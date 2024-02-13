Stocks Stretched: Eyeing A Pause In VOO's Rally Amid A Magnificent 7 Boom

georgeclerk

It has been a strong start to the year for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). U.S. large caps are up 5.5%, with mega-cap tech leading the way. The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) has returned 6.7% through Super Bowl weekend, though small caps, as measured by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), are actually down a bit more than 2% thus far in 2024. While not an age-old Wall Street investing adage, 'buy the World Series, sell the Super Bowl' is a reasonable notion. Equities have been up huge since late October, while the S&P 500 (SP500) now trades above 20 times forward operating earnings per share estimates, according to FactSet.

I am downgrading the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF from a buy to a hold after a strong 15% total return since mid-November last year.

S&P 500 Higher by 5.5% Through February 11

Seeking Alpha

We are through the heart of the fourth quarter reporting period ahead of Valentine's Day this Wednesday, and the results have been pretty rosy. BofA notes that with 80% of the index having reported (79% of index earnings), the profit picture shows a 4% overall beat, with reported EPS verifying 7% of consensus expectations versus the start of the year. The overall bottom-line beat rate is 72%, with 50% of firms beating on the top line.

72% EPS Beat Rate So Far

BofA Global Research

Companies are clearly executing despite what is a higher interest rate environment. The US 10-year Treasury rate (US10Y) has inched back toward 4.2% after dipping to near its December 2023 low in advance of the January payrolls report earlier this month.

A January jobs jolt led to a near-term bond market selloff, while most FOMC members have been making the rounds with some hawkish jawboning lately. The result? Odds for a March interest rate cut have been slashed from a near certainty at the start of the year to just 16% today.

Small Chance of a March Cut, May More Likely

CME FedWatch Tool

We are also at a tricky point on the calendar for the S&P 500 (SPX). Connor Bates notes that the final two weeks of February are among the worst two-week periods on the calendar for the S&P 500. Moreover, the SPX has often encountered some volatility from mid-February through the middle to end of March - Seeking Alpha's new Seasonality tool reveals that over the last decade, VOO has averaged a 0.25% total return in February and a muted 0.08% advance in March - and we all know that the ides of March can be rough tidings for investors (see: 2009, 2020, 2022, 2023).

A Weak Seasonal Period On Tap

Connor Bates

But like Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, it is hard to bet against the U.S. stock market even in the face of some adversity. Just take a look at the Goldman Sachs MAP index - a gauge of economic surprises. It reveals that the data has been coming in very strong.

The MAP hovers near its highest mark in two years. That has helped to push out expectations for the first Fed rate cut, and you would think that would be problematic for U.S. large caps. That has not been the case, though. Investors seem to be paying more attention to solid macro and earnings-related numbers lately, and not so much about what Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the rest of the FOMC members have to say.

Strong Economic Data

Goldman Sachs

A key concern is that the S&P 500 is becoming increasingly narrowly driven. Just a handful of large stocks feature intense momentum, dare I say the Magnificent Seven. Many of the rest (namely the S&P 493), including high-dividend stocks, are just treading water. The Mag 7 may be undergoing a transformation with shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) underperforming, while Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) continues to benefit from the aura of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and its key Alzheimer's medication.

YTD S&P 500 Performance Heat Map

Finviz

Looking ahead, we will get key economic data this week including CPI, PPI, and Retail Sales. Industrial Production, Empire Manufacturing, and Philly Fed are key reports, too, along with a dose of Fed Speak.

This Week's Data Deck

BofA Global Research

Finally, on the fundamental schedule, earnings reports broaden out this week, with many consumer companies and Industrials-sector firms serving up Q4 results.

Earning Reports This Week

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

While we can poke holes in parts of the S&P 500's rally over the past few months, the chart has been incredibly strong recently. Notice in the graph below that VOO easily rose through the early 2022 previous all-time high of $441 earlier this year. SPX 5000 was met with fanfare in the evening news, but the move appears to be a clean technical breakout, too. VOO's long-term 200-day moving average remains solidly upward-sloping, indicating that the bulls are in control, while the 50dma has been above the 200dma for more than a year now.

But take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the chart. It has been printing weaker momentum readings while the price has advanced. That should be a concern for the bulls heading into this historically weak stretch of the calendar. Still, there is an ample amount of volume by price starting at the previous all-time high all the way down to the August 2022 rebound high at $397, so there should be ample demand if we see a garden-variety large cap correction. Bear in mind that the average intra-year pullback since 1950 has been 14%.

Overall, VOO's chart looks solid, but the recent bearish divergence is a risk heading into the back half of the first quarter.

VOO: Technical Breakout, Weakening RSI A Risk

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading VOO to a hold from a buy. The valuation has turned a bit stretched with a P/E above 20 while this period on the calendar has historically been one that favors the bears. A pause or a pullback in the uptrend would make sense following a strong rally — one in which the S&P 500 has risen in 14 of the past 15 weeks for the first time since 1972.