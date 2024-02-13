naruedom/iStock via Getty Images

Fortum Oyj (OTCPK:FOJCF) is a Scandinavian electric utility company. It is one of the largest green energy producers in Europe and is almost entirely green, with 98% of produced energy coming from zero CO2 emission sources. Moreover, it plays a very dominant role in the highly fragmented Nordic energy market.

The last time I covered the stock was back in June 2023, when I discussed the two issues that Fortum had faced. These were, of course, the Uniper exit and the seizures of Russian operations - both of which were covered extensively in my last article. These factors caused the stock price to crater, but importantly had been resolved by last summer. As a result, I issued a BUY rating at EUR 12.30 per share, also supported by an expected forward dividend yield of 7.4% and a low valuation of 6.5x earnings (excluding Russian operations). Since my call, the stock has barely moved with a total RoR of 3.6%, which has admittedly underperformed relative to the S&P 500 (SPX) which returned 17.5% over the same period.

However, with the two overhanging issues that were the primary cause of the price decline resolved last year, solid recently posted full-year 2023 results, a (somewhat unexpected) increase in the dividend and a decent valuation, I continue to see Fortum as a potential play for income.

Portfolio

Unlike some of its peers that tend to be vertically integrated and derive roughly half of their revenues from the distribution of produced energy, Fortum makes 95% of all revenues from the generation of energy and heat. Of the 9GW of installed capacity, 53% comes from nuclear power plants and 45% comes from hydro.

Following the forced exit from Russia, coal is only used in one power plant (Meri-Pori in Finland) and accounts for 1% of total production. As a result, Fortum has extremely low CO2 emission per kWh produced of 16 grams (down from 25g/kWh last year), which is well below competitors such as Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY), E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) or even the 100% wind-oriented Danish producer Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY).

The company also has ambitious growth plans to expand its presence in the Nordics, which should benefit from strong growth as electrification and decarbonization are expected to double power demand until 2050. Moreover, Fortum is taking advantage of the fact that the Nordics have some of the cheapest energy in Europe with very competitive pricing. In particular, Fortum is building a number of interconnections with mainland Europe, which should increase the net export capacity by 13% over the next two years from 11.5 GW currently to 13 GW by spring 2025. Both growth initiatives will be supported by a large CAPEX plan of EUR 1.7 Billion over the next three years, of which EUR 550 Million is expected to be spent in 2024 alone.

2023 results

Fortum reports results from their continuing operations, i.e. excluding the seizes of Russian assets. On this basis, sales were down 14% in 2023, primarily as a result of lower achieved energy prices in Q4. More importantly, though, earnings were up by 6% on a year-over-year basis.

In 2023, Fortum reached an all-time high power price of EUR 63/MWh. Going forward, Fortum's bottom line will continue to be sensitive to energy prices. And unfortunately, these are expected to decline. With 70% of power output hedged at 47 EUR/MWh in 2024 and 40% hedged at 43 EUR/MWh, it's very likely that both revenues and earnings will decline going forward, at least in the short term. In particular, consensus calls for a 13% earnings drop in 2024, followed by a further 11% in 2025 for 2025e EPS of EUR 1.02.

Fortum has maintained a BBB-rated balance sheet and holds a EUR 4 Billion liquidity position in cash, in addition to over EUR 3 Billion available on their credit revolver. With roughly EUR 5.8 Billion in loans, Fortum has one of the lowest net debt / EBITDA ratios in the sector of 0.5x, miles below Enel's 2.5x and Iberdrola's 3.3x. With hedging, the debt accrues interest at 4.3% p.a. Given the substantial cash pile and low leverage, I see Fortum's interest rate risk as very low, despite relatively large near-term debt maturities.

Valuation

Over the course of 2023, Fortum cut the dividend from EUR 1.14 per share to EUR 0.91 per share, mostly as a result of a EUR 6 Billion loss from the Uniper exit and the inability to access cash flow generated by Russian assets. My thesis assumed no increase to the dividend in 2024, but management made a bold move to increase the dividend by 26% to EUR 1.15 per share. At the current price of EUR 11.10 per share, this corresponds to a dividend yield of roughly 10% and a payout ratio of 90%, which is at the top end of the management target of 60-90%. At this point, it's important to note, that Fortum doesn't aim to pay stable dividends, but rather to use the top-end of the target payout ratio in years with a strong balance sheet and/or low investment and the low-end of the target payout ratio in years when leverage is higher and/or higher investment is needed.

With 2023 EPS of EUR1.28, the stock trades at a P/E of 8.7x, significantly below its 20-year average of 15x. In my previous article, I argued that Fortum should be worth at least 10x earnings, which would put the valuation in line with more leveraged and less green Enel. At 10x earnings, fair value today stands around EUR 12 per share, slightly above the current price of EUR 11.10 per share, leaving minimal upside potential.

Consequently, I see Fortum as a dividend play. A 10% dividend yield this year is great, but the thing is that the dividend is likely to drop going forward as earnings decline. I estimate that next year's dividend will be closer to 8%. While Fortum can form the basis of an income portfolio, I see little to no potential for outperformance, which leads me to a HOLD rating here at EUR 11.10 per share.

