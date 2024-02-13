True North Commercial REIT: Navigating Through Turbulence To Uncover Investment Gold

Oscar Wong/Moment via Getty Images

The True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:TNT.UN:CA, OTC:TUERF) ("True North") is significantly beaten up in the past year driven by the downturn in the office real estate sector. However, I believe that the market overreacted significantly on True North as True North still positions itself as an excellent office real estate operator in Canada with solid tenants and with its AFFO payout ratio at all-time low. Once True North REIT restarts its dividend distribution in March or April 2024, I believe that there should be a major re-alignment on its stock price. As a result, True North REIT, at its current valuation, presents a fantastic opportunity for prospective investors to scoop up shares at a discount anticipating some significant uptick in value in the near future.

Introduction

True North is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust ("REIT") established in Ontario, Canada in 2012. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada.

How True North Was Beaten Up By the Market

This significant collapse on stock price started on February 24, 2023 when True North announced that it was going to be late on releasing Q4 2022 financial results. Usually, releasing financial reports late corresponds to bad news.

Indeed, on March 13, 2023, True North announced this anticipated bad news that it was going to cut 50% of its dividend distribution. Stock price collapsed from $33 per share to $20 per share. Please keep in mind that the stock prices referenced here already took the 5.75:1 unit consolidation into consideration to compare properly unless other specified.

Analyst, Trapping Value, had a great point that it takes some time for the share price to hit the bottom such as Inovalis REIT.

The sentiment on True North became so bad that the stock price eventually fell to the low of $7.36 per share on November 20, 2023. On November 23, True North had to consolidate shares 5:75:1. Otherwise, the share price would have been below $1 per share. Although TSX doesn't have a specific minimum share price to maintain listing similar to NYSE, having share price below $1 per share does risk True North to be delisted from TSX.

True North's share price has declined over 70% since February 2023. Currently, True North's share price is trading at $9 per share as of February 9, 2024.

While True North cut its dividend distribution by 50%, why is that the market punished True North with a 70% stock price decline? I believe that the market overreacted. With minimal coverage on this stock, the market didn't look at the business fundamentals at True North and what's about to come.

I will lay out a few key points below on why I believe True North still has solid business fundamentals.

Public Sector Employers as Tenants

True North has always been very focused on being the go-to landlord for the Canadian government. Public sector employers make up as high as 70% of True North's leasing revenue in 2013.

Today, True North's tenant mix is more diversified and includes more credit-rated private sector employers such as General Motors.

Although the Canadian government still makes up 39% of True North's leasing revenue, private sector employers also contribute 39% of True North's leasing revenue for Q3 2023.

Even though the public sector employers had a hard time convincing its employees to fully come back to the office, public sector employers do have a hard stance against employees working fully remotely and have the intention to bring employees back to the office more and gradually.

In addition, employment in the public sector is very strong. On a year-over-year basis in January 2024, the public sector in total added over 174,000 jobs or about 4.1% increase, significantly stronger than the private sector.

To put in perspective, employees that work in the public sector account for over 20% of employed Canadians or 1 in 5 workers in Canada works for the public sector.

As a result, I am fairly optimistic on True North's ability to continue leasing to the public sector employers in Canada that has minimal credit risk and long lease term.

Strong Financials

After the 50% cut on dividend distribution, for Q3 2023, True North reported $32.79 million in revenue, a 10% decline compared to Q3 2022 revenue of $36.68 million. Despite the decline in revenue and increase in finance costs due to the renewed mortgages at a higher interest rate, True North's net income before the various fair value adjustments was still at $6.67 million, a whopping profit margin of 20%. 20% profit margin would be quite nice for any individuals investing in real estate.

In addition, True North generated $16.57 million cash from operations in Q3 2023. After deducting $5.84 million in existing mortgage principal payments and $8.29 financing costs, True North still generated about $2.44 million cash from existing properties in Q3 2023.

Compared to Q1 2023, True North's occupancy actually has increased from 91% to 93%, slowly catching up to the occupancy rate back in 2019 of 97%.

In addition, AFFO Payout Ratio for Q3 2023 actually was only 69% considering the $ 0.1423 (considering the share consolidation) per unit monthly distribution. It has improved significantly from the worst of its days in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023 of 110% AFFO Payout Ratio. Usually, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, True North's AFFO Payout Ratio was usually at about 100%.

While True North has fully paused on its dividend distribution starting November 2023, True North has continued using the equivalent amount of cash by repurchasing its shares since November 15, 2023. At the current share price of $9.0 per share, if True North were to re-start the dividend distribution of $0.1423, it equals to a yield of 18.9%. Naturally, the share price will increase to bring the yield to about 10% more in line with other similar office REITs.

Interest Rate Trending

While True North's financing costs have increased in the past several quarters, I believe that the additional increase in financing costs will be less significant to True North's operations.

For 2024, about 12.8% of total mortgages will mature. These mortgages bear an interest rate of 4.22%, which is not much different with the expected fixed mortgage rates for 2024 given that the Consensus is for the target for the overnight rate to end 2024 over 100 basis points below its current level.

Similarly, 5-year Bank of Canada bond yield is expected to decline as well in 2024.

For the mortgages to mature in 2025 and beyond, the impact will be less negative. For example, when the mortgages mature in 2027, the impact should be more positive for True North as those mortgages bear a 5.13% interest rate and the fixed mortgage rate in 2027 is expected to be lower than 5.13%.

Risk Factors

While the business fundamentals and the interest rate trend point toward a bright future for True North, there are risk factors to consider.

True North's liquidity is quite tight at the moment. On September 30, 2023, True North only had $6.4 million cash in hand while its accounts payable balance was at $38.2 million. How its leadership team manages the timing of cash flow is critical in the next 3 months to bring True North back on track. However, I am not overly concerned as True North does generate significant cash from operations.

Although Canada's immigration policy to restrict international students is not going to have an impact immediately on True North, it may have some impact in the 3-5 year term.

International students in Canada typically can receive a work permit after graduation for about 3 years. While professionals with some work experiences are more likely to be able to work partially or fully remotely, international students after graduation are primarily going to work from offices. Having a smaller pool of international students to work after graduation means less office space required by public sector and private sector employers in the near term. This wave of international students being impacted will only graduate 3-4 years from now. That is why the impact may be felt in the near term, but not immediate.

Valuation

True North's current market capitalization is only $144 million. When considering the quarterly net profits before fair value adjustments of $6.67 million, that puts True North's PE ratio at only 5.4. That is extremely conservative provided that True North's weighted average lease term is about 4.4 years as of September 30, 2023.

True North's incredible business fundamentals can also been seen when looking at its cash flow from a valuation perspective. In 2022, despite the downturn, True North generated $103 million cash from operations. After paying cash interest of $28.8 million, True North still had $74.2 million cash from operations to pay its unitholders, pay down mortgages and invest in its property portfolio. The current market capitalization reflects only 2 times of annual cash generated from operations after interest.

In addition, there is a significant gap between the current market capitalization and True North's shareholders' equity. Usually, True North trades at a premium (as much as 24% in 2020) over its shareholders' equity. However, currently, the market is overly pessimistic on True North that puts a discount (a whopping 70% discount) that is very difficult to justify. I believe that True North should trade close to its shareholders' equity to reflect its fair value.

2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 O/S Units (in millions) 15.50 16.00 15.40 15.00 14.70 Share Price $ 9.00 $ 35.78 $ 36.42 $ 43.70 $ 36.59 Market Capitalization (in millions) $ 139.50 $ 572.48 $ 560.87 $ 655.50 $ 537.87 Shareholders' Equity (in millions) $ 463.80 $ 522.10 $ 540.10 $ 525.20 $ 527.30 Discount 69.9% -9.6% -3.8% -24.8% -2.0% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

True North REIT represents a noteworthy investment prospect, particularly for those investors eyeing the undervalued office real estate market in Canada. Despite facing significant challenges over the past year, True North's robust fundamentals, including a solid tenant base and an attractive AFFO payout ratio, and disconnected valuation suggest that the market's reaction may have been overly negative. With the expected resumption of dividend distributions and the potential for interest rate stabilization, True North's current low valuation offers a promising opportunity for investors to capitalize on potential value growth. As the company navigates its recovery, its strong positioning in the Canadian real estate sector could lead to substantial returns for investors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.