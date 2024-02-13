The Northern Lights Carbon Capture and Storage Project - A joint-venture of Equinor, Total, and Shell. Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced its Q4 and full-year 2023 results last Wednesday, and they generally missed expectations due to large one-off tax charges. That, combined with a significant cut in the extraordinary dividend, caused the shares to sell off 7.6% last week after initially trading higher going into the report (see chart below). EQNR is now down ~25% from its 52-week high of $34.73 set last October. It's also down about the same amount from the last time I covered the company on Seeking Alpha (see Equinor: King of EU Gas Is Robustly Undervalued) — mostly because, as you will see, the price of natural gas has plummeted. As a result, the shares are now significantly undervalued in my opinion, and are extremely attractive for income-oriented O&G investors. Today, I'll explain why that is the case.

Investment Thesis

With a market cap of $77.6 billion, Equinor is one of the largest European-based energy companies — bigger than Eni S.p.A. (E) but considerably smaller than BP p.l.c. (BP) and Shell plc (SHEL).

In 2021, the EU imported 83% of its gas, with ~50% of it coming from Russia. All that changed after Putin started his war of choice on Ukraine in early 2021:

The EU Commission

There was one major loser in this turn of events — Russia — and two major winners: LNG from the United States and natural gas from Norway (i.e., Equinor).

For full-year 2023, Equinor averaged 2.082 million boe/d of production — that was +2.1% yoy and driven by Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 ramping up. Of Equinor's total production, 970,000 boe/d (47%) was natural gas. The point is, when you think of homegrown energy security for the EU, you first think of Norway and Equinor, and natural gas.

Earnings

For Q4, EQNR's GAAP EPS of $0.88/share apparently beat consensus bottom line estimates by $0.02. Revenue of $29.1 billion was down 15.4% yoy, but that was generally expected given the significant drop in yoy commodity prices.

Pre-tax Q4 adjusted earnings decreased to $8.7 billion. However, after-tax earnings of $1.9 billion dropped dramatically from the $4.7 billion in Q4 of FY22. After-tax earnings came in below expectations, primarily due to a higher than anticipated tax rate: Equinor paid two ordinary Norway Continental Shelf (“NCS”) tax installments in Q4 and an extra installment in October, totaling at $7.9 billion. Otherwise, individual operating segment results actually came in better than expected (see the graphic below from the Q4 presentation). This is why I said earlier that the price drop in the stock was somewhat irrational. Also, note that the big drop in natural gas prices yoy (upper right of the graphic) after the EU gas market was calmed by a significant increase in U.S. LNG imports and a relatively warm Fall and Winter. This was the biggest reason for the significantly lower yoy earnings (other than the tax issue mentioned earlier):

Equinor

Shareholder Returns

Equinor announced a planned increase in the ordinary quarterly dividend from $0.30 to $0.35/share. However, the extraordinary dividend was cut from $0.60 to $0.35/share and was likely the biggest reason for the sell-off in the stock.

That said, total dividends declared for the 4-quarters of FY23 operations were $3.40/share, which gives a TTM yield of 13%. Going forward, and assuming the base and extraordinary dividend both stay at $0.35/share as declared in the Q4 report (which, granted, is not a given), the total go-forward annual dividend payment would be $2.80/share and equates to a yield of an estimated 10.7%.

Meantime, Equinor announced a new two-year $10-12 billion share buy-back program, with $6 billion targeted for 2024. The first tranche of up to $1.2 billion began on February 8th and will end no later than 5 April 5th. This should provide short-term support for the stock price going forward, while future tranches will be announced on a quarterly basis as the year progresses.

Valuation

The chart below shows Equinor's P/E ratio as compared to its European counterparts and the U.S. "Big-3" as represented by Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP):

As you can see from the graphic, EQNR is the cheapest of all the O&G companies in the comparison. Now, considering the government of Norway owns 67% of Equinor, is heavily taxed, that the Norwegian Continental Shelf has been relatively well-explored, and that Equinor's growth prospects might be considered relatively muted as compared to, say, the tier-1 L-48 shale producers that have well over a decade of drilling inventory, that Equinor should be the lowest valued company in the above comparison.

However, there are positives that appear to be over-looked in the sell-off:

The recent Johan Sverdrup discovery is a world-class field and the out-performance of Phase 2 was one reason FY23 production was +2.1% yoy instead of what the company had previously guided (+1.5%).

Unlike most of the companies listed above, Equinor is allocating significant capital to renewable wind energy: in Q4, total power production from renewable energy sources reached 694 GWh (+34% yoy). The world's largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank in the UK (40% stake), delivered its first power in Q4 and is currently ramping up production. Including the UK gas-to-power project, total electric power production ended the quarter at 1,241 GWh. The point is that Equinor is much better positioned than its peers to enter the age of renewable and sustainable electric power generation.

Geographically, Norway's close proximity to Europe gives Equinor exposure to the relatively higher natural gas prices in the region and puts the company in an excellent position to continue to benefit from the EU's pivot away from Russian gas supplies.

Risks

Risks are that returns on Equinor's investments in renewable power will lag the returns of its allocation to O&G production and therefore reduce its overall ROCE as compared to its peers. In addition, like most all O&G companies, share repurchase programs that are ratcheted up during commodity up-cycles can lead to the destruction of shareholder capital.

Shares in Equinor — and all the major O&G companies — are exposed to the overall macroeconomic environment. If global growth were to slow down, and oil and gas demand drop, shares would likely weaken further from here. On the other hand, if the global economy heats up, global oil demand would likely rise and the shares would strengthen. An additional upside would likely also occur if there was a significant oil production impact from the turmoil in the Middle East or the war in Ukraine.

Summary & Conclusion

Based on the company's current production, its dividend and yield, and its strong operational performance in FY2023, my PT for Equinor in 2024 is $32/share. At $32, the P/E would still only be 8.1x and the TTM yield would be 10.6% with a go-forward yield estimate of 8.8%. The stock closed Friday at $26.20, which equates to potential upside capital gains of 20%+, and that doesn't even include EQNR's relatively robust dividend yield. EQNR is a BUY.

The chart below compares the 5-year total returns of Equinor versus its European peers and the U.S. Big-3:

As you can see from the graphic, Equinor is in the middle of the pack: out-performing its European peers but significantly lagging Conoco, Exxon, and Chevron. That is because the U.S. “Big-3” has been growing production at a faster clip — primarily due to their large positions in the Permian Basin and via acquisitions.

