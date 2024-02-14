SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Symbotic Q1 Revenue Fell Short of Market Expectations

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) reported its Q1 2024 results on February 5, 2024. Revenue came in-line and EPS was a beat by $0.03. The company delivered revenue of $369 million (79% YoY), and adjusted EBITDA of $14 million for the quarter. In Q1 2023, it had revenue of $206 million, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $16 million.

The market reacted very negatively to the results, as the stock price of Symbotic plunged by more than 20% the day after. We think that the reason for the sell-off was the very high expectations as the market was expecting even higher growth from the company (and so did we). Also, Symbotic's valuation may have been too high for some investors, as the company was trading at a forward P/S ratio of 15 before the earnings announcement.

In our previous article, we issued a buy rating for Symbotic, with a 3-year price target of $120. In this article, we will examine the Q1 earnings report, evaluate the segment performance, and revise our valuation accordingly.

Systems Segment Performance Review

Symbotic operates in two segments: Systems and Services. The Systems segment consists of the design, development and installation of the autonomous warehouse platform. The Services segment consists of the ongoing maintenance, support and operations of Symbotic’s systems once they are deployed to customers. Systems segment makes up 97% of the total revenue which is the core of company’s business, so we will concentrate on this segment in this section.

The Systems segment generated $356 million of the total revenue in Q1 2024, which is an 80% increase from a year ago. The increase was driven by the initiation of 5 new system deployments, as well as the completion of 3 system deployments during the quarter. At the end of Q1, the company had 15 fully operational systems and 37 systems in the deployment. This is an increase from 12 operational systems and 35 deployments in last quarter, The progress on the quarterly initiation and completion of systems are showing us that Symbotic is scaling its deliveries and growing its production base. The company has completed 3 projects in Q1 2024 which is the highest number completed in a quarter so far (see below).

Systems in Deployment and Systems in Production (Author)

The most important thing here is that Symbotic's revenue growth is directly tied to the number of systems in deployment. If the number of systems in deployment does not grow every quarter, revenue will start to slow down, so scaling deployments is very important to maintain revenue growth. A key insight about the pace of new systems deployments was shared during the earnings call. Management mentioned that they were planning to stabilize the pace of system starts and one analyst asked for more clarification on this matter. This is how the Symbotic's CFO answered:

Carol Hibbard - Symbotic CFO:

Yes. Thanks for the question, Mark. You'll see that by stabilizing. So last quarter, we introduced four new systems into the quarter, this quarter you're seeing five. By stabilizing, we indicated don't expect that continue to grow to six to seven to eight every single quarter, but we will see improved number of systems as we grow over the next couple of years.

Our interpretation of this explanation is that we should not expect a sequential systems deployments increase every quarter, especially in 2024. This may limit the revenue growth potential, but management also indicated in the call that the GreenBox installations will begin by the end of 2024, creating a new source of revenue that will be significant in 2025.

Delivery based Revenue Model causes Quarterly Fluctuations

Symbotic is a warehouse technology company but operates as a contractor if you look at their current business model. The company doesn’t sell individual products but rather delivers long-term and complex automation projects where its products are part of the final solution. They work with suppliers who manufacture their robots and warehouse structures, and they subcontract the deployment work to outsourcers who install and configure their systems.

Symbotic’s pricing model is based on a fixed-price contract with the customer, where the company acts as a turnkey contractor and assumes the responsibility for the delivery of the system. It recognizes revenue using the percentage-of-completion method, based on the progress of the system deployment. In order for the revenue to be recognized, there is a customer acceptance criteria that allows the customer to accept or reject the deployment if it does not meet the specifications. If there is a customer rejection risk, revenue is deferred and recognized later in time upon final acceptance from the customer.

We are sharing this information to highlight the risks associated with Symbotic’s delivery-based revenue model, which depends heavily on its suppliers and subcontractors to perform successfully and its customers to be satisfied. Any issues with any of these parties will result in revenue recognition being cancelled, delayed or deferred.

Also, we do not think that the company’s revenue model has any seasonality, as it is driven by backlog delivery and ideally should show sequential revenue growth every quarter. However, the company’s delivery model has many dependencies that can lead to quarterly revenue fluctuations between the quarters (see below)

Symbotic Revenue (Author)

Symbotic 3-year Revenue Model Update

We are revising our 3-year revenue model for Symbotic based on the Q1 results and management remarks. According to the Q1 earnings call, Symbotic will prioritize completing existing deployments and will be less aggressive on scaling up new deployments. We believe this will affect the revenue growth rate in 2024. Even though the management claimed that GreenBox will add to the revenue in this year, we expect the initial impact to be minimal for FY 2024.

Therefore, we are reducing our revenue estimate for FY 2024 due to the slower pace and stabilization of new system deployments. Currently, the company is growing its deployments by adding 5 new deployments every quarter, and we expect this number to increase to 7 or 8 new deployments by 2024 Q4. We project that revenue will pick up again in FY 2025 with the launch of Greenbox deployments. From 2025 onwards, we anticipate 15-20 new system deployments every quarter (on top of the completed ones) due to shorter deployment times and Greenbox contributions (see below the steep increase of deployments modeled starting 2025)

Symbotic 3-year revenue model (Author)

Based on our growth model, we foresee the total number of systems in deployments to reach 102 and production systems to reach 99 by the end of FY 2026. Under these assumptions, our revenue forecast for FY2026 is $4.12 billion, down from the previous forecast of $4.5 billion.

Valuation - Price Target Lowered to $85

Symbotic shares closed at $46 as of February 12, 2024, resulting in a market cap of $27 billion. The LTM P/S ratio is 18x, which seems overvalued, but its 2026 forward multiples are converging towards 7x thanks to its 50%+ revenue growth trajectory (see below)

Symbotic Fwd P/S (Finbox)

According to our estimates, Symbotic will reach a revenue of $4.1 billion in FY 2026, with a 3-yr revenue CAGR of 50%. We are revising our previous model, which was projecting 57% CAGR, and reducing our 2026 forward P/S multiple from 15x to 12x to account for the slower growth. This leads to a FY 2026 price target of $85, which offers 80% upside from the current price.

We think that Symbotic’s valuation is still attractive, given its strong revenue momentum. The company is also improving its margins and adjusted EBITDA each quarter, which shows the company's dedication to profitability and operational discipline.

Risks

We also want to update our risks after the Q1 earnings:

Walmart Concentration Risk: Symbotic is diversifying its customer base to reduce its reliance on Walmart. As of Q1 2024, Walmart’s revenue share decreased to 82.5% from 88.4% in FY 2023. However, Walmart’s concentration is still very high and any changes in Walmart's strategy could have a significant impact on Symbotic’s business.

Robotics Competition: The robotics market is very crowded and Symbotic faces competition from both point-solution vendors such as ABB and Kuka and end-to-end solution vendors such as Amazon Kiva, Exotec and Ocado. Symbotic says most of these companies focus on ecommerce order fulfillment and are not capable to support large-scale retailers who have both online and offline operations.

Conclusion

After reviewing Symbotic’s Q1 performance and listening to the management’s remarks in the earnings call, we have revised down our growth expectations for the company. We are lowering our 3-year revenue estimates for Symbotic due to the slower than expected growth in FY 2024. However, we remain bullish on the company’s long-term prospects, as we believe it has a unique warehouse solution that delivers great value to its customers.

We maintain our buy rating and lower our FY 2026 price target from $120 to $85, reflecting a 12x multiple on our 2026 revenue forecast.