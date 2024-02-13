Match Group Q4: Reiterate Hold As Tinder's Payers Performance Remains Uncertain

Oscar Wong/Moment via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a neutral rating for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) when I wrote about it the last time in November 2023, as I was disappointed by Tinder’s performance, which led me to believe that the core app might have already reached an ex-growth (market-saturated) situation. The growth driver moving forward would likely be Hinge, but it was not yet a big part of the portfolio to move the needle. Based on my current outlook and analysis of MTCH, I recommend a hold rating. I remain pessimistic about Tinder’s performance as 4Q23 continues to see the number of payers decline, which reinforces my view that growth has saturated. However, I am not recommending a sell rating because there are positive aspects of the business that could continue to support sentiment and valuation.

Review

MTCH reported 4Q23 revenues on January 30th of $866 million, which was a 10% growth. By region, the Americas saw revenue of $454 million and 7.11 million payers; Europe saw revenue of $241 million and 4.46 million payers; and APAC and others saw revenue of $156 million and 3.61 million payers. The largest piece of MTCH business, Tinder, saw revenue growth of 11% to $493.2 million, driven largely by pricing. Adj EBITDA came in at $362 million, implying a 42% margin, which included a $40 million benefit as a result of the settlement of the Google litigation. GAAP EPS saw $0.81, which was much higher than the consensus estimate of $0.49.

While the share price has rallied by 10+% since my November 2023 update, I don’t think the core debate with MTCH has changed a lot—the taxpayer situation—but after reviewing the 4Q23 results, it has reinforced my view that a neutral rating is warranted (and not a sell rating) because of catalysts that might continue to support the stock sentiment and valuation.

Author's work

Firstly, on Tinder, 4Q23 payer performance simply reinforced my view that the MTCH core app, Tinder, which represents close to 60% of the group’s revenue, has reached payer saturation. 4Q23 marks the fifth straight quarter of sequential deceleration, and the total number of payers has now reversed back to lower than 3Q21 levels. While the bullish investors are pointing out the fact that Tinder revenue is up ~11%, let me point out the fact that it is all driven by pricing, and over the last 3 quarters, Tinder has seen its largest increase in pricing (cumulatively near 50% y/y). It does not seem to be a viable strategy to continue increasing prices at this pace, as it will further erode the user base. In fact, I think there are growing sentiments that the pricing has reached a level that is too much for consumers to digest anymore.

Author's work

Looking ahead, I am not positive about the performance either, as the momentum exiting 4Q23 was not great at all. Over the holidays, Tinder saw a lack of improvement in new user trends, which remained down a mid-single-digit percentage during the holidays. Management also expects 1Q net adds to decline in 1Q24 (albeit less than half that of 4Q23). In my opinion, management has set up an expectation that is not favorable to itself, whereby they still expect net adds to turn positive in 3Q24 and payers to grow in 4Q24. Given that 1Q24 is expected to be weak, this makes 2H24 inflection bigger than previously expected, and it simply increases the uncertainty in the growth trajectory.

We did see a continued pressure on users at Tinder, both in the U.S. and globally during the November and December holiday months, resulting in a mid single-digit year-over-year decline in new user registrations and reactivations in Q4 Our outlook assumes modest improvement in Tinder user trends over the course of 2024, but not yet a return to year-over-year user growth. We expect payer growth to improve through the year, achieving positive sequential payer net adds in Q3 and positive year-over-year payer growth by Q4. 2Q23 call

Author's work

While the pessimism regarding Tinder remains, there are three positive aspects that prevent me from giving it a sell rating.

One is that Hinge continues to perform very well, growing payers steadily at 30+% and revenue at 50% in 4Q23 (an acceleration of 44.2% in 3Q23). The strong growth was reflective of performance momentum in continental Europe. At the rate that management is executing on Hinge, it reminds me of how strong Tinder initially was, growing from less than 10k payers in 1Q15 to 4.3 million payers in 4Q18, before leveling out at 30–40% in FY19 and dipping to 10+% for the next 2 years. Suppose Hinge follows a similar trajectory, we can expect to see strong payer growth over the next 3 years easily.

Secondly, the announcement of a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization and management's repeated intention to return at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders demonstrate their focus on shareholder returns. This should provide some floor to the valuation in the near-term, as investors would expect management to step in and purchase its own stock if it gets too cheap. Plus, management has more cash to return to shareholders thanks to a slightly improved cost structure following the $20 million yearly cost savings from Apple's suggested adjustments in response to the DMA.

Lastly, there is a well-known activist in the play here that makes selling the stock a tough recommendation. Management mentioned that they had a collaborative conversation with Elliott recently. Elliott's intentions are still up in the air, but I'm betting that they will try to impose reforms, restructures, or even a hostile takeover if performance keeps getting worse. Remember that Elliott has a billion dollar stake in MTCH, which makes them very incentivized in driving share price upside.

Valuation

Author's work

Given the uncertainty in Tinder’s growth trajectory, I believe the market is focusing on FY24 performance. Giving management the benefit of doubt that they can somewhat revive Tinder performance in 2H24, I assumed MTCH could meet its FY24 guidance of 8% year-over-year growth. However, I think this will come at a price—more marketing expenses to acquire churned users—which is going to put pressure on any margin expansion. I also note that management is very focused on AI investments, as seen from the number of times “AI” has been mentioned in the call, which requires upfront investments that will pressure the near-term margin. As such, I assumed FY24 would see a flat margin vs. FY23 (37%). Because of the weak Tinder performance, I expect the valuation to stay low (same as the current 10x forward EBITDA) as investors continue to remain concerned about the medium-to-long-term growth trajectory of Tinder. All in, I don’t see attractive upside for the stock based on my outlook.

Risk and final thoughts

The upside risks are that Elliot steps in and makes their case public, thereby driving positive sentiment around the stock, or a recovery in Tinder payers performance, which signals that management has found a way to revive growth. Downside risks are that Tinder continues to see deceleration, which I expect to certainly overwhelm all other positive aspects of the business, as Tinder is the core piece of the business.

Overall, I maintain a hold rating on MTCH, given my view about Tinder's saturated growth and declining payer performance. That said, Hinge's robust performance, the $1 billion share repurchase authorization and commitment to shareholder returns create a valuation floor. The involvement of activist investor Elliott adds a layer of complexity, potentially influencing reforms or a takeover.