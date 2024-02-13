Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Biopharmaceutical Stocks: The Next Leg Of The Rally May Begin Soon

Feb. 13, 2024 11:48 PM ETXBI
Leonard Yaffe profile picture
Leonard Yaffe
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • The thirty-month bear market in biopharmaceutical stocks ended last October. The subsequent rally was standard, beginning with acquisitions at generous premiums.
  • A mild correction followed in January. I believe that the next leg (the most profitable) may soon unfold, driving the XBI 20% higher.
  • The underpinnings of the US healthcare industry remain strong, given age demographics, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and full employment.

Human genome analysis DNA molecular structure

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Last December, I wrote an article in which I stated that the 30-month bear market in biopharmaceutical stocks had ended and that a rally had begun. I discussed the standard underpinnings of the rally, namely attractive

This article was written by

Leonard Yaffe profile picture
Leonard Yaffe
2.61K Followers
I am an MD by background who runs a healthcare hedge fund. I worked as a sell-side medical analyst for 20 years, covering pharmaceuticals, medical devices, PBMs and drug distributors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XBI--
SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.