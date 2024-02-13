IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eugene Fedotoff - Senior Director, IR

Eugene Scherbakov - CEO & Director

Timothy Mammen - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Ruben Roy - Stifel

Scott Graham - Seaport Research Partners

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to IPG Photonics Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and webcast.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to, Eugene Fedotoff, Senior Director of Investor Relations, for introductions. Please go ahead.

Eugene Fedotoff

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. With me today is IPG Photonics' CEO, Dr. Eugene Scherbakov; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Tim Mammen.

Let me remind you that statements made during the course of this call that discuss management's or the company's intentions, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in our Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, and our reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting the Investors section of the IPG's website or the SEC's website.

Any forward-looking statements made on this call are the company's expectations or predictions as of today, February 13, 2024 only. The company assumes no obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any such statements. For additional details on our reported results, please refer to earnings press release, earnings call presentation and the Excel-based financial data workbook posted on the Investor Relations website. We will also post these