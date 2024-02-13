1001slide/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Before Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) released its Q3 financial results last year, we took stock and shared our view on what we expected from them.

We had estimated that they would earn on average $14,081 per day per vessel, and they came in roughly one thousand dollars above this.

Fast-forward and we now have Q4 results and FY 2023 numbers just released.

Let us look at how they compare and whether our line of Buy stance can remain.

Latest Financial Results

In Q4 of 2023, SBLK delivered adjusted EPS of $0.73 with an average Time Charter Equivalent rate of $18,296 per day per vessel. From this, they have declared a dividend of $0.45 per share.

This is a big step up from the adjusted EPS of just $0.34 and the average TCE of just $15.068 in Q3 of 2023.

SBLK's quarterly average TCE (Data from SBLK. Graph by author)

In Q3, they also chose to deviate from their dividend policy of distributing surplus cash over a defined target, by paying out only $0.22 in dividends.

This must be seen in conjunction with their large buyback just being completed. A cancellation of as many as 20 million shares means they, as of 12th February 2024, have 84 million shares outstanding. Bear in mind that they had 102.8 million shares outstanding at the end of 2022.

Shareholders have still benefitted greatly, even with the lower dividend in Q3.

EPS for the FY 2023 was $1.76 which gives us a P/E of 13 based on a share price of $23.00

That is still fairly attractive.

SBLK's balance sheet is healthy. Assets, mainly consisting of cash and vessels, stood at $3.08 billion. Total liabilities stood at $1.12 billion. A leverage of 36% is quite comfortable. This needs to be assessed in combination with the average age of the fleet, which is about 10.5 years old. Dry bulk vessels generally trade until they hit the age of 20 to 23 years old, depending on their maintenance and market conditions. With a fleet as large as that of SBLK's fleet of 122 vessels, there is a constant need to replace a part of the fleet each year.

In 2023, they sold 17 vessels and received insurance proceeds from one vessel. In total, they received $366 million from this.

So far, this year, they have agreed to sell two Capesize vessels. They are the "Big Bang" built in 2007 and the "Pantagruel", which was built in 2004. The combined gross proceeds from these two sales are expected to be $36.6 million.

They have been reluctant to order many newbuildings, mostly because it is not clear what kind of fuel will be the optimal solution going forward. However, they do have on order 5 Kamsarmax vessels of 82,000 dwt., from Qingdao Shipyard in China.

In addition, they have already taken delivery of 3 Kamsarmax vessels on time-charter this year, with 4 more to come throughout the year. Six of these are newbuildings. They are chartered in for a period of a minimum of seven years.

Merger Deal With Eagle Bulk

The merger with Eagle Bulk is expected to be completed on or about the 8th of April 2024.

Eagle Bulk owns 52 Supramax vessels with an average age of 10 years old. All of them are scrubber-fitted, except for just two vessels.

The merger is an all-stock transaction where the shareowners of Eagle Bulk shall receive 2.6211 shares in SBLK, which is expected to issue about 33.8 million shares. This means that the pre-merger SBLK shareholders will own about 71% and the former Eagle shareholders will own the balance 29% of the company's common stock on a fully diluted basis.

As Eagle Bulk also had a low financial leverage, SBLK's leverage is expected to remain at around 37% after the merger.

We like the transactions as we are quite optimistic about the Supramax size ships. If we look at the last year, they have often outperformed the larger vessels. There is, however, as we pointed out in our last article on SFL, a large diversion in earnings between the Atlantic and the Pacific oceans.

SBLK does seem to have a good mix of Supramax vessels in both hemispheres.

Market development

Seasonality is to be expected in the drybulk shipping market. Agri products are harvested at different times in the various countries. Monson and rain also affect the markets, as many commodities cannot be loaded or discharged during rain.

On top of this, you have stocking and destocking of certain commodities and lower demand for coal when there is less demand from coal-fired power plants.

All this leads to the volatility in the market throughout the year.

We are writing this article, while Singapore, our place of residence, is celebrating Chinese New Year. Here it is only a few days off, but in China, it is not unusual to have two weeks off, due to long-distance travelling for workers. That means that activity slows down. Shipping companies need to adjust the arrival of the ships so that they do not clash with this holiday. As such, you will see rates lower at the beginning of the year.

BDI - 7 Feb 2024 (SA)

However, we see a fairly robust market for this time of the year.

As a reminder, the BDI was only 603 on the 7th of February last year. Uncertainties around sending ships through the Suez Canal are one reason, but not the only factor.

We have seen strong volumes of cargo flowing into China and India.

Allied Shipbrokers just pointed out in their recent market report, that:

The main squeeze on supply however, was the gear up in Atlantic demand was strong as the number of vessels in the region decreased. In particular, December iron ore exports rose 19% (+6m MT) ex-Brazil and 11% (+8m MT) ex-Australia, while monthly bauxite exports (predominantly from Guinea) reached a YTD high."

Conclusion

Many investors are attracted to this sector as it has companies that now distribute a large part of their earnings.

The present dividend yield for SBLK is not particularly great, bearing in mind the lack of dividend safety. Currently, it is 6.17% on a TTM basis. However, we do believe that better earnings are set to come, once the low supply of new tonnage starts to affect supply/demand dynamics.

Fundamentals for many shipping sectors look promising. At this moment in time, we do like dry bulk, tankers (both dirty and clean). Pure car carriers also look attractive.

We are not particularly keen on container vessels. They are presently being "saved by the bell" from a large oversupply due to the problems in the Red Sea. However, that situation could change as quickly as it evolved, leaving liner companies with falling rates returning.

SBLK, on the other hand, should be doing quite well with their growing dry bulk fleet.

Since our previous Buy stance, the share price is up 25%. We still believe there is more good news to come from this company, and as such our Buy stance stays intact.