Hulton Deutsch/Corbis Historical via Getty Images First Majestic stock price, last 3 years (Marketwatch)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is a core holding for many silver bulls, but is it a good investment? Over the last three years, First Majestic's stock price has plummeted from $17.49/share to $4.62/share at the time of writing; a return of -73.6%. Compared to ten years ago, First Majestic is down 58%.

Clearly, investing in First Majestic has not been a profitable venture in the recent past, but with the large drop in share price, is the company now a deep value bargain? Let's start with a quick overview of the company.

First Majestic investor presentation

First Majestic is a gold and silver producer with three Mexican mines in operation, plus an additional three development projects, of which two are in Mexico and one is in Nevada. The Jerritt Canyon mine was acquired in 2021 for US$470M in shares, at which point it was still in production. Subsequently, under First Majestic ownership, Jerritt Canyon produced 69koz of gold in 2021 at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $2048/oz. Unfortunately it didn't get better in 2022 where the expensive acquisition produced 72koz of gold at an AISC of $2745/oz. Keep in mind that there are additional overhead costs on top of the AISC metric.

The poor performance led to First Majestic putting the mine on care and maintenance in early 2023, just 22 months after acquiring it. So they spent $470M buying the mine, operated it at a significant loss for two years and then shut it down. This does not exactly inspire trust in management. Let's move on to financials.

FM income statement, last 5 quarters in CAD (Marketwatch)

The income statement is in CAD, I will be converting to USD for calculations, as is my standard when using the $ sign. With gold and silver trading at relatively lofty prices in recent years, you would think that a significant and established producer like First Majestic would be making a profit, but that has not been the case. While we wait for full year 2023 financials, which are to be released on the 22nd of February, we can look at the recent five quarters to get a sense of the business. Revenue has been steady at a runrate of about $600M/year, which is double the $300M First Majestic reported for 2018. While revenue has grown steadily over the years, the rather important actual earnings are still very much in the red. I wasn't able to extend the picture to include net profit, but pretax income is more accurate anyway, as tax payments have been irregular. Adjusting for the one-off writedown of Jerritt Canyon in the March quarter, you get a relatively stable pre-tax loss of about $23M/quarter, equating to a significant 15% of revenues.

In 2023, First Majestic produced 199koz of gold and 10.3Moz of silver, or 26.9M silver equivalent ounces as they put it in the press release. Even though, it would make more sense to talk about gold equivalent ounces, as the gold/silver revenue split for the first nine months of 2023 was 57%/43% in gold's favor. Nevertheless, dividing the 26.9M AgEq produced in 2023 by the current pre-tax losses of $92M per year, you get $3.42/oz. Silver traded at an average price of $23.5/oz in 2023, so First Majestic would have needed $26.9/oz just to break even, and gold well above $2000/oz. With inflation and lower guided production for 2024, I'm guessing they will need silver to average around $30/oz this year, again just to break even.

Going over the financials, it's worth keeping in mind that even after the stock losing 74% of its value, First Majestic still has a sizeable $1.3B market cap. So to achieve a P/PE (price/pretax earnings) of 7, which might even be generous considering company weighted current average mine life is around six years (125M AgEq reserve, adjusted for recoveries), First Majestic would need to earn $186M pre-tax for 2024. That would require silver to average $38.3/oz in 2024, using the mid point of the company's 2024 guidance of 21.1-23.5M AgEq ounces. The price of silver at the time of writing is $22.8/oz.

With regards to growth opportunities, there doesn't seem to be any immediate plans of increasing production in Mexico from existing assets. Jerritt Canyon is actively being explored, with a plan to restart the mine if successful. But considering its history, I'm not personally expecting a grand slam here. Which leaves me wondering where the growth is coming from to justify current valuation. As far as I know, there has been no guidance signaling significantly lower production cost from existing mines in the future. So it's hard to imagine First Majestic making $1.3B in net profit from existing assets, unless they make a big discovery or silver goes above $40/oz and stays there.

First Majestic balance sheet in USD (First Majestic financial filings)

First Majestic had $138M in cash as of Q3 of last year, and $217M of debt, of which <$1M is due within 12 months. So their balance sheet seems to be reasonably healthy, especially considering the high market cap of the company and its ability to raise funds in the recent past, which is how they pay for operative losses and their modest dividend, which is currently yielding 0.4%.

Total assets of $2B look pretty good, but it's worth keeping in mind that the $1B in mining interest and $406M in PP&E can easily be overestimated considering the state of the business. Valuing assets that have lost money for years and currently generate $92M of pre-tax losses per year at $1.4B seems optimistic. I can't imagine these assets would bring in much more than to pay existing creditors, if a liquidation were to happen, if even that. So I won't prescribe any value to the balance sheet in my valuation of the company.

So what is First Majestic actually worth right now? They consistently lose money, with a significant pre-tax profit margin of -15% and no realistic plan to return to profitability in my opinion, except hoping for higher metal prices. And still, the company is valued at more than twice yearly revenue, which is why they need such a large rally in metal prices to justify their valuation. I would have to assume either silver price goes way up or production costs magically goes way down, to come up with a standard valuation model showing a positive value. While I am personally a gold bull, I'm also by extension bullish on silver as they tend to move together, but for silver or gold to move 50% higher and stay there in the near term just isn't a high probability outcome. It could happen though, just like First Majestic could get lucky and make a big discovery on one of their properties through the drill bit. So the company is not worthless, of course, but I see no reason for market cap to be anywhere near the current level. In my opinion, even a valuation of 0.5 P/S, or $300M, which would require the stock falling another 77%, is generous considering the consistent heavy losses of the business. So I'm going to have to rate First Majestic a strong sell.

Unfortunately, the story of First Majestic is not a one off in the silver space. The market size of silver stocks is very small, yet has a significant retail following. This high demand and low supply of silver stocks is probably a key reason for the high valuations. But even still, First Majestic seems to be extraordinarily overvalued and poorly run compared to its peers.