting on Seeking Alpha, Conoco solidified a large presence in the Permian Basin with the acquisitions of Concho Resources and Shell's assets in the play. Indeed, on the company's Q4 conference call last Thursday, COP reported that Permian production reached 750,000 boe/d with overall L-48 production growing by 8% yoy.

With a very strong L-48 position, ConocoPhillips shifted its strategy to growing its already considerable presence in the global LNG market. Part of that plan was investing in the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 terminal, headed up by Sempra Energy. An overview of COP's participation in the project is shown in the slide below, which was taken from a Sempra presentation on Port Arthur Phase 1 FID:

Sempra Energy

As you can see in the graphic, COP is anchor customer on the project and has taken a near 50% stake in P.A. LNG Phase 1 offtake capacity, has a 30% equity stake in the project (Sempra sold KKR a 42% non-controlling interest in P.A. LNG Phase 1), and - very importantly - will be the natural gas feedstock marketing supply manager for the terminal.

The "Biden Pause": No Impact on Port Arthur Phase 1

Clearly, COP has bet big on Port Arthur Phase 1. That being the case, it was good to hear the commentary on the previously referenced Q4 conference call this week - specifically, the reassurance on the status of permits. As Bill Bullock - Executive VP And CFO of ConocoPhillips - said:

We’re really pleased that Port Arthur Phase 1 (is) fully permitted. It’s got not only its free trade agreement permit, but its non-free trade agreement permit. It’s got environmental permits in place. So we’re quite pleased to be investing in Port Arthur Phase 1. We think that actually what you’re seeing right now makes that more valuable. So it’s a good fit in our portfolio.

Indeed, earlier in the call COP laid out the investment schedule:

... for Port Arthur, we expect that our $400 million of equity contributions in 2024 will also be weighted towards the first half of the year.

So, it is full-steam ahead for COP and Sempra on Port Arthur LNG Phase 1. Bullock also mentioned that during Q4 COP signed-on for 5-years of 0.2 million tons of offtake capacity from Sempra’s ECA project on the west coast of Mexico. He said, "we’re continuing to look for opportunities that really fit that framework. But regarding your question on permitting right now, Port Arthur’s in a great spot."

Earnings

As I predicted in an earlier Q4 preview piece on Seeking Alpha (see COP: Wrapping Up Another Year of Strong Shareholder Returns), that was exactly the case. Indeed, in that article I predicted COP would generate $2.5 billion in FCF during Q4, and as the slide below from Conoco's Q4 presentation shows, they came in $100 million above my estimate:

ConocoPhillips

It was also very nice to see that dividends directly to shareholders came in $300 million above share repurchases. Note that shareholder returns of $2.5 billion were just $100 million below total Q4 free-cash-flow: pretty much the definition of a shareholder friendly management team. Also note that COP continues to be quite conservative with the balance sheet - ending the quarter with an investment grade rating and $6.9 billion in cash.

Indeed, an article in the Wall Street Journal today (Sunday) reported that Diamondback Energy (FANG) fended off bidding from other parties - including Conoco - to reach was an agreement to acquire Endeavor Energy Resources for an implied valuation of ~$25 billion (see Permian Rivals Near Deal to Create $50 Billion Oil & Gas Behemoth). Me? I'm "ok" with COP losing out on the deal ... at this point, its Permian leasehold is quite massive and if it cannot add to that position and a significant value, I'd much rather the company continue to expand its LNG footprint and fund Willow - and, to return more cash to directly shareholders by way of the dividend, not share buybacks that keep getting re-issued back onto the market for big acquisitions. COP was early to shale ... hopefully COP will be the earliest of the Big-3 U.S. oil companies to embrace allocating capital to renewable wind, solar, and battery backup capacity.

Summary & Conclusion

ConocoPhillips remains remarkably well-positioned as an independent O&G producer with excellent L-48 shale operations, the Willow discovery in Alaska, a strong and growing presence in the global LNG market, and with a strong natural gas marketing business (one of the biggest in the country) that is a great compliment to growing gas production in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins.

I maintain my BUY rating on ConocoPhillips due to its tier-1 asset base, strong free-cash-flow profile, and its competitive buybacks and dividend: in aggregate, the fixed+variable dividend paid-out $4.61/share last year, which at Friday's close of $111.16 is good enough for a 4.2% yield.

I'll end with a 5-year total returns comparison of COP versus two other global LNG powers: ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX):