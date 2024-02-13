dem10/E+ via Getty Images

Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), the quick service diner-style restaurant, has seen a benefit from reduced food inflation, especially in egg and meat prices. It has also enjoyed menu pricing power and a stable consumer. Labor costs, however, continue to weigh.

That said, Denny's stock has really been stuck of late. Perhaps the value is too good to ignore sub-$9, but the upside has been limited, and we see the upside continuing to be limited.

Data by YCharts

We cover a range of stocks and sectors, but are very selective about the restaurant business. The competition is stiff and margins are razor-thin. Denny's aims to provide quality, but quick food at a reasonable cost, but it cannot keep its prices low and maintain its margins. It has had menu pricing power, but consumers are now pushing back on food service menu prices. Food is just so expensive, and feeding a family of 4 in a restaurant is becoming incredibly expensive.

Still, Denny's business has held up, but we remain on the sidelines here. Let us discuss the just reported Q4 earnings.

What to look for with Denny's

When analyzing the restaurant business, we first look for contraction or growth in sales. We also closely monitor comparable sales to gauge the health of a company in this space. Then, expenses, and of course, margins, are key.

Sales fell

In Q4, Denny's delivered a top line showing revenues that fell and missed expectations. Denny's sales were down in Q4 and fell 4.4% from last year. Volumes were strong, but what about our key metric of comparable sales? Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales grew 1.3% compared to a year ago, which was welcomed. This includes a 1.7% increase at domestic franchised restaurants and a 1.2% decrease in same-store sales at company-owned restaurants. So, some mixed results here.

Revenues came in at $115.4 million versus $120.8 million a year ago. This was a disappointing result. We also watch store count. In Q4, Denny's opened 9 franchised restaurants, including 1 international location and 2 Keke's locations. For the year 2023, Denny's opened 32 franchised restaurants, including 11 international locations and 4 Keke locations, and did 22 remodels, including 21 franchised restaurants. So sales are down, what about costs.

Costs weigh on earnings

Here is the real problem. Not only did sales fall, but the costs to generate these revenues continued to be high. Franchise operating margin was $31.5 million, or 51.4% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $31.6 million, or 47.6% a year ago.

The company-operated store margin was just $5.4 million, or 10.0% of company restaurant sales, and this was a decline compared to $6.8 million, or 12.6%, a year ago.

General and administrative expenses also jumped to $19.3 million, compared to $17.0 million a year ago. While there was reduced share-based compensation, a positive, there were higher corporate administrative expenses and deferred compensation valuation adjustments.

So what about earnings? Well, earnings contracted. This is why we are staying on the sidelines. Traders can get in and out long and short, but it is a tough way to make an easy living in our opinion. There just are not enough swings to make it a profitable venture. And we do not see much upside given the lack of earnings growth. Net income was $2.9 million, or $0.05 per share, down sizably from $12.8 million, or $0.22 per share on a GAAP basis. Ouch. If we make adjustments, net income per share was $0.14 compared to $0.18 a year ago. This was a miss of $0.03 per share versus estimates. For the year, we saw just $0.59 in EPS.

Looking deeper, while there is a reasonable valuation, the growth metrics of the company are too weak to justify a purchase. Factor in the renewed volatility in the broader market, and it is just a tough buy here. Further, the balance sheet has some debt, but we like the cash being given back to shareholders through repurchases. The company has $266 million of debt and has drawn down its credit facility by $255 of the $260 million. Net cash burn by operating activities was $12.9 million in the quarter, and Denny's spent $4.5 million on CAPEX. Denny's bought back $16.2 million of stock in Q4 and continues to have $100.4 million remaining on the authorization.

Looking ahead

As we look ahead to 2024, the outlook is mixed. Denny's sees domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales flat to up 3%. It plans to open 40 to 50 new stores, including 12 to 16 new Keke's restaurants, but will be closing several dozen, so it sees a net decline of 10 to 20 stores net. That will impact revenue further. Commodity inflation is still an issue, and the company sees food costs rising up to 2%, but this is less than we saw in the past two years. However, labor inflation will be approximately 4% to 5%.

Putting it together, Denny's Corporation sees EBITDA of $85 to $89 million, up from this year's $81.5 million, which is a positive, but this is very minimal growth. In short, we expect ongoing pressure on the stock.

Take home

There is some value here, but the Denny's Corporation growth is questionable, at best. Single digits for the stock may attract some traders looking for a bounce, but we are also seeing increased market volatility. The restaurant business is tough. We think being on the sidelines here makes sense. There are better opportunities in this space elsewhere.