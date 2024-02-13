Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Star Bulk Carriers Ended FY 2023 On A High Note

Feb. 13, 2024 10:34 PM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock
Summary

  • Star Bulk Carriers reported Q4 financial results with adjusted EPS of $0.73 and an average time charter equivalent rate of $18,296 per day per vessel.
  • SBLK paid a dividend of $0.45 per share, a significant increase from the previous quarter.
  • The merger deal with Eagle Bulk is expected to be completed in April 2024, with SBLK shareholders owning about 71% of the company's common stock.
  • Favorable supply/demand dynamics should deliver higher earnings in the next couple of years.

Ship Sailing Detroit Canal in Usa

1001slide/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Before Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) released its Q3 financial results last year, we took stock and shared our view on what we expected from them.

We had estimated that they would earn on

This article was written by

Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBLK, SFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

b
bluesblues
Yesterday, 10:48 PM
Comments (54)
Nice read, it appears they got a good deal on eagle bulk I think this should be trading about 28 to 32 dollars in about 18 months or less
