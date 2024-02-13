Rodrusoleg

Well, I don't usually delve into biotech/medtech, especially if the company isn't diversified among various products. In my view, there are a lot of risks that I don't have the expertise to anticipate. However, as an investor who appreciates quality and profits, I couldn't ignore Semler (NASDAQ:SMLR). It has a few great traits every investor should appreciate: high ROC above the cost of capital, double-digit top-line growth, a robust balance sheet, and good management with a ton of skin in the game. Despite doubling in price over the last six months, I still think Semler presents an opportunity. It may even be cheap; six months ago, it was probably dirt cheap.

However, this is not a STRONG BUY stock in my view because it carries several risks, including patent expiration, customer dependency, product dependency, and more.

Business & Industry

Semler operates in the cardiovascular testing industry, primarily marketing one main product: QuantaFlo. QuantaFlo is a concise, in-office blood flow assessment tool tailored for healthcare providers to assess a patient's vascular health. This test aids in evaluating blood circulation, particularly for individuals with vascular conditions. Using a sensor clamp placed on either the toe or finger, QuantaFlo emits infrared light, which interacts with red blood cells within the illuminated area. The sensor detects the returning light, and a proprietary software algorithm promptly constructs a blood flow waveform based on this data. The assessment includes both index fingers and both large toes, with approximately 30 seconds dedicated to each digit. Moreover, specific maneuvers can be incorporated to enhance the test and elicit additional insights.

QuantaFlo (SMLR IR)

The product primarily serves to detect Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) in asymptomatic patients who may be at risk of various medical complications, including death. Additionally, it is suitable for diagnosing other cardiovascular diseases. For instance, Semler recently expanded its marketing efforts to include heart dysfunction, a move the company believes holds significant opportunity.

Our launch of QuantaFlo HD to support the diagnosis of heart dysfunction represents a paradigm shift in the industry. This is why introducing QuantaFlo HD to health care providers is one of our main focuses.

Similar to QuantaFlo's approach in Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI) tests, it aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the process.

Unlike symptomatic heart disease, a considerable number of patients have asymptomatic heart disease. However, they are not routinely tested by transthoracic echocardiography, which is the current standard of care. Echo, while reliable is not a screening test. It involves a specialized lab, a trained ultrasonographer and takes about an hour complete, which is impractical for primary care offices or in-home settings. QuantaFlo HD is a simple test that can be performed by a medical aid in usually less than five minutes, and it is clinically proven to provide accurate results. A clinical paper published in the journal of Preventive Medicine earlier this year demonstrated a statistically significant correlation between QuantaFlo HD and echocardiography, again the gold standard to diagnose heart failure.

However, it is important to note that cash flow from this opportunity is still distant, and currently, these are only future possibilities.

While HD sales are showing positive early signs, we expect the market uptake process will take time as it is important for our customers to have clinical protocols in place for those patients testing positive. As we look forward, I’m excited about the possibilities that HD presents for Semler.

Now, let's return to the PAD disease. It represents a substantial TAM with 80 million potential patients. Sufferers face a 21% increased risk of experiencing a heart attack, stroke, hospitalization, or death within one year, resulting in significant annual costs to the U.S. Government. Based on growth rates, there is a rising demand for this product, which offers a more efficient way to identify patients.

Revenue for Semler is divided between fixed recurring payments for the software and variable fees or fees per test based on usage (plus the cost of the sensor), with variable payments growing faster. Another small source of revenue is the product itself, which has shown impressive growth and serves as an indicator for future recurring revenue. Although there hasn't been growth in product numbers, I would be pleased to see this figure increase, as it is an indicator of future software growth.

Equipment revenues remained strong versus historical levels because the majority of our equipment sales are to variable fee customers, we believe it’s a sign of future potential annual growth in the fee-per-test market. KPI's (finchat.io)

Leadership

A very positive aspect of Semler is its leadership. The board collectively holds 30% insider ownership, according to the recent proxy report. This figure may even be higher now, considering there was insider buying back in September, coinciding with the stock's nearly doubled value since then. This "skin in the game" is crucial as it aligns the board's focus with shareholders.

One point to monitor closely is the CEO change earlier this year. The previous CEO, Doug Murphy-Chutorian, has been credited with Semler's success over the last decade. He will remain on the board until at least 2024 and holds a 10% stake in Semler stocks, making his role particularly noteworthy. It would be interesting to see what he will do with his stocks. The new CEO, Wayne T. Pan, has served on the board since 2014 and brings extensive industry experience. While the transition appears promising on paper, changes in leadership always entail some degree of risk.

Activist investor Eric Semler bought into the company. It will be interesting to see what his plans are.

Risks

The first risk I see is the impending patent expiration in December 2027. Given Semler's profitability, I'm sure there are major players preparing to enter the market and capture market share. While this event is a few years away, I consider it a significant risk because, in my view, the technology is not overly complicated and should not pose a substantial challenge for competitors to quickly integrate into the market.

Another risk is customer concentration. Semler Scientific's three largest customers, along with their affiliates, accounted for 36%, 28%, and 11% of third-quarter revenues in 2023. If one of these customers were to decide to switch away from Semler's services for any reason, it could adversely affect revenues. This should be a major focus for the new CEO, in my opinion.

Furthermore, there is the risk of disruption. Since Semler primarily relies on one major product, any innovation in this space could significantly impact the business. Therefore, management's efforts to diversify into additional ventures, such as Insulin Insights, seem prudent.

Finally, as part of our growth strategy, we will explore inorganic growth initiatives to further diversify our product portfolio. We have deep capital allocation expertise with the addition of Eric Semler and Will Chang to our Board of Directors earlier this year.

Numbers & Q3

The growth has been superb for Semler, with a 20% CAGR in the top line over the last five years, and slightly higher growth in the EBIT line. Due to the already high gross margins, we should not expect significant operating leverage. The company has already undergone a 33% reduction in headcount.

growth (finchat.io)

I particularly appreciate the high Return on Capital Employed (ROCE). In my view, alongside revenue growth, it is the most important factor.

ROCE (FinChat.io)

In terms of the balance sheet, Semler has no debt and holds $37 million in cash. The current ratio is above 7, indicating a robust balance sheet.

No dividends are paid, and there are no significant buyback plans. However, in this case, I would be happy to see the money allocated towards mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in an effort to diversify and reduce risk.

Approximately 85% of net income is free cash flow, which is a positive sign, especially considering the company does not heavily utilize stock-based compensation (SBC).

In Q3, revenue grew by 16% year-over-year, while net income increased by 50%, albeit from a lower base in the prior year. Variable fee revenue grew by 28%, continuing its strong growth trajectory.

Valuation

I'm having a hard time valuing Semler, as I can't predict growth rates with a lot of confidence, and management does not provide guidance or targets. I think the best measure of multiple here is the PEG ratio but using it with revenue growth. If I take the past 5 years CAGR of 20% for top-line growth and the current P/E ratio of 19, I'll get a PEG ratio under 1, which in my view is pretty cheap for a business generating high ROCE. If I use analysts' 2024 top-line growth projection of 10% with a NTM P/E of 13, I get a PEG ratio of 1.3. If I use the anticipated EPS growth, the forward PEG will be at a cheap 0.4, which is very rare for such a business.

Moving into the DCF analysis, using analysts' forecasts for the next two years and thereafter assuming 15% top-line growth, a 36% EBIT margin, a 20% tax rate, a WACC of 8.5%, and a terminal growth rate of 2.5%, we have a stock that is 23% undervalued. I actually think the growth rates could be higher, and the terminal rate is low here, but given the risks I mentioned, this provides a good margin of safety.

DCF (FinChat.io) DCF (FinChat.io)

Conclusions

Semler presents a pretty interesting opportunity. The "skin in the game" and the high Return on Capital figures make me consider this opportunity seriously.

However, the risks are bothering me, particularly regarding M&A ventures, as I believe those are critical.

Considering the price, I believe it compensates for those risks. Therefore, I'll attach a BUY rating to the stock.

