I have always liked Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU), a holding company for Nubank, a Latin American online challenger bank with operations in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. This digital bank first caught my eye after hearing that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B) made a $500 million investment in the stock. I first recommended the stock on Seeking Alpha on December 20, 2021, at $8.94, below its December 9, 2021, IPO price of $9.00. It has taken a while, but that first recommendation has finally turned green, up 10.51% versus the S&P 500, up 9.93%. I made another buy recommendation on Nu Holdings on October 08, 2023, at $7.27, now up 36.11%, versus the S&P 500 being up 17.69%.

There are reasons to believe that the company has much more upside. Nubank started in 2013, and only a little over ten years later, it is now one of the biggest and fastest-growing global digital financial services platforms and is the fifth-largest financial institution in Latin America by number of customers. Its digital banking franchise in Brazil is already profitable, and management is using it to fund top-line growth in its Mexico and Colombia digital financial services platforms before also bringing those countries to profitability using its proven value-creation business model.

After the market closes, Nu Holdings will report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on February 22, 2024. This article will discuss what to look for in its lending business moving forward, its value creation business model, the risk of being an early-stage company, the stock's valuation, and why it is still a buy.

Things to look for in the upcoming fourth quarter 2023 earnings report

Nu Holdings has recently become a trendy investment. The stock rose over the last 12 months by nearly 100% as it turned sharply profitable on the net income line while maintaining solid double-digit revenue growth on a foreign exchange neutral ("FXN") basis in 2023. The company managed this accomplishment in a harsh economic environment in Brazil and its other markets.

However, before you eagerly decide to put your hard-earned money into the stock, understand that this digital bank primarily generates income from the loan business and has higher risks than similar U.S.-based investments. The company's leading market of Brazil suffers crippling debt, elevated levels of poverty, and a very contentious political environment. Yet, as of the third quarter of 2023, management plans to put its foot down on the accelerator by increasing the growth of its credit and personal loans portfolios, even though the potential is high that loan delinquency rates will increase. Let's discuss a few crucial metrics you should understand and monitor if you purchase the stock.

On Nu's third-quarter earnings call, Goldman Sachs analyst Tito Labarta asked the management team in so many words how comfortable the team is in continuing to expand the bank's credit portfolio even though 90+ Non-Performing Loan ("NPL") ticked slightly upwards in the third quarter, indicating increased potential loan defaults. The analyst also wanted to know whether the cost of risk, the projected financial losses a lender anticipates due to loan defaults or other credit-related issues, has already peaked and will now provide tailwinds to the loan business moving forward. Nu Holdings Chief Operating Officer ("COO") Youssef Lahrech responded by saying:

We see more opportunities to grow our credit portfolio in part through expansions, which will likely increase NPLs going forward. That's very intentional and we're very comfortable, growing and accelerating that growth because we see those opportunities to expand. They will come with higher levels of returns and higher resilience that will more than offset those higher delinquency rates. So at the end of the day, our objective is not to minimize NPLs, it's maximize NPV [Net Present Value] to originate, you know, resilient high-return business. So, it's our posture is entirely consistent with that objective and we feel very comfortable growing going forward. Source: Nu Holdings Third Quarter Earnings Call

Translation: Nu Holdings' goal is to maximize income instead of trying to keep potential losses due to defaults low. Management is likely becoming more aggressive with lending because the Brazilian economy rebounded strongly in 2023, and management feels comfortable with the economy's direction moving forward.

Investors should pay attention because the loan and credit portfolio expansion strategy could involve lending to riskier borrowers with either lower credit scores or limited financial history. Since the Brazilian economy has a history of volatility, there is a risk of management miscalculation. If the loan portfolio produces higher-than-expected losses, it could lower profitability margins and weaken Nu's ability to absorb financial losses without becoming insolvent. An unusually high and undesirable default rate might also force management to set aside more provision funds, which is cash on a company's balance sheet designated to cover anticipated future losses. That scenario could reduce the available capital for other growth initiatives.

Despite COO Youssef Lahrech warning investors to expect the NPL numbers to increase, the market may sell off the stock if the number rises too rapidly. In the fourth quarter earnings call and future earnings calls, it is vital to follow management's commentary concerning NPL results, credit quality of borrowers, risk management, and economic conditions to assess the risk of investing in Nu Holdings. During the third quarter earnings call, the company did not provide much information on the specific income levels or credit quality of borrowers where it intends to expand loans. However, I assume some credit expansion will come from upselling or cross-selling credit products to existing customers from which it has collected much data to manage the risk.

The following charts on the image show two NPL numbers that investors should monitor. Nu Holdings uses the 15-90 NPL metric as a leading indicator of whether the loan portfolio will potentially have higher or lower defaults. The 90+ NPL metric is a lagging indicator of the number of loans that have turned sour. The chart below shows how both metrics have trended over time.

Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

Management doesn't guide investors on what NPL to expect and only generally tells investors whether they are comfortable with the numbers. A good portion of the reason management decided they could afford to raise its NPL is that Nubank's numbers compare favorably to the rest of the Brazilian banking industry. For instance, the following chart shows 90+ NPL in different income brackets. The purple line represents Nu's NPL metrics. The gray line represents the Brazilian banking industry. 'MW' means minimum wage, which is R$1,320 monthly as of 2023. Nubank has a superior 90+ NPL across all income bands except for the highest income segment, which is less critical since wealthier individuals have lower default rates. However, the digital bank has a significant advantage in the lower income brackets, where default rates for the Brazilian banking industry are much higher than those of Nu Holdings.

Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

During the third quarter earnings call, Nu Holdings' management also explained that when it originates loans, it front-loads credit provisions to cover potential future losses from the new loans. When it increased the loans it originated in the third quarter, it also increased its credit loss allowance to $628 million, in line with the increased loan originations. Despite these higher loan provisions, Nu's risk-adjusted net interest margin ("NIM") reached a new all-time high of 9.0%, indicating that although the bank set aside more money for potential losses due to loan growth, its profitability increased, a positive, which the following chart shows.

Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

The following image shows the strength of Nu Holdings Capital and Liquidity positions. The bar chart on the left indicates that Nu Pagamentos S.A., the principal operating subsidiary of Nu Holdings and the back end of the consumer-facing portion of the Brazilian Nubank platform, has a $0.08 billion cash cushion over its Brazilian Central Bank-mandated minimum capital adequacy ratio of 6.75%, which is $1.4 billion. This cash cushion also exceeds the Brazilian Central Bank's planned minimum capital adequacy ratio increase to 10.5% in 2025. Nu Holdings has an additional $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents at the holding company level, around two times its Brazilian operating subsidiary's capital. It can distribute plenty of money to any of the three operating subsidiaries in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia when necessary. Next, the bar chart to the right shows that Nubank has a loan-to-deposit ratio ("LDR") of 35%.

Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

When a bank has an LDR of 100%, it loans all the money it takes in deposits. The higher a bank's LDR, the higher potential loan interest income the bank can produce, and on the risk side, the greater exposure for potential loan defaults. Historically, Nubank has maintained a much lower LDR ratio than the top Brazilian banks. For instance, according to Fitch Ratings, the four largest Brazilian commercial banks had an LDR of 98% in the third quarter of 2022. In contrast, Nubank had an LDR of 25% in the same period. The disparity in LDR might stem from large Brazilian banks historically catering to the wealthy and Nubank's initial focus of serving the unbanked and underbanked, which have poor to non-existent credit ratings and have the potential for much higher defaults. Management was probably prudent to start its loan portfolio with a low LDR and comfortably expand it over time.

The following image shows Nu Holdings' loan portfolio, which includes credit cards and personal loans. Note that the credit card Interest-Earning Portfolio ("IEP"), which is a credit portfolio where Nu accrues interest, was the fastest growing credit product, up 100% year-over-year on an FXN basis in the third quarter of 2023. Personal loans are growing 48% year-over-year on an FXN basis. Pay attention to these growth rates in future quarters. Suppose you see the loan portfolio growth rate deteriorate, the credit loss provisions rise rapidly, and at the same time, 15-90 NPL rates spike; that may be an indication that Nu's loan portfolio is deteriorating, management is becoming more cautious, and the risk of investing in the company has gone up.

Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

Nu Holdings investors should also monitor deposit growth. Deposit growth is the lifeblood of banks, as deposits such as savings accounts and checking accounts are often the primary source fueling a core business of lending money. Banks generate income by attracting deposits from customers by paying an attractive interest rate on the deposits and lending that money at higher interest rates. The difference between the deposit interest rates the bank pays out and the interest rate on a loan it receives is its Net Interest Income, recorded in the interest-bearing portion of the operating results. If bank deposits fail to grow, it can crimp the ability of a bank to lend money and indicate other potential problems. Alternatively, deposit growth is generally a good thing and can increase the ability of the bank to originate more loans. The following chart shows two favorable trends. First, deposits grew 26% year-over-year on a FXN basis in the third quarter of 2023. Second, the Cost of Funding as a % of CDI (C"ertificado de Depósito Interbancário") is 80%, a level which enables Nu to offer competitive lending rates and widen its funding advantage over both incumbent banks and other fintechs. The CDI is the Brazilian interbank deposit rate or the interest rate at which banks lend and borrow short-term funds from each other.

Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

Lastly, one warning about investing in banks: never put a bank investment on automatic pilot. If this is your first time investing in a bank, be aware that a bank's loan, capital position, or liquidity can rapidly deteriorate. For instance, when U.S.-based SVB Bank failed in 2023, the bank went from solvent to insolvent within days. Still, there were warning signs of potential trouble several months before the collapse. With banks, it is prudent to monitor the fundamentals and sell if you are uncomfortable when metrics trend in the wrong direction, as bank failures like SVB and others over the years show that management may not give advanced warning if something is wrong, likely to prevent a bank run and seal a terrible fate in stone.

While Nu Holdings has a high potential upside, investors should understand before investing that it is a somewhat experimental financial institution operating in Latin America. U.S. investors and analysts may fail to fully comprehend the dynamics of the banking system, politics, and economy in the countries Nu Holdings operates. If you decide to invest in the stock, monitoring the above metrics I highlighted in this section at a bare minimum is advisable.

An early-stage company

One thing to note about Nu Holdings is that the company has only become GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) profitable in 2023 and is not consistently free-cash-flow ("FCF") positive.

Nu Holdings is an early-stage company, meaning it has yet to show that it can consistently produce bottom line GAAP profitability and remain FCF positive. Early-stage companies often have a higher risk, and the market can have difficulty valuing them because of a lack of a consistent track record of profitability. Therefore, some critics will call this company overvalued because they don't believe Nu Holdings will hit its future earnings estimates. If you are a non-believer that this company can consistently become profitable and rapidly grow profitability and FCF, it may be best to avoid this stock. However, there are reasons to believe in the company. CEO Velez said on the company's third-quarter earnings call:

We believe our current level of profitability already positions us ahead of most traditional incumbent banks in the Latin American region. It's worth noting that we have achieved this remarkable result even as Mexico and Colombia continue to be in the early stages of investments, and we believe NU maintains a considerably larger capital base compared to our peers. Source: Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Some may not like that the company's consolidated earnings and FCF results have looked lackluster over the last year. These perceived underwhelming results are because of Nu's heavy investments in Mexico and Colombia. Alternatively, Nu Holdings' more mature Brazilian operations are profitable and produce cash. If you believe that the company can replicate its Brazilian business model in Mexico and Colombia, you should be excited about this company. Let's look at its business model.

Nu Holdings' value-creating model shows success

One reason I continue to favor this stock despite the risks is that the company has developed a business model that looks like it successfully disrupted the traditional banking industry in Brazil and is starting to do the same in Mexico and Colombia, a market that Nu Holdings management estimates will have a market value of around $1 trillion by 2025.

If you read the company's 2022 20-F, which is its annual report, it states:

We are in the early stages of technology companies revolutionizing a broad range of services by putting the customer at the center of their strategies and architecting experiences based on mobile-first and cloud-based models. We believe that new technology-driven companies can capture market share from legacy providers across all industries, expand the size of addressable opportunities and operate with superior economics. We also believe there is a significant opportunity to use the latest technologies and business practices to create new and more user-friendly experiences for individual consumers and SMEs [small and medium enterprises] that are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering and human. Source: Nu Holdings 2022 20-F

Nu Holdings started in 2013 and is among the early innovators in fintech technology in Brazil, along with Mercado Pago, a subsidiary of MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). It started with a mission to provide better and more affordable service than Brazil's traditional big banks, and has since branched out to include additional Latin American markets. According to analysts, the population of Latin America is 650 million. Nu Holdings believes most people in this target market are unbanked, underbanked, and disappointed with the banking services of the traditional banking system.

The following image from Nu Holdings' third quarter 2023 earnings presentation shows the elements in the company's self-reinforcing value creation model or growth flywheel that the company used to become the largest global digital bank and the fourth largest bank in Brazil by customers. Management is using the Brazilian segment of the company to fund the replication of its self-reinforcing model in Mexico, Colombia, and eventually beyond.

Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

If you are looking for where Nu Holdings' success begins in the above infinite value creation loop, the starting line is better products and experiences leading to more customers. At least, that is what Nu Holdings Chief Executive Officer David Velez believes. He said the following in the third quarter 2023 earnings call:

The core element of our strategy is very simple. We work extremely hard to make customers love us fanatically as we build what we think are the very best products and services in the markets we operate. This obsession for our customers' experience enables our customer base to expand, both in terms of size and engagement. Source: Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

The company has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 90, one of the highest in the world for a financial services company, which has led to explosive membership growth to nearly 90 million members. Another metric to note in the following image is Nu Holdings' monthly activity rate, an engagement metric that the company defines as "monthly active customers divided by the total number of customers." When Nu Holdings released its fourth quarter 2021 earnings report in February 2022, it only had a monthly activity rate of 76%. As of the third quarter of 2023, its monthly activity rate was 83%. If the company can continue rapidly growing membership and maintain a monthly activity rate above 80%, it portends good things in the future.

Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

Another metric that shows Nu's strategy is working is an increasing ARPAC (average revenue per active customer). The company achieved 18% year-over-year ARPAC growth, reaching $10 monthly, and management believes there is a high potential for further increase. ARPAC growth suggests rising customer engagement and that customers may be using more products and features. Additionally, a rising ARPAC can raise the company's profitability over time.

Lower costs make the infinite loop self-sustaining, which enables Nu to offer attractive rates on loans and deposits. First, let's look at cost-to-serve. Nu defines cost to serve as "the monthly average of the sum of transactional expenses, customer support and operations expenses (sum of these expenses in the period divided by the number of months in the period) divided by the average number of individual active customers during the period (average number of individual active customers is defined as the average of the number of monthly active customers at the beginning of the period measured, and the number of monthly active customers at the end of the period)."

Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

Management believes its cost to serve customers is 85% lower than traditional banks and is one of its most significant differentiating competitive advantages. One company goal is to maintain a cost to serve at or below the $1 level. An increasing ARPAC combined with a cost to serve below $1 equals a robust operating leverage.

Next, another cost metric to look at is the bank efficiency ratio. The following chart shows that Nu Holdings has reduced its efficiency ratio, its non-interest expenses divided by its total income, from an above-industry average of 91.6% in the first quarter of 2021 to an industry-leading 35% as of the third quarter of 2023. According to the consulting company West Monroe, the top 100 banks have a median efficiency ratio of 59%.

Nu Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

The above chart also shows that Nu Holdings is improving its operating leverage, which means that as it grows its top-line revenue, more profits flow to the bottom line.

Valuation and why I think it's a buy

Based on traditional valuation ratios, some believe the market may have overvalued Nu Holdings. Seeking Alpha Quant rates the stock a D-. One solid way to value a bank is by comparing the stock price to the physical assets that the bank can quickly sell -- the price-to-tangible book (P/TBV) ratio.

The following chart compares Nu Holdings and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) on a P/TBV and quarterly year-over-year tangible book value growth. Nu Holdings has a P/TBV ratio of 9.0 compared to U.S.-based fintech bank SoFi Technologies' 2.4. Nu Holdings deserves to trade higher than SoFi, as its Tangible Book Value is growing faster. Still, you might argue that the premium P/TBV ratio it is trading at over SoFi might be too lofty.

Data by YCharts

The following table compares Nu Holdings to several U.S. and Brazil-based fintechs.

Market Cap Revenue Revenue Growth P/S ratio Nu Holdings $47 billion $1,493 million 53% 9.7 Sofi Technologies $7.9 billion $537 million 26% 3.7 StoneCo 5.7 billion $598 million 6% 2.7 PagSeguro $4.3 billion $459 million 0% 2.4 Block, Inc. (SQ) $41 billion $5,620 million 24% 1.9 Click to enlarge

Source: Company earnings reports and YCharts

The above table shows that Nu Holdings is growing revenue much faster than its peers, potentially justifying its premium P/S valuation. The following image shows Nu Holdings' consensus revenue estimates published by Seeking Alpha. Analysts expect top-line revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 26.2% from 2023 to 2026. Therefore, I believe a P/S ratio of 9.7 is reasonable, considering the solid mid-20s revenue growth analysts expect over the next three years.

Seeking Alpha

The following chart shows that Nu Holdings has a forward one-year (2025) price-to-earnings-to-growth ("PEG") ratio of 0.089. Usually, a PEG ratio below one indicates the market has undervalued the stock.

Data by YCharts

A PEG ratio this low also tells me that analysts expect explosive bottom-line earnings-per-share ("EPS") growth over the next few years. The following table from Seeking Alpha shows that analysts expect 66.45%, 49.45%, and 67.10% year-over-year EPS growth in 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively. If Nu Holdings hits those numbers, investors might wistfully look back and think that early 2024 was an ideal time to buy the stock.

Seeking Alpha

When balancing the company's risks of operating in Latin America with the considerable top and bottom-line growth potential of this company over the next several years, I consider the stock fairly valued, meaning that I don't expect the stock to go up 100% in 2024, like it did over the last year. In the near term, Nu Holdings could flat line or even go down as it consolidates gains, and the market continues to observe to see if the company can grow EPS and consistently produce a positive FCF. However, in the long term, Nu Holdings' solid revenue growth combined with its ability to keep costs low and improve operating leverage will likely result in solid EPS growth, potentially exceeding analysts' most optimistic expectations, which is why I recommend a buy for aggressive growth investors.