PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) reported solid Q4 FY23 results with strong margin expansion and free cash flow growth. In my previous article, I presented my 'Hold' thesis, highlighting the strong U.S. commercial deals driven by AIP solutions. They continued the strong growth momentum in their commercial business in FY23. However, the stock price is overvalued according to my calculations, and I maintain a 'Hold' rating with a fair value of $20 per share.

Q4 FY23 Review; Strong US Commercial Growth

As shown in the table below, Palantir delivered 19.6% revenue growth and 83.2% adjusted operating profit growth in Q4 FY23. As I pointed out in my previous article, the company has been achieving solid margin expansion and free cash flow growth in recent quarters. This is attributed to their management of stock-based compensation costs, as well as leveraging strong topline growth.

Palantir Quarterly Results

The most significant takeaway from the quarter is Palantir's robust commercial business growth driven by AIP solutions and bootcamp initiatives. Notably, their U.S. commercial revenue grew by 70% year over year, and the U.S. commercial customer count increased by 55% year over year. This strong growth can be attributed to several factors.

Palantir offers bootcamps for their Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), where participants can expect to go from zero to a use case in just one to five days, according to their website. During the earnings call, they disclosed that they have covered nearly 200 use cases from these bootcamps, including dynamic scheduling, underwriting, sales and marketing, and procurement. These bootcamps could help Palantir identify valuable commercial customers and convert them into real AIP cases.

Furthermore, Palantir closed 103 deals in Q4 alone, each worth over $1 million. The increasing number of deals is a good indication that enterprises are ramping up spending on AI-related initiatives. Enterprises require third-party AI expertise to implement large-scale machine learning models for their use cases. Palantir's management indicated that their AIP solutions are easy to deploy, and enterprises can integrate these AI solutions into their existing workflows.

As a result of the strong topline growth, their margins and free cash flow experienced remarkable growth in the quarter. For the full fiscal year of FY23, their adjusted income increased by 50.4%, and free cash flow surged by 259% year over year, indicating strong profitability growth.

The margin expansion is primarily driven by operating leverage and reduced spending on stock-based compensation. Their stock-based compensation accounted for 21.4% of total revenue in FY23, a significant improvement from 29.6% in FY22. However, it's worth noting that their stock-based compensation is still relatively high.

Palantir is experiencing significant margin expansion from operating leverage, as their adjusted expenses only increased by 7% year over year, compared to a 16.7% increase in topline growth.

FY24 Outlook

Palantir is guiding for approximately 20% revenue growth and 32% adjusted income growth in FY24, suggesting ongoing margin improvement. They anticipate adjusted free cash flow to range between $800 million and $1 billion.

Palantir Q4 FY23 Result

Their guidance appears quite reasonable to me. The U.S. commercial business is expected to represent approximately 24% of group revenue, with the company guiding for 40%+ growth in this sector. Therefore, the U.S. commercial segment is projected to contribute around 10% to group revenue growth in FY24. Considering the strong closed deals and the robust sales pipeline mentioned during the earnings call, it seems likely that the momentum in the U.S. commercial sector will continue in FY24.

On the other hand, the government business experienced a growth rate of only 12% in FY23, with a further slowdown to 11% in Q4 FY23 due to delays in large projects, as explained by Palantir’s management. However, the company anticipates growth to reaccelerate in FY24. Predicting the growth of the U.S. government business is challenging due to its dependence on government project awards and schedules, but it seems reasonable to assume a similar growth rate as FY23.

As for the international government business, Palantir achieved a 23% year-over-year revenue growth. Notably, in 2023, Palantir secured a £330 million contract to support the NHS's new Federated Data Platform, as reported by the media. Additionally, the escalating international conflicts in recent years could further benefit Palantir's software growth. Hence, I expect the company to sustain over 20% growth for their international government business.

Taking all factors into account, I estimate that the company could achieve at least a 22% topline growth in FY24. Therefore, the company's full-year revenue guidance aligns with my expectations.

Valuation

Based on the factors discussed above, I estimate that their revenue will grow by 22% in FY24, driven by strong commercial business growth and the anticipated reacceleration of U.S. government projects. Regarding margins, two main factors are at play: stock-based compensation and operating leverage.

As previously noted, the company has been actively addressing stock-based compensation costs in recent years to reduce expenses. However, these costs still stand at over 21% of group revenue, which is relatively high compared to other software companies. I anticipate this ratio to decrease by 2% annually over the next few years, eventually moderating to around 7.4% by FY33. This level would align more closely with other growth companies, as depicted in the table below.

In terms of operating leverage, based on their recent performance, I estimate that their operating expenses growth rate could be 300 basis points lower than their revenue growth rate. These two main factors are expected to contribute to margin expansion. According to my calculations, they would achieve a 27.4% operating margin by FY33, which seems reasonable compared to a typical software company.

Palantir DCF - Author's Calculation

Maintaining the remaining assumptions consistent with my previous model, the fair value is estimated to be $20 per share. However, if we consider the high end of their adjusted free cash flow guidance, the current stock price is trading at over 50 times forward free cash flow. This valuation appears quite expensive, indicating that the stock may be overpriced at its current levels.

Key Risks

The biggest uncertainty lies in the acceleration of their U.S. government business, which has experienced a deceleration in growth rate over the past couple of years, as depicted in the chart below. There are numerous debates and discussions within the Department of Defense ((DoD)) regarding the shift from hardware-centric to software-centric spending, with plans in place for defense software modernization. However, software-centric defense spending remains in the early discussion stage, making it challenging for investors to gain visibility into the detailed plan and timeline.

Palantir's full-year guidance assumes a recovery of their U.S. government business, particularly in the second half of FY24. If they fail to deliver on this expectation, it could pose threats to their stock price.

Palantir 10Ks

Conclusions

While I admire their strong growth momentum with AIP solutions, which is driving penetration into the vast commercial AI market, my financial model indicates that the stock price is currently overvalued. Therefore, I maintain a 'Hold' rating with a fair value of $20 per share.