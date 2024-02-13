Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) provides investors with a diversified portfolio of municipal bonds. The fund is trading at a substantial discount, which a recent distribution boost is set to address. Of course, just because a closed-end fund pays a higher distribution doesn't mean it is earned, but we will get into the details of that as well.

IIM is also leveraged, which adds more volatility but also further potential reward going forward. If one believes that risk-free rates are heading lower, it makes this fund a fair choice. Additionally, if the Fed cuts its rate target, the fund could stand to benefit from that also.

IIM Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.28

Discount: -12.81%

Distribution Yield: 5.15%

Expense Ratio: 0.89%

Leverage: 32.72%

Managed Assets: $958.3 million

Structure: Perpetual

IIM's investment objective is "to provide current income which is exempt from federal income tax." To achieve that objective, they invest in "a diversified portfolio composed substantially of investment-grade municipal securities."

Rate Pressures Looking To Ease

We last looked at IIM earlier in 2023. Since then, we have had a fairly volatile period, with risk-free Treasury Rates climbing to levels we had not seen since before the Global Financial Crisis. That said, on a total return basis, we've come full circle to where we started nearly 9 months ago.

Ycharts

As interest rates rose, it put pressure on fixed-income instruments. We can clearly see an example of this in the above performance chart in October 2023, when risk-free rates were climbing rapidly. Looking back further, though, we can really see that 2022 was particularly tough for this fund's performance.

Ycharts

Municipal bonds are particularly interest rate-sensitive. They often have long maturities and low yields, leading to greater duration compared to other fixed-income instruments.

The leverage utilized by IIM then works against it in that the losses are magnified. Additionally, the costs of the fund's borrowings also increased, squeezing it on both ends - portfolio value declining sharply and seeing reduced net investment income. What was a headwind could turn into a tailwind.

Overall, in 2023, we saw some recovery, but there could be more to go forward, particularly if one believes that risk-free Treasury Rates will continue going lower. Though we already saw a sharp drop when the Fed signaled its pivot, there could be more downside ahead as we seem to have passed the peak rate environment.

That would see the fund's portfolio value once again begin to climb. The option-adjusted duration comes to 9.38 years. That translates to a 1% change in interest rates, leading to a 9.38% increase or decrease in IIM's underlying portfolio. For a visual of this playing out, we can see the IIM NAV against the 10 Year Treasury Rate. They carry an almost perfect negative correlation. 2020 was really the outlier, but that was a particularly unusual year.

Ycharts

Borrowing Costs And Distribution

However, that's not the only catalyst for IIM in terms of interest rate talk. This is because their leverage also comes with a cost, which is based on a floating rate.

The fund utilizes a credit facility that, as of its last semi-annual report for the period ended August 31, 2023, averaged a rate of 3.95%. That was an increase from the average rate of 1.89% from the year earlier.

The fund also has issued variable rate muni term preferred shares or VMTP shares. These are also based on a floating rate, which is the SIFMA Municipal Swap Index plus 1.05%.

As of that last report, they listed that the average cost was 4.33%. These come with a redemption date near the end of 2024, but they most likely will be replaced with either the same type of offering or some other form of leverage when that happens. SIFMA Index today is at 4.55%, so on that alone, we know their borrowings for their VMTP shares are now over 5%. Then, factoring the advisor fee and operating fees on top of it pushes that cost even higher.

That's particularly noteworthy because the average coupon that they have in their portfolio is 3.97%. That means, on average, their borrowings cost the fund money and do not earn anything additional. The only upside for this is to keep holding on for the potential recovery because if you deleverage too much, you won't have those assets when it does come to that rebound.

That is one of the big reasons that I went with a non-leveraged municipal bond fund, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW), because of the negative earnings spread of leveraged funds. Of course, in a rebound, a fund such as IIM will be able to amplify its upside potential.

The VMTP accounts for $233.1 million in leverage, and the borrowings on the credit facility are a smaller slice of the pie, where it averaged $97.163 million as of the semi-annual report. SIFMA's Municipal Swap Index is a short-term rate similar to OBFR or SOFR that most other credit facilities base borrowing rates on for other CEFs.

SIFMA Municipal Swap Index (SIFMA Data (author created chart))

As we can see above, the rate moves similarly - but not exactly identically to its other short-term rate counterparts. That said, the general idea is that when the Fed cuts its target rate, which they are projected to do in the next year or two, that will cause the borrowing pressures to ease for IIM.

It was those pressures that were pushing on IIM in terms of their distribution and really all leveraged muni bond funds. For IIM, it was why the fund's expense ratio went from 1.44% in fiscal year 2022 to 3.12% as of their latest semi-annual report. Thus, when it comes to the fund's net investment income that it can generate, we saw $0.75 in FY 2022, which has now come down to an annualized $0.56. On an absolute basis, it's not a huge figure, but that does work out to a decrease of over 25%.

IIM Semi-Annual Report (Invesco)

By taking the distribution down, the fund still kept distributing coverage near 100%. The latest UNII report showed us that NII was coming in at $0.0421.

IIM UNII Report (Invesco (highlights from author))

However, that's where the next sort of confusing part comes in because after hacking and slashing their payout (as they should,) they recently bumped up the distribution fairly substantially. While hard to see on the chart below, thanks to the fund's long history, it was good for a 12% boost.

IIM Distribution History (CEFConnect)

We know their borrowings haven't eased yet, so generating higher NII right now isn't the case. Instead, similar to a move Nuveen made in several of their leveraged muni funds, this is an effort to close the discount for the funds. That's specifically stated in the announcement:

Several leveraged municipal closed-end funds have announced distribution rate increases of between 9% and 23% to deliver higher monthly cash flows to shareholders. These changes are intended to help support secondary market trading in fund shares and improve each fund’s discount to NAV. It is anticipated that to maintain the distribution amounts outlined below, certain funds may ultimately make distributions from sources other than the current net investment income of the funds. In this regard, the source of monthly distributions may include prior accumulated undistributed net investment income and, potentially, a return of capital.

So we should expect a shortfall in coverage - for now. Again, current projections are for rates to come down, and that should help the fund. We could see that coverage improve going forward when those cuts start to take place. So this is also a bit of a jumping-the-gun on that process, and hopefully, it happens sooner than later to get improved coverage.

As expected, the fund's distributions have largely been tax-free distributions to shareholders. However, they did have some return of capital and ordinary income. I would suspect ROC distributions will grow larger this year as they undertake their discount-narrowing efforts. That can still be tax-friendly as it defers tax obligations until an investor sells, as ROC distributions reduce an investor's cost basis.

IIM Distribution Tax Classification (Invesco)

The fund also last listed that 14.67% was allocated to alternative minimum tax bonds.

Deep Discount

Speaking of discounts, that's a third catalyst for potentially closing or at least narrowing. The move to raise the distribution and push it to now 5.15% is certainly appealing. We know it isn't being covered any longer, but a higher rate certainly looks sexier on paper, nonetheless.

Currently, the fund's discount remains significant and well below its longer-term average. In a zero-rate environment, a higher relative valuation makes sense, so in a rising-rate environment, it makes sense for some discount widening.

Data by YCharts

While we aren't necessarily looking to go back to a zero-rate environment, a lower-rate environment should see its discount narrow some from these current depths. The drop in the discount was also particularly dramatic, considering the fund was trading above or near-premium levels up until 2022.

IIM's Portfolio

The fund invests in a highly diversified portfolio carrying 528 total holdings. As we noted above, the fund's OAD comes to 9.38 years, which is driven in large part by the fund's weighted average maturity of 19.16 years. The average bond price actually comes to a bit of a premium at $100.81.

These are mostly high-quality holdings as well, given that the vast majority of the fund is investment-grade quality.

IIM Portfolio Credit Quality (Invesco)

While largely Federally tax-free distributions are great, some investors can benefit from keeping states out of their pocket, too. This is a national muni bond fund, though, so there are only really a few states in particular where the benefit would be largely concentrated. Those are the usual suspects that we find in muni funds as well, which are those states that issue the largest share of muni bonds overall.

IIM State Exposure (Invesco)

Conclusion

IIM invests in a large basket of municipal bonds and passes those interest rate payments received on to its investors as primarily tax-exempt distributions. More recently, they raised their distribution in an effort to reduce the fund's discount. Even at the cost of coverage, it could work as investors like seeing higher distribution rates.

That said, given the current environment of expecting rate cuts in the future, coverage could improve going forward. In this scenario, the sooner the rate cuts happen, the better, as leverage costs would drop and translate into higher NII rather quickly. Some of the raise could have been the idea that coverage would improve, so make the increase now. Lower risk-free rates would also have a particularly positive impact on the upside potential of IIM, given the underlying portfolio's long duration.