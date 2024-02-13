Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FLEX LNG: Quality Fleet, Superior Margins, And Attractive Yields

Feb. 13, 2024 8:08 PM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Stock5 Comments
KD Research
Summary

  • The LNG market seems oversupplied, considering the record-high order book. Going deeper, however, reveals growth potential.
  • FLEX LNG is one of the best ways to play those dynamics. The company has a young fleet equipped with the last generation of power plants.
  • Having a new fleet pays off. FLNG has superior margins, an 81.1% gross margin, and a 76.2% EBITDA margin. FLNG has leveraged its capital structure due to its intensive capital investments.
  • The company trades at 106% P/NAV, which is the highest in its peer group. But let’s not forget that inflationary pressures push tangible asset values higher. I give FLNG a buy rating.

Front view of a big LNG tanker ship traveling with full speed

SHansche

Introduction

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is an enticing investing idea for shipping investors. The company operates in the LNG shipping industry. It has a young fleet equipped with new-generation propulsion plants. FLNG has leveraged its capital structure due to its intensive

KD Research
Comments (5)

Sartre
Yesterday, 8:52 PM
I purchased FLNG 2.25 years ago and so far it has been a decent performer: showing a 15% capitol gain before dividends. This article affirms for me to continue holding FLNG. I like the dividend given my age, 77 years old. Most analysts have an average target price of $31+.
A Pragmatic Investor
Yesterday, 8:50 PM
With U.S. natural gas prices plunging, Europe and Asia are going to want to stock up. Any LNG ships on the spot market; are going to command a premium price.
Good Luck.
Long $FLNG
Yesterday, 8:49 PM
Thank you for the comprehensive article. I have owned for 3 years and like the management, which seems to be very honest and shareholder friendly. The divi is also great and dependable. However, SP has failed to perform and it is down from mid-30s. They got a new analyst buy rating after the most recent ER.
I am holding with fingers crossed.
Yesterday, 8:45 PM
I have been in FLNG for 2-3 yrs now and have nothing but great stuff to say about this company. Every year it seems we get a 4th QTR extra dividend along with the over 10% current divi yield...just picked up some more shares of this gem last week on the dip and will continue to monitor to add additional shares...the LNG space is a battlefield right now and cooler heads will prevail along with FLNG.
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
CLCO's annual yield is higher once you factor four quarters of dividends.
