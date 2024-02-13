Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AIER's Everyday Price Index Rises 0.52 Percent In January 2024

Summary

  • The AIER Everyday Price Index rose 0.52 percent to 284.8 in January 2024.
  • Headline CPI rose 3.1 percent from January 2023 to January 2024, higher than expectations for a 2.9 percent reading.
  • The January 2024 CPI report highlights the challenges of returning inflation to the Fed's target range and suggests a bumpy road ahead.

Stock market down

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

By Peter C. Earle

The AIER Everyday Price Index (EPI) rose 0.52 percent to 284.8 in January 2024. It was the largest percent change since August 2023, and brings the year-over-year EPI change to 1.45 percent.

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

