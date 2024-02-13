Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.05K Followers

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ron McClurg – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's call will be conducted by the company's Chief Financial Officer, Ron McClurg. Before I turn the call over to Mr. McClurg, I'd like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws with respect to future operations, financial results, events, trends and performance, which are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of today's call or other specified date.

Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. See NeuroOne's financial results press release and SEC filings for information regarding specific risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Except as required by law, NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mr. Ron McClurg, CFO of NeuroOne. Please go ahead, sir.

Ron McClurg

Thank you, operator. Before I begin, I wanted to mention that Dave Rosa, our CEO, had minor surgery, which prevented him from being able to present this afternoon, so I will be handling the call. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we continued to make significant progress on our objectives relating to commercialization and product development. First, I would like to remind the audience of our recent milestone achievement of receiving FDA clearance for our OneRF Ablation System, the first FDA cleared system with an intended use for both recording electrical activity and ablation of nervous tissue utilizing the same device.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NMTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NMTC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.