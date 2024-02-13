Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 13, 2024 5:06 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.04K Followers

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andy Hedberg - Vice President, Investor Relations

Christophe Beck - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Scott Kirkland - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Mulrooney - William Blair

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Seth Weber - Wells Fargo

Josh Spector - UBS

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

John Roberts - Mizuho

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

Rob Hoffman - Bank of America

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Patrick Cunningham - Citi

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Company

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Ecolab Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. This time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

At this time, it is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andy Hedberg, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Hedberg. You may now begin.

Andy Hedberg

Thank you, and hello everyone, and welcome to Ecolab's fourth quarter conference call. With me today are Christophe Beck, Ecolab's Chairman and CEO; and Scott Kirkland, our CFO.

A discussion of our results, along with our earnings release and the slides referencing the quarter results are available on Ecolab’s website at ecolab.com/investor. Please take a moment to read the cautionary statements in these materials, which state that this teleconference and the associated supplemental materials estimates of future performance. These are forward-looking statements, and the actual results could differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are described under the Risk Factors section

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ECL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ECL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.