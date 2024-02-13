Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equinor's Q4: A Buyable Sell-Off

Feb. 13, 2024
Summary

  • Equinor announced Q4 and full-year FY23 earnings last Wednesday, and the report was generally considered a miss.
  • A look under the hood shows strong operational performance, and a one-off tax hit was responsible for missed expectations.
  • However, a significant cut in the extraordinary dividend was real and did cause a significant sell-off in the stock price.
  • Yet, EQNR's yield is still very attractive and the outlook for capital gains is now relatively compelling. The shares could easily deliver total returns of 20% this year.

The Northern Lights Carbon Capture and Storage Project

The Northern Lights Carbon Capture and Storage Project - A joint-venture of Equinor, Total, and Shell.

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced its Q4 and full-year 2023 results last Wednesday, and they generally missed expectations due to large

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP, CVX, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

anarchist profile picture
anarchist
Today, 4:18 PM
Comments (4.07K)
My foreign tax table may be outdated but it tells me that for US citizens there is a 25% withholding tax on the dividends?
R
Risk21
Today, 4:22 PM
Comments (652)
@anarchist Exactly what I was gonna ask. And is it still withheld on IRA, and 401K accounts.
