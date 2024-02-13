Dynatrace: Fundamentals Remain Sound, Reiterate Buy

valentinrussanov

Overview

My recommendation for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is a buy rating as the demand profile remains intact. Contrary to what the headline ARR deceleration suggests, which I believe was the reason for the weak share price performance, I believe fundamentals remain strong. The drop in share price represents another opportunity for investors to buy the stock or size up their position, in my opinion. Note that I previously had a buy rating DT as the business continued to see strong growth momentum, driven by growing adoption of DPS (Dynatrace Platform Subscription) and the positive traction in upselling products. Share price performance after my post in November was very positive, rallying all the way up to $61 at one point, just 10% below my price target.

Recent results & updates

DT 3Q24 revenue grew 22.7% y/y and 4% q/q to $365.1 million, of which $348.3 million was from subscription (25% y/y) and $16.8 million from professional services (-8% y/y). This performance compares very well to consensus expectations for $357.6 million in total revenue, beating growth expectations by 300bps. That said, at constant currency, both subscription and professional services saw a deceleration of 300 points vs. 2Q24. DT also beat on pro-forma EBIT margin, which came in at 28.7%, 190bps above consensus. Lastly, PF EPS saw $0.32, beating consensus expectations of $0.28.

In my opinion, DT 3Q24 performance was great, as it continued to track well above my 22% growth estimate for FY22 (YTD growth tracking at 24.3%). However, the market appears to disagree with my view, as the share price has fallen sharply by ~15% since the results were released. In my view, the cause of this decline was the uncertainty introduced via management ARR growth. Management lowered its organic ARR growth expectations by 100bps, to 18–19% y/y growth vs. the prior expectation of 19–20% y/y growth, which is a pretty huge guide down considering the strong 3Q24 ARR performance (3Q24 21% ARR growth beat FY24 prior guide by 200bps) – suggesting a major sequential slowdown for 4Q24 (estimated at 4%). From a headline perspective, this is indeed worrisome. However, from a fundamental perspective, I don’t see much of an issue. I see this guide as a rather smart move in setting expectations as the timing of the conversion of pipeline to revenue and bookings is getting harder to time, for good reasons. To be specific, management noted that DT is seeing larger and more strategic deals, which can be clearly seen in the pipeline for >$1 million in ACV (annual contract value) deals, which grew 39% year over year in 3Q24. The problem is that because these deals are larger, there is more variability in the timing of their closure. Logically, as these deals move through the relevant departments to get approval, there will be more scrutiny at the higher management level, which might cause some delay in finalizing the deal. As such, I believe it was smart for management to embed more conservatism around the expectation of contribution from these deals for the rest of the year, which is the entirety of the guideline. The important takeaway here is that demand has continued to improve, as management noted that its pipeline continues to grow at a faster pace than its reported ARR growth rate. In my opinion, DT can sustain its strong growth by allocating more resources to its go-to-market strategy, which includes forming partnerships with GSIs (global system integrators), generating demand, and aiming its sales capacity towards the upper end of the Global 15000 to capitalize on vendor consolidation trends.

We are lowering our ARR guidance by 100 basis points from our prior guidance to account for the incremental level of prudence related to the timing of the large strategic deals I just mentioned. We now expect ARR to be $1.485 billion to $1.495. from: 3Q2024 earnings call

Taking a step back and focusing on the broad picture, there are other evidences that the demand environment remains positive:

DT reported very strong LTM net-new ARR that was largely driven by a 113% net-retention rate (high end of management guidance of 112-113%), along with 19% growth in new logo ARR. The total number of new logo adds was about the same as last year, at 209 in 3Q24 compared to 215 in 3Q23. However, the average annual revenue per new logo has increased by 6% to $290.3 from $273.7 in 3Q23. This suggests that DT is successfully attracting higher-quality customers. Additionally, DT is seeing a strong uptake of its Log Management by Grail, with paid customers growing 50% q/q and POCs growing 30% q/q. Further, DT's continued strong DPS adoption is evident as the company added 150 DPS customers in 3Q24, pushing total DPS customers to 400. This translates to a 60% sequential growth, which indicates strong growth momentum. It is evident from this growth momentum that demand is still high. One thing to note here is that while the growth contribution at the group level is not visible today given DPS customers only accounts for a portion of total customers (management comment was more than 10% of total customer base), given the rate of growth, I am expecting to see a larger contribution as DPS adoption increases.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

I believe the current valuation has provided an attractive opportunity for investors to take another bite at the apple or size up their position given the fundamentals have actually improved, contrary to the headline numbers that make it seem as if DT growth is decelerating. According to my updated model, DT is valued at $68.36, representing a 30% increase. The main revision I made to my model is that 100bps increase in FY24 growth to reflect the strong YTD performance, and also 300bps increase in FY25, as I expect a faster growth recovery given that the demand environment remains very positive for DT: ARR/customer growth is growing healthily, pipeline growth is growing faster than ARR growth, larger deals are flowing through the pipeline, and there is strong adoption of DPS.

Logically, as growth accelerates, I think it is only right that the market re-rates the DT valuation upwards. I believe a mean reversion will gradually happen here. DT used to trade at 12.5x forward revenue when it grows at a high of 20%; hence, I assumed DT to trade at 11x (1x below the average) as my growth expectation is 25% in FY25.

Looking at how the share price has moved, it appears that headline sentiment can swing the share price by quite a bit. If a large portion of growth is going to be pushed out into 2CH24 given the variability of deal closures, it might cause near-term growth to be weak, which may put more pressure on the stock.

Summary

I maintain a strong buy rating for DT. My take is that DT's fundamentals remain robust, with 3Q24 revenue exceeding expectations and strong performance in net-new ARR and new logo adds. The market's negative reaction to the conservative adjustment in ARR guidance seems overblown, which I see as an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the current dip in share price. Regarding the ARR guide, I believe it was a prudent approach to guide down due to larger strategic deals' uncertain timing as it resets expectations. Importantly, the demand environment remains positive, supported by healthy pipeline growth and strong adoption of DPS.