Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Watches of Switzerland: The Sentiment Is Wrong, The Company Can Win Long Term

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • WOSG’s revenue growth has turned negative but only slightly so. We believe this is wholly driven by economic conditions, with its fundamental position still strong.
  • The company has seen limited margin erosion, positioning it well for when growth returns. When compared to its peers, WOSG generates significantly better returns.
  • Rolex’s acquisition of Bucherer is not overly concerning, yet. While Rolex promises business-as-usual, decisions by its competitors should protect WOSG.
  • We expect long-term value from its expansion into the US, superior unit economics vs. peers, and the growing interest in watches.
  • WOSG is trading at an FCF yield of ~12% and 5x NTM EBITDA, a valuation which does not reflect the fundamental reality of the company.

Switzerland Financial Institutions And Luxury Market

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • The fundamentals of WOSG remain strong. While the retail industry in general is incredibly competitive, WOSG is uniquely placed given its deep industry relationships, expertise, and growing presence in the US which is

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.95K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WOSGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WOSGF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WOSGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.