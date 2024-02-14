NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

The fundamentals of WOSG remain strong. While the retail industry in general is incredibly competitive, WOSG is uniquely placed given its deep industry relationships, expertise, and growing presence in the US which is underpinned by its market-leading position in the UK. Realistically, this will be incredibly difficult to challenge.

While interest in watches has likely peaked in the near-term, interest will continue to grow over time. Importantly, demand remains healthy. Revenue growth is essentially flat, which given the macroeconomic backdrop, is fantastic. We do expect the company to struggle further in 2024, although if margins can remain broadly flat, WOSG can return to its prior trajectory quickly.

Additionally, the Rolex/Bucherer deal heightens the potential for a strategic takeover (as a response), which should be at a considerable premium to its existing share price given the current levels and historical heights.

Underpinning our thesis is a very attractive valuation, which purely reflects sentiment and not fundamentals we feel.

Company description

Watches of Switzerland Group (OTCPK:WOSGF) is a leading luxury watch retailer with operations in the UK and the US. The company offers a wide range of high-end timepieces, jewelry, and associated services.

Share price

We last covered WOSG in Aug23, rating the stock a buy. Since then, the company's share price has declined over 40% and much has happened.

Our timing was poor. 10 days after we published, Rolex announced it would be acquiring Bucherer, contributing to a complete switch in sentiment, which was followed by difficult financial results.

We will explore WOSG's recent performance alongside our initial thesis, to assess if the company remains a buy at its lower share price.

Commercial analysis

Presented above are WOSG's financial results on a half-year basis, as is reporting customs in the UK.

In its most recent half-year, WOSG's revenue declined by (1)%, the first drawdown experienced outside of Covid-19. This marks a noticeable slowdown following an impressive decade of expansion, with a CAGR of +16% and linearity of 0.9 since FY14. This slowdown has continued into Q3, where Management's flash trading revealed a reported decline of (3)%.

The decline is a reflection of current economic conditions. While the watch industry has experienced an impressive run (see our prior analysis for further information), it has noticeably corrected as the current interest rate / inflationary environment bites. This is an issue that is subsiding economically, although its compounding effect on discretionary income / wealth has only recently reached the luxury segment. Management has also highlighted that its UK performance continues to struggle due to minimal return of tourist spending due to the lack of VAT-free shopping. This said, it is believed market share continues to grow.

The key for us is that the first-hand Watch industry remains robust, despite suggestions from others to the contrary. WOSG experienced growth of +1% in its Watches segment during Q3 and 0% in H1, this is not a correction/collapse in our view. While grey market prices continue to decline, consumers are still interested in acquiring the watches they covet, particularly the in-demand pieces from Rolex et al.

Additionally, there has been a suggestion that consumers are trending toward buying watches directly from brands rather than retailers. We are not convinced by this. Consumers want to deal with retailers due to the ability to get allocated popular watches. Many have purchased watches and jewelry they do not want to get a Rolex Daytona or GMT. This will not change.

Beyond this, and looking more long-term, WOSG is still experiencing strong growth in the US (+11% H1, +3% Q3), despite negative currency swings. This is driven by positive brand development, alongside the opening of showrooms across the country. Further, it is making similar moves in Europe and consolidating its stranglehold over the UK industry.

Furthermore, the company's margins have broadly remained flat, with EBITDA only down 1ppt. Given the drawdown experienced in Jewelry in particular, which boasts strong margins, this is a good performance in our view. This reflects an unwillingness to discount and a well-navigated tightrope by Management. Discretionary spending is down and economic conditions are uncertain. Not to mention, WOSG is a retailer and thus is cyclical. Markets can become overly concerned by slowdowns from businesses that have almost no ability to avoid it. What is more important to us is protecting downside risk so that once conditions improve, WOSG can quickly race ahead again, which appears to be the case. Margin remain solid and negative growth remains within ~(5)% implying market share is not being impacted materially.

Whilst a slowdown is problematic, this is wholly attributable to market conditions. Management continues to execute on underlying growth and is protecting margins to the extent possible. Cyclicality is a natural downside of the business but will subside.

Other commercial considerations

Rolex announced the acquisition of Bucherer in Aug23, sending shockwaves around the Watch industry. Initial fears were that Rolex would move all stock to Bucherer, replacing its existing retailer network. The company has refuted these claims, stating customers should expect a minimal difference.

We are of the belief, at least initially, that nothing will in fact change. Rolex entering the retail industry allows it to protect its distribution, maintain quality, and allow it to enhance the experience provided to customers.

If it were to cut out other retailers, the likely response would be for other Watch brands to pull their stock from Bucherer, out of fear their products will be given a secondary status to Rolex.

The Watch industry notoriously moves slowly and so this "at least initially" we suggest means the coming decade at a minimum in our view. Beyond this, it is hard to see Rolex not favor Bucherer in some way, be it allocation of popular models or quantity of allocation.

This said, we believe WOSG is well positioned from a more holistic perspective. Firstly, its continued penetration in the US will quickly make it too big to ignore. Rolex cannot afford to exclude WOSG in the UK already (Bucherer has a limited presence), and this could soon be the case in the US.

Secondly, other Watch brands will respond to this. It is likely they will deepen their relationship with WOSG, which means Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) and Swatch (OTCPK:SWGAY) primarily, which both in combination control a double-digit share of the Swiss watch industry. The potential for a takeover of WOSG, or a minority ownership stake appears high in our view.

Economic & External Consideration

We expect economic conditions to remain difficult in 2024, albeit rates should begin to decline in the second-half of the year. Europe will likely lag behind the US in this regard, although has scope to close the gap in 2025.

For this reason, we could see flat/declining revenue continuing in the coming ~2 quarters. We see this as an opportunity if sentiment remains low, particularly if margins continue to be stable.

Margins

Having already discussed WOSG's recent margin development, the question becomes what its normalized level can be. Despite a period of consistent gains, we believe WOSG will now experience a stabilization at its existing level (EBITDA-M ~12-14%).

The reason for this its fundamental restrictions as a retailer. The company can only extract a certain amount from each unit sale. As we have seen recently, when a large amount of the luxury watches it is selling are at RRP, it can achieve an EBITDA-M of 14%. Realistically, as interest in luxury watches cools, more discounting will be required. This will likely be offset by reduced investment into growth in the US, however, broadly landing net neutral in our view.

Balance sheet & cash flows

WOSG's returns must be contextualized. Even if growth declines to single digits going forward, it is still generating a return on capital of >20% while being reasonably financed. This should allow for consistent returns to shareholders.

Outlook

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting strong growth in the coming years, following flat growth in FY24F. Alongside this, margins are expected to stabilize in the region of 13-15%.

We concur with these forecasts, although are hesitant to suggest growth will be positive in FY24F. Further visibility is required, albeit is not wholly important to its long-term potential.

Industry analysis

Presented above is a comparison of WOSG's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (19 companies).

Despite the decline in its recent performance, WOSG continues to materially outperform its peers. The company has comfortably higher margins, allowing for a superior return on capital, while beating on growth.

Valuation

WOSG is currently trading at 7x LTM EBITDA and 5x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

WOSG's valuation is completely disjointed from its current financial performance. Investors are pricing in an implosion, which does not appear to be the case. The company is trading at a ~100-134% discount to its historical average EBITDA multiple, and a ~100-116% discount to its peers. The key for us is the comparison to its peers. The discount is far too large in our view and there is limited reason for it.

As the following illustrates and as we would expect, its share price broadly tracks FCF/EBITDA per share. This became disjointed initially due to the post-pandemic boom but has now flipped. This reiterates the discount observed.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Greater than expected decline in revenue growth or margins.

Negative FX swings as a greater portion of revenue is generated in non-GBP currencies.

Final thoughts

While the timing of our prior coverage was not ideal, and we were slightly naive to the influence of investor sentiment, we do believe the thesis for WOSG remains strong and is now available at a considerable discount.

The company is trading at a NTM FCF yield of ~12%, while having a strong market presence in both the US and UK and unrivaled relationships in the industry. The downside is somewhat protected by the potential for a takeover, be it Richemont, Swatch, or even LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF).

