Thesis

With the latest CPI data out on February 13, 2024 showing inflation rising more than expected for the month, the market is now re-pricing the timing and number of cuts for the year. It is widely known that the last step of the inflation fighting process is the hardest, namely getting back to 2% from low figures:

CPI (True Insights)

Modern economics point out that getting down from 9% inflation prints is fairly straightforward if rates are increased appropriately. However, the last move down to a neutral inflation rate is difficult, and more importantly, non-linear.

In this article, we are going to look at the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) and its risk factors, and derive an opinion on the forward for the name given the current standing in the macrocycle.

The probabilities for cuts are being scaled back

The market loves to get ahead of itself, and after a number of encouraging inflation prints late last year, traders started overwhelmingly pricing for rate cuts as soon as March 2024, which pulled down the entire front end of the yield curve:

Data by YCharts

As economic data came in stronger than expected in terms of unemployment figures and PMIs, with inflation still a concern, the Fed will keep rates higher for longer.

We are of the opinion that the Fed cannot raise rates again this year due to the elections, thus the only available tool left is to purely keep the current rates as they are for longer. We are now seeing Fed Funds pushing back the first rate cut to June 2024:

Meeting Probabilities (CME)

The table above shows market pricing of probabilities, with the blue squares representing the ones over 50%. One can read the above as the market implying a 91.5% probability of no change in March, a 64.6% probability of no change in May, and a 55.2% probability of a cut in June 2024.

IEI is a cornerstone of portfolio construction

IEI offers investors exposure to the intermediate-term portion of the yield curve. The fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between three and seven years, namely the ICE U.S. Treasury 3-7 Year Bond Index.

The best analogy for a retail investor is that IEI is an ETF alternative to buying a 5-year Treasury outright, although the fund will provide for capital gains and constant duration as yields move down. An outright purchase of an individual bond locks in the yield to maturity, and the security will see its duration roll-down every year. Conversely, IEI will represent the constant maturity yield of that point in the curve, and lower rates will translate into capital gains for the fund:

Fund details (Fund Website)

Institutional investors prefer funds like IEI because of their massive liquidity, and ability to help with portfolio construction. The fund currently exposes a 3.96% 30-day SEC yield and has a 4.32 years duration.

The duration component means that 100 bps of lower yields for the 5-year tenor will result in a 4.3% gain in the ETF's price. Lower rates will eventually percolate into the fund and see the 30-day SEC yield for the vehicle move lower.

We can see this lagging effect in the difference between the fund's 12-months trailing yield of 2.48%, and its 30-day SEC yield of 3.96%. The opposite will occur once rates move lower, with the trailing yield being higher than the 30-day SEC one.

5-Year Treasury yields look attractive above 4.2%

The fund derives value from its yield and its potential capital gains. Its capital gains are driven mainly by the 5-year point in the yield curve, and its correlation to Fed Funds:

Fed Funds vs 5-year yields (The Fed)

The blue line in the above graph represents 5-year yields at a constant maturity, while the red line represents Federal Funds. We have also plotted 3-year yields here to get a better sense of correlation.

We can see that 3- and 5-year yields lead during monetary easing cycles. That means the market anticipates Fed cuts and moves ahead of any action by the central bank. We can see this dynamic during the 2007/2009 cycle, as well as during the 2018/2019 cycle.

Currently, after peaking at 5%, 5-year yields have been hovering around 4%, yet again leading the way, and implying almost 150 bps in cuts. We think that is correct, yet the timing is going to be very back-ended in 2024. With the front end of the curve already pricing in what we think is the base case, IEI becomes expensive this year when 5-year yields go significantly below 4%, while the ETF 'cheapens' up when the respective yield goes above 4.2%.

We actually expect 5-year yields to be range bound between 3.9% to 4.5% in 2024, with this range providing for tradeable opportunities. As yields move towards the top of the range, IEI should be bought. Buying IEI with 5-year yields at 4.5% should result in a 12-months total return in excess of 6%. On one hand, we have the SEC yield of 4%, and then a 50 bps move down will result in a duration capital gain of roughly 2%, hence our projected 6% return.

The Seeking Alpha platform has a 'Market Data' tab for bonds, where investors can easily trace the historic yield performance for each tenor in the Treasury curve.

For a true buy and hold investor, the ultimate question when holding IEI is around the new neutral rate, and where that will end up. If the new neutral rate is 2.5%, then expect a positive basis of 50 to 100 bps, which will result in the terminal 5-year yield somewhere in the 3% to 3.5% area. The prospects for very significant capital gains here are therefore more dim than a lower neutral rate of 1.5% or 2%.

Conclusion

IEI is a fixed income exchange-traded fund with over $12 billion in assets. The vehicle offers investors exposure to the intermediate portion of the yield curve, and a 4.32-year duration. The fund's performance is dependent on prevailing yields in the 5-year tenor. After reaching a cyclical high of 5% in October 2023, 5-year yields overshot on the downside on the back of encouraging inflation prints late last year. With the CPI data coming out in February 2024 hotter than expected, we are seeing yields move higher for this tenor, with the 5-year rate now above 4.2%. We think this node will be range-bound until the Fed actually starts cutting, with a 3.9% to 4.5% range in mind. We are buyers of IEI with the 5-year risk-free rate above 4.2%.