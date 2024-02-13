Hilton Worldwide Q4: Long-Term Growth Potential Remains Despite Revenue Concerns

Bombaert/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: I continue to see Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) as a long-term buy given continued RevPAR growth in spite of concerns over slowing demand, as well as the potential for further revenue growth through continued hotel expansion.

In my previous article back in October 2023, I made the argument that Hilton Worldwide Holdings has the potential for further upside given continued growth in EBITDA and a reduction in the net debt to EBITDA ratio.

Since then, the stock has ascended to a price of $192.47 at the time of writing:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Hilton Worldwide Holdings has the ability to see continued growth from here, particularly in light of the fact that the company missed earnings expectations in the most recent quarter - which may give investors pause and raise concern that the stock is overvalued at this time.

Performance

When looking at Q4 2023 earnings results for Hilton Worldwide Holdings as released on February 7, we can see that total revenues are up by 6.7% on that of the prior year quarter, while operating income fell from $504 million to $400 million over the same period - owing to an increase in total expenses of nearly 14% during this time.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Q4 2023 Earnings Release

When looking at a bubble chart of number of rooms for each brand plotted against occupancy, with the average daily rate represented by the bubble size in the chart - we can see that the larger brands by ADR such as the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts have lower room sizes than that of more moderately priced brands. An interactive web-based version of the below graph with more detail is available here.

Bubble chart generated by author using data from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Q4 2023 Earnings Report.

That said, with an ADR of $187.14 for Q4 2023, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the sixth-highest priced brand in terms of ADR and the second-largest by number of rooms, with capacity of 226,015. I had previously cautioned that a plateau in RevPAR growth was being observed across both luxury and mainstream brands - as post-COVID demand had largely shown signs of maturing in the face of rising prices.

With that being said, we can see that RevPAR for Hilton Hotels & Resorts is up by 8% on that of the prior year quarter, and growth has been observed across all quarters in 2023 as compared to last year.

Heatmap generated by author. Figures sourced from historical earnings reports of Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

Additionally, it is also noteworthy that Hilton Hotels & Resorts saw room growth to 226,015 in the most recent quarter from that of 224,370 in the prior year quarter. The Waldorf Astoria, which showed the highest RevPAR of $332.30 this quarter (compared to $300.74 in Q4 2022) - also saw room growth to 9,840 from that of 9,401 in the prior year quarter.

In this regard, it is encouraging to see that RevPAR is continuing to see growth in spite of prior concerns over slowing growth, and the fact that room growth continues across important brands also allows Hilton to grow overall revenue.

My Perspective and Looking Forward

Continued growth in RevPAR and rooms across strategically important brands in spite of macroeconomic pressures is encouraging.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is down to 2.7x from that of 2.9x in the previous year. In spite of an increase in net debt, we see that this was outpaced by growth in adjusted EBITDA.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Q4 2023 Earnings Release

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, there is a possibility that we see a plateau in growth in the short to medium-term as growth normalizes after the post-COVID period. Specifically, Hilton Worldwide Holdings is forecasting 2024 adjusted profit of between $6.80 and $6.94 per share, in contrast to prior expectations of $7.07 on the part of investors. My view on this is that while some moderation in earnings growth is to be expected given a plateauing of post-COVID demand, this still marks substantial growth from the $4.33 in diluted EPS as reported for 2023 as a whole. In this regard, I take the view that even if the company cannot analyst expectations of $7.07 for 2024 - a range of $6.80 to $6.94 would still remain impressive.

Earnings growth was also hindered by growth in total expenses of 13.8% to $2.2 billion, and the company expects system-wide RevPAR to rise by 2% to 4% in 2024 - down from growth of 12.6% in 2023. Coming back to my prior thesis that continued growth in EBITDA and a reduction in the net debt to EBITDA ratio gives Hilton Worldwide Holdings potential for further upside - the fact that adjusted EBITDA is up by 18% from the prior year quarter and net debt to adjusted EBITDA has fallen in spite of an overall rise in net debt is encouraging. I take the view that the stock has ultimately seen upside from a reduction in the overall net debt to EBITDA ratio and take the view that while it would be ideal if Hilton could see a reduction in net debt itself - the stock should continue to have upside potential if the trend of lower net debt to EBITDA continues.

I had previously argued that given price to RevPAR had been trading near 2019 levels - an acceleration of RevPAR growth would mean that the stock would trade at more attractive value on this basis. With that being said, we see that the price to RevPAR ratio has seen a substantial increase in Q4 2023 - indicating that the stock is more expensive on this basis at this point in time.

Prices (as recorded on day of quarterly earnings release) sourced from nasdaq.com and system-wide RevPAR sourced from historical quarterly reports for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. Price to RevPAR ratio calculated by author.

Given that Q4 typically sees lower travel demand due to seasonality, it is still possible that we could see RevPAR growth accelerate as we head into the summer months. However, given a higher price to RevPAR ratio - I take the view that the current price of $192 represents fair value for the stock at this time. While I continue to maintain that Hilton Worldwide Holdings has the capacity for longer-term growth, a higher price to RevPAR ratio means that an investor would now be paying a higher price for the stock relative to overall revenue per available room.

As such, the stock may see a plateau in growth from its current price until we see evidence that RevPAR itself can continue to see growth in 2024. However, I would add the caveat that should we see substantial earnings growth and evidence that Hilton is on track to hit its $6.80 to $6.94 diluted EPS target range for 2024 - then the stock still has the capacity to see further upside on this basis.

Risks

The main risk to Hilton Worldwide Holdings at this time is that RevPAR growth does indeed see a significant plateau in 2024 as travel demand largely normalizes following the post-COVID boom.

However, I take the view that while a degree of RevPAR normalization is certainly expected - Hilton Worldwide Holdings still has the capacity to bolster revenue growth overall given continued room growth across its portfolio. This includes growth across higher-priced brands, with Hilton having marked the opening of its 150th Curio Collection by Hilton which showed RevPAR of $161.05 marking growth of 5.2% from that of the prior year quarter. The company also recently opened its 600th hotel in China, as well as the Signia by Hilton Atlanta.

From this standpoint, it is my opinion that while we can expect to see a degree of RevPAR normalization going forward - continued hotel openings and brand expansion will help to lift revenue growth for Hilton Worldwide Holdings overall.

Conclusion

To conclude, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has continued to see growth in RevPAR, but this has been accompanied by rising costs and concerns over moderation of RevPAR growth going forward.

In this regard, I take the view that Hilton Worldwide Holdings continues to have long-term bullish upside, given continued hotel expansion across strategically important brands and regions. However, the stock could see some consolidation in the short to medium-term over concerns of slower RevPAR growth in 2024.

That said, this could also pave the way for upside if performance comes in better than anticipated. For this reason, I will be keeping a close eye on performance as we head towards the summer months.