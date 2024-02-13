Peter Cade/Stone via Getty Images

ASML Regains #1 Position and China’s Naura Maintains #9 Position

Amid sanctions in 2022 and 2023, ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) overtook Applied Materials as the top WFE (wafer front end) Semiconductor Equipment supplier in 2023, according to my article from December 5, 2023 Seeking Alpha entitled "Applied Materials: Weak Earnings Means ASML Takes Over The #1 Equipment Spot In 2023." Chart 1 shows the revenues for the Top 10 WFE companies for 2023 versus 2022 for equipment only, not including non-WFE products, service, or spare parts.

Applied Materials (AMAT) had flat semi equipment revenues CY 2023, losing its #1 Position it held for 20 years except for 2019 when ASML took over #1. Data for this article came from The Information Network's report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts.

Japan’s Tokyo Electron (TEL) (OTCPK:TOELY) was in third place after revenues dropped 34.6% YoY. The reason for Lam’s revenue drop is its high exposure to memory chips, with Micron (MU) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) among its main customers.

Lam Research (LRCX) was significantly lower than U.S. peers. Like TEL, the reason for Lam’s revenue drop is its high exposure to memory chips, attributable to weak demands for final products such as PCs and smartphones, which I discussed in a July 24, 2023 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Lam Research Earnings: All Eyes On Memory Chip Recovery.”

Japanese companies Hitachi High-Tech, Screen, and Kokusai were also negatively impacted by the strong US dollar in 2H 2023 which reduced revenues (in U.S. dollars) by 2% in Q4 2023.

Chart 2 shows YoY change in revenues in 2023 from 2022. TEL’s revenues decreased the most at -36.1%, slightly worse than LRCX at -32.8%. Kokusai Electric, which also counts memory companies MU and Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) as its main customers, dropped -34.2% YoY in 2023.

ASML's Tailwinds

What remains is a strong tailwind of a huge backlog DUV and EUV systems. Chart 3 illustrates EUV shipments (units) from 2015 through 2024 (my estimates) for standard, low NA systems and the upcoming "high EUV" systems. It also shows my analysis of the backlog, which in 2024 will be 105 low EUV and 16 high EUV, according to our report Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues.

Large Backlog

At the end of 2022, ASML had a backlog of 100 EUV systems with an ASP of $200 million. Unlike memory IC companies, logic/foundry semiconductor companies are not likely to cancel orders despite the downturn and oversupply of chips in 2023 as leading foundry companies migrate to smaller technology nodes. I had initially forecast this downturn in my June 25, 2021, Seeking Alpha article entitled Applied Materials: Tracking A Likely Semiconductor Equipment Meltdown In 2023.

In addition, ASML received acceptance from its customers on DUV tools to recognize revenue upon shipment. This will result in €700M of revenue recognized in 2023 and no longer deferred into 2024, as a result of screaming demand for DUV systems coming from China.

Nvidia Chips at <7nm Nodes

Another tailwind is the fact that ChatGPT runs on Nvidia's (NVDA) A100 and H100 processors, and TSMC (TSM) makes the A100 and H100 with its 7nm and 4nm processes, respectively, and its new GH200 using ASML’s DUV and EUV systems.

While ChatGPT is the sweetheart of the generative AI market, there are other AI chips including AMD (AMD) and other proprietary accelerators made a 3nm using ASML lithography systems.

As AI continues to reshape industries across the globe, ASML recognizes the significance of this technology and actively participates in its development. The company's advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes are vital for the production of AI-specific chips. ASML's cutting-edge fabrication technologies enable the creation of specialized processors, including GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) and AI accelerators, which are essential for deep learning and other AI applications.

Naura – Top Chinese Company

As shown above in Chart 1 above, Naura maintained its #9 position, just slightly below ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY). Whereas ASMI grew 13.2% YoY, Naura gained 41.8% as Chinese sanctions continue to fail.

Chinese foundries traditionally used a small amount of equipment from domestic suppliers, mainly for experimental purposes or less critical processes, as part of their capacity expansion strategies. The primary reason was that, until recently, domestic suppliers often lagged behind their foreign counterparts in terms of technology, reliability, and production efficiency for the most advanced process nodes.

Based in Beijing, Naura serves some of China's largest foundries, including notable clients like Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC), underscoring its pivotal role in the country's semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Naura's achievements represent a crucial step in China's effort to reduce its dependency on foreign semiconductor technology and improve its self-sufficiency in the semiconductor sector. However, there remains a gap between the capabilities of Chinese semiconductor equipment manufacturers and those of the leading global firms, particularly in the most advanced technology nodes (below 14 nm).

Investor Takeaway

In Chart 3 I show Ratings for six of these companies. All companies that are rated by Seeking Alpha's Quant have a Hold Rating, and those from Wall Street Analysts have a buy Rating.

Chart 4 shows the share price performance for the past year for these six companies. Screen Holdings significantly outperformed the others following a strong quarter, as the company grew nearly 200% for a 1-year period and nearly 100% for the past 3-month period.

For the other companies, despite variations in revenues and revenue growth shown in Chart 1 and Chart 2 above, share price changes fall into a narrower range with LRCX and TEL growing the strongest despite the weakest performance in Revenue.

Chart 5 shows GAAP P/E ratios (TTM) for the same companies that also fall into a narrow range. Surprisingly, Screen, with its highest share price growth, has among the smallest P/E ratios at 24.8x.

As I noted in my January 29, 2024 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Semiconductor Equipment Downturn Will Continue Through H1 2024,

"I estimate the WFE semiconductor equipment market will increase by 1% in 2024. Growth will be negative in the first half followed by an uptick in the second half."

Now will be the time to buy choice semiconductor equipment stocks. The share price of the semiconductor equipment sector has increased 27% for the past year, far underperforming the semiconductor sector, growing 85% (which includes high-flyers Nvidia and AMD).

I rate ASML, KLAC, TOELY, and DINRF a Buy. I rate LRCX and ASMIY a Hold. I rate AMAT a Sell.

