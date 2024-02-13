Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.04K Followers

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Luther - Vice President, Investor Relations

John Plant - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ken Giacobbe - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harned - Bernstein

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research

Peter Arment - Baird

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Scott Mikus - Melius Research

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

David Strauss - Barclays

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Howmet Aerospace Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Paul Luther, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Paul Luther

Thank you MJ. Good morning and welcome to the Howmet Aerospace fourth year and full year 2023 results conference call. I'm joined by John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After comments by John and Ken, we will have a question-and-answer session.

I would like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations. You can find factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections listed in today's presentation and earnings press release and in our most recent SEC filings.

In today's presentation references to EBITDA, operating income, and EPS mean adjusted EBITDA excluding special items, adjusted operating income excluding special items, and adjusted EPS excluding special items. These measures are among the non-GAAP financial measures that we've included in our discussion.

Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HWM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HWM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.