Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) manufactures personal care products. EPC recently announced its Q1 FY24 results. I will review its results in this report. EPC doesn't seem to be a great bargain right now. After considering its future growth expectations, technical chart, and valuation, I am assigning a hold on EPC.

Financial Analysis

EPC recently posted its Q1 FY24 results. The net sales for Q1 FY24 were $488.9 million, a rise of 4.2% compared to Q1 FY23. Its wet shave and sun and skin care segments experienced growth, which was the major reason behind the sales rise. The sales from the wet shave segment grew 9.6% in Q1 FY24 compared to Q1 FY23. The major reason for the sales rise in this segment was higher pricing across the international market. The sales from the Sun and Skin Care segment grew by 2.2% in Q1 FY24 compared to Q1 FY23. The growth in its sun care products in North America and international markets was the major reason behind the sales rise. Its operating income margin for Q1 FY24 was 5.3%, which was 6.8% in Q1 FY23. Higher advertisement and SG&A expenses affected the margin.

The net earnings for Q1 FY24 were $4.8 million, which was $12.4 million in Q1 FY23. The performance of EPC was decent in this quarter. It performed well in international markets, but its performance in North America was a matter of concern. Its organic growth and volumes were down in North America, but it was high pricing that offset most of the headwinds. However, if the growth trend remains the same in North America, then the company's overall growth can be hampered. The guidance suggests that management is expecting weakness in the North American market in FY24. Its FY24 sales guidance is around $2.3 billion, which is 2% higher than FY23 sales. So, the low growth expectations can affect its share price growth.

Technical Analysis

EPC is trading at $39.4. It has done well in the recent times. Its stock price has risen over 15% in the last 45 days. However, I think there are a few obstacles that may present difficulties for the stock. The stock price is nearing an important resistance zone of $41. The last time it touched $41 was in July 2023, and after touching that level, it fell around 17%. So, sellers are active around this level. Hence, I would advise entering the stock only if it breaks $41 and gives a closing above it. The candle should close above the $41 level because last time, the price crossed $41, but it didn't give a closing above it. So, one should only think of going long once the weekly candle closes above $41. In addition, its 200 EMA is around $40, so the 200 EMA can act as a resistance for the stock. Hence, I think one should avoid it at the current level.

Should One Invest In EPC?

The management is expecting low sales growth in FY24, and I think weakness in the North American market is one of the main reasons behind this. So, its stock price might not benefit from the low growth expectations. Not only the stock price, but I think its valuation will also be affected by this. Currently, EPC is trading at a P/E [FWD] ratio of 14.17x, which is higher than its five-year average of 13.18x. So, considering the future growth expectations, I think EPC's valuation is on the higher side. In addition, its long-term debt increased by 6.7% in Q1 FY24 compared to Q4 FY23. So, the higher debt will have an impact on its profitability, which will impact its EPS in the coming quarters. So, considering these factors, I think EPC doesn't seem to be a great buy now. Hence, I assign a hold rating on EPC.

Risk

Walmart is their biggest client, making up roughly 19.4% of their net sales in the fiscal year 2023, along with its subsidiaries. They typically don't have supply agreements or minimum purchase requirements. Thus, sales to their top clients are typically made by purchase orders. These clients may, therefore, discontinue making as many purchases from them at any time. Its sales and profitability would suffer if any of its top clients were to disappear or see a significant decline in the number of purchases they made. A higher concentration of store customers may lead to fewer sales channels for their goods and more demands for pricing and negotiation strategies.

Bottom Line

EPC's first quarter showed decent sales growth, but the future growth expectations are stagnant, which is a matter of concern because it is currently trading at a premium valuation, and considering the growth expectations, it doesn't seem to be a great buy right now. So, considering all the factors, I assign a hold rating on EPC.